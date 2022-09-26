Tunnel Vision of Week 3

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Lamar Jackson 218-107 5 Josh Allen 400-47 2 Jalen Hurts 340-20 3 Trevor Lawrence 262-6 3 Joe Burrow 275-5 3 Running Backs Rush-Catch TD Khalil Herbert 157-12 2 Jamaal Williams 87-20 2 C. Patterson 141-12 1 Derrick Henry 85-58 1 James Robinson 100-16 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD DeVonta Smith 8-169 1 Mack Hollins 8-158 1 Tyler Boyd 4-105 1 Amari Cooper 7-101 1 Russell Gage 12-87 1 Tight Ends Yards TD Mark Andrews 8-89 2 David Njoku 9-89 1 Travis Kelce 4-58 1 Jelani Woods 2-13 2 Will Dissly 3-34 1 Placekickers XP FG Greg Zuerlein 0 4 Matt Prater 0 4 Cairo Santos 2 3 Younghoe Koo 3 2 Riley Patterson 3 3 Defense Sack – TO TD Eagles 8-1 0 Bengals 4-4 0 Panthers 1-3 1 Ravens 3-4 0 Broncos 4-3 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

QB Josh Allen (BUF) – Hand

QB Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) – Back

QB Mac Jones (NE) – Ankle

RB David Montgomery (CHI) – Knee

RB Dalvin Cook (MIN) – Shoulder

RB Travis Homer (SEA) – Ribs

WR Byron Pringle (CHI) – Calf

WR Garrett Wilson (NYJ) – Ribs

WR Michael Thomas (NO) – Toe

WR Jarvis Landry (NO) – Ankle

WR A.J. Green (ARI) – Knee

Chasing Ambulances

QB Josh Allen (BUF) – Allen hit his hand on a helmet and underwent an X-ray after the game. Allen later said his hand was fine and there was no cause for concern.

QB Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) – Appeared to slam his head on the turf, then wobbled and almost fell down running to the sideline. But he was examined by doctors that said it was related to his back and that he could return to the game.

QB Mac Jones (NE) – The early diagnosis is that Jones suffered a high ankle sprain and an MRI will confirm it and indicate how much time he will miss. The initial expectation is that this will not end his season but could keep him out for several weeks. Brian Hoyer is next in line, and he’s been with the team for the last three years but hasn’t played much since 2017. The Pats receivers will be downgraded for however long Jones is out.

RB David Montgomery (CHI) – Left in the first quarter of the win over the Texans with knee and ankle injuries. But the prognosis is good according to HC Matt Eberflus, who said the star running back will be day-to-day so he may not miss any time. He’ll be evaluated on Monday for a more comprehensive diagnosis but it doesn’t initially appear to be serious.

RB Dalvin Cook (MIN) – Left during the third quarter with yet another shoulder injury but early word is that he will not miss this weeks’ game in London. But he will be evaluated during the week and may use a brace. Alexander Mattison becomes the starter if Cook ends up missing Week 4, but that won’t be known until later in the week.

WR Garrett Wilson (NYJ) – The rookie suffered a brutal hit while catching a pass over the middle and went down for a time. He later walked off and it was described as a rib injury. Wilson later returned to the game, so there’s nothing expected to come from the injury. It initially looked bad but he bounced back.

WR Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry (NO) – Thomas injured his toe late in the loss to the Panthers and did not return to the game. He already missed much of the last two years with a foot injury, so anything is concerning. Landry left with an ankle injury, and while they initially said he would be probable to return, he never did. There was no information about the injuries after the game, so we’ll know more by midweek when they report injuries and practices.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

RB Christian McCaffrey (CAR) – Only caught two passes for seven yards. He has just ten catches for 57 yards over his first three games. McCaffrey ran for more than 100 yards for the last two weeks, but his most dangerous aspect is his receiving. Why is he having problems with Baker Mayfield throwing to him? It’s not like Robbie Anderson or D.J. Moore are consuming any passes.

WR Laviska Shenault (CAR) – Led the team with two catches for 90 yards thanks to a 67-yard reception for a score when the Saints missed a tackle. He’ll get picked up in some fantasy leagues based on the performance, but the Panthers’ passing offense is not where you should be investing free agent dollars or picks.

RB Dameon Pierce (HOU) – Ran for 80 yards and a score on 20 carries and added two catches for 21 yards. Looked great in a road game to Chicago and he’s turning into the workhorse back that drafters wanted when they overpaid for him. At least it seemed like you overpaid at the time…

Chicago Bears – Once is meaningless, twice is a coincidence, and three in a row is more than just a trend. The Bears’ passing offense looks worse than last year, and among the worst in the last decade. They are 2-1, but it has nothing to do with their passing. Cole Kmet (2-40) and Darnell Mooney (2-23) not only turned in disappointing stats, they both actually led the team and provided their season-high performances. Justin Fields QB rating was 27.7. Winning covers a lot, but it won’t continue without the ability to pass.

RB Khalil Herbert (CHI) – Though the passing effort in Chicago is anemic, the rushing offense is outstanding with either David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert. When Montgomery left in the first quarter of the win over the Texans, Herbert stepped up to a dominating performance with 20 rushes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 12 yards. Unfortunately for Herbert, Montgomery initially seems likely to return as the primary this week. But both backs ding each other when they play and Herbert just showed what can happen when they settle on just one back.

TE Jelani Woods (IND) – The third-round pick by the Colts was the second tight end selected in the NFL draft after his senior year at Virginia resulted in 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns over 11 games. Oh yes, he is 6-7 and runs a 4.6 40-time, which is very fast given that frame. He made his first two NFL catches on Sunday which were both touchdowns. That’s very promising for the future, less so for next week versus Tennessee. He should develop into a potential fantasy factor in the future.

The Lions backfield – D’Andre Swift is already nicked up, and he was held to 46 total yards with three receptions against the Vikings. But Jamaal Williams rang up 87 yards and two scores on 20 runs, and caught two passes for 20 more yards. That gives the Lions the current No. 4 (Swift) and No. 7 (Williams) fantasy running backs after three weeks. Never underestimate the value of an elite offensive line.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) – The Patriots’ backfield is not meant for rational people to understand, much less predict. But the summer was full of accolades for Stevenson, and they seemed untrue after two weeks of the season. Damien Harris was the primary back. Against the Ravens, Stevenson was the clearly better back with 12 rushes for 73 yards and a score and four catches for 28 yards. Harris ended with just 51 total yards, one catch and no score. But it will remain a committee.

WR DeVante Parker (NE) – The Miami transplant only caught one pass over the first two weeks, but the Pats were short of receivers on Sunday. Jakobi Meyers was out and Parker took over with five catches for 156 yards. It was good enough that it should buy more playing time even when Meyers returns, but he’ll also have to adjust to a different quarterback if Mac Jones misses time as expected.

TE Tyler Conklin (NYJ) – While Garrett Wilson rightfully grabs the limelight and Elijah Mitchell is still waiting to regain his 2021 form, Conklin is providing a valuable outlet in the passing effort with six catches for 40 yards in Week 2, and then eight receptions for 84 yards on Sunday. Conklin ranks No. 2 in catches (18) and No. 7 in yards (140) among all NFL tight ends. He’s not proving to be a decent bye-week filler, he’s become an every-week fantasy starter.

WR Mack Hollins (LVR) – He’s been overshadowed by Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, but he turned in a career-best eight catches for 158 yards and one score against the Titans while replacing Renfrow who was out with a concussion. A great performance to be sure, but it will be hard to replicate against the Broncos this week if Renfrow remains out, and impossible if Renfrow plays.

TE Kyle Pitts (ATL) – He finally was used for more than two catches for 19 yards. Pitts ended with five catches for 87 yards in the win over the Seahawks and his eight targets were second only to Drake London (9). Seattle is the worst defense that they’ve yet faced, and Pitts has to continue to shine while facing the Browns, Buccaneers, and 49ers in the next three weeks.

WR Tyler Lockett (SEA) – The concern over losing Russell Wilson and relying on Gino Smith was that it would negatively impact DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. That’s been half right. Metcalf totals just 16 catches for 135 yards, while Lockett has 21 receptions for 213 yards. That includes nine catches in each of the last two games.

WR Romeo Doubs (GB) – He led the Packer receivers with eight catches for 73 yards and one score and that includes catching every target that Aaron Rodgers threw to him. It’s still a committee of almost indistinguishable receivers, but Doubs stepped up against an above-average secondary. That won’t be lost on Rodgers.

WR Russell Gage (TB) – The Bucs were without Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones when they faced the Packers. The Bucs lost with an offense that mostly disappeared and sputtered. But Gage more than doubled the production of any other receiver when he snared twelve passes for 87 yards and the one touchdown. Evans will return, but Godwin and Jones could miss more time. That favors Gage to help lead the receivers.

Huddle player of the week

RB Khalil Herbert (CHI) – The Bears No. 2 back generated excitement and hype this summer with reports that he was a better fit for the new offense than David Montgomery. That wasn’t evident in the first two weeks when Montgomery dominated the backfield touches. But once he left in the first quarter of the Texans matchup, Herbert got his chance. And he became the week’s No. 1 fantasy running back with 20 rushes for 157 yards and two scores, plus two catches for 12 yards.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Trevor Lawrence 268 3 QB Matt Stafford 252 0 RB Khalil Herbert 169 2 RB Austin Ekeler 53 0 RB Samaje Perine 61 1 RB Joe Mixon 37 0 WR Mack Hollins 158 1 WR Justin Jefferson 14 0 WR DeVante Parker 156 0 WR D.J. Moore 15 0 WR Tyler Boyd 105 1 WR Brandin Cooks 22 0 TE Jelani Woods 13 2 TE Darren Waller 22 0 PK Greg Zuerlein 4 FG PK Will Lutz 2 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 148 Huddle Fantasy Points = 28

