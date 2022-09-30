Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 4

Running back injuries and vultures marred the early slate last week. Khalil Herbert taking over for David Montgomery cost me…
THE LATEST
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 9hr ago
Six points with David Dorey
Friday’s quick look at six fantasy items to know
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 16hr ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 4
This matchup is so ridiculously good that it would be a shame not to take advantage of it.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 1d ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 4
The smartest wagers to make in Week 4 from around the NFL.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 1d ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 4
Use our staff’s weekly pick’em against the spread and straight up for the win.
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 1d ago
Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 4
Check out where your roster options fit into our Week 4 start/bench tiers.
Game Analysis 2d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 4
Predicting the outcome of all 16 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 3d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 4
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 4.
Fantasy football player rankings 3d ago
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 4
Forecasting where all of the notable players net out over the remainder of the season.
Fantasy football podcast 3d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 175
Talking NFL news, Week 4 daily fantasy, and how to react to a poor start.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 3
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.