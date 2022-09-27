The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 175

USA Today Sports

September 27, 2022

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, a segment helping you decide if you should “shake it off or shake it up” based on your record, and their DFS pay-ups, stay-aways and value plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

