Fantasy football injury report: Week 4

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 4 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: QB Jameis Winston, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Marquise Brown, WR Rondale Moore, RB Cordarrelle Patterson, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Laviska Shenault, TE Dawson Knox, WR Gabe Davis, WR Zay Jones, WR Chris Godwin, WR Russell Gage, WR Jakobi Meyers

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR A.J. Green (knee) has been ruled out. WR Marquise Brown (foot) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) was limited Friday and is questionable. RB James Conner (knee) and WR Greg Dortch (back) got a full practice in Friday and are off the report.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) improved to a limited practice Friday, but he’s questionable for Week 4.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) practiced early in the week before taking Friday off. He’s questionable but could make his season debut. RB J.K Dobbins (chest) logged a full practice and doesn’t carry an injury designation.

BUFFALO BILLS

TE Dawson Knox (back, hip) and WR Gabe Davis (ankle) were limited all week and have drawn the questionable tag. S Jordan Poyer (foot) is questionable after he was limited all week as well.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) was limited all week and is questionable, but he’s expected to go. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) was limited, too, and questionable as well.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB David Montgomery (ankle, knee) has been ruled out.

CINCINNATI BENGALS – Played Thursday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) is questionable after a scary car accident earlier in the week. It would be a feat to play after rolling his vehicle multiple times. TE David Njoku (knee) was on the report but got a full practice Friday and has no designation.

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Dak Prescott (thumb) will miss another week. TE Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable and was limited all week. WR Michael Gallup (knee) practiced all week and looks ready to return.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Melvin Gordon (neck) mustered a full practice in Friday, and he’s good to go.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) are out in two of the more brutal injuries for Week 4. TE T.J. Hockenson (foot), WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) and WR D.J. Chark (ankle) also were on the report but carry no injury statuses.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

RB A.J. Dillon (knee) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) popped up on the report, but they practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) practiced fully all week but still draws a questionable tag. He could be in line to make his season debut. RB Jonathan Taylor (toe) sat out Wednesday but worked the rest of the week and is ready.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable but improved to a limited practice Friday. He sounds like a game-time decision.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) was limited all week and slapped with a questionable tag. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and WR Mecole Hardman (heel) were spotted on the report this week, but they’re good to go.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 4.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

LB Joey Bosa (groin) had surgery on his injured groin and was placed on IR. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will miss another game as well. QB Justin Herbert (ribs) was limited early in the week but practiced fully again Friday and is good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Monday night

WR Van Jefferson (knee) went on IR as he continues to rehab from knee surgery.

MIAMI DOLPHINS – Played Thursday

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, neck) was carted off on a stretcher Thursday night with a concussion and a neck injury. His Week 5 status is in serious doubt.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) managed full practices Thursday and Friday and is off the report. FS Harrison Smith (concussion) is poised to return after missing a game as well.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

QB Mac Jones (ankle) is out and will likely miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain. WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) is part of the weekly injury report gymnastics as he was limited all week and is questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out. QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) has been listed as doubtful, and we’ll probably see QB Andy Dalton in his place. RB Alvin Kamara (rib) was limited all week and is listed as questionable. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited Thursday and Friday and has been deemed questionable. He should be able to go. WR Tre’Quan Smith logged full practices in Thursday and Friday and should play. TE Taysom Hill (rib) completed a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (knee) will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will miss another game, and rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) joins him.

NEW YORK JETS

QB Zach Wilson (knee) has the phantom questionable tag, even though the team has already said he’ll make his season debut.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (hip), WR DeVonta Smith (back) and WR A.J. Brown (personal) finished a full session in Friday and are off the report.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion) practiced all week and looks good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Monday night

OT Trent Williams (ankle) was out of practice Thursday and is worth monitoring as he protects QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s blind side.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) appeared on the report, per usual, but he’s fit to go.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) has been ruled doubtful for Week 4. On the plus side, though, WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) upgraded to a limited practice Friday and has been ruled questionable. WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee) and OT Donovan Smith (elbow) join him as questionable. Smith was limited Friday. Gage and Jones sat out Friday after limited work the previous two days. QB Tom Brady (finger) was listed as a full participant all week and will play.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) is questionable after a limited session Friday. WR Treylon Burks (illness) and TE Austin Hooper (neck) missed some practice time but made it back Friday and are good to go.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.