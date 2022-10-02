Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 4

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 4 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Alvin Kamara (inactive), RB Cordarrelle Patterson, TE Dawson Knox, WR Gabe Davis, WR Zay Jones

Afternoon games: WR Marquise Brown, WR Rondale Moore, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Laviska Shenault, WR Jakobi Meyers

Sunday night: WR Chris Godwin, WR Russell Gage

Monday night:

Sunday afternoon

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (in UK at 9:30 a.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, partly cloudy



Vikings

Inactives: OG Chris Reed, CB Andrew Booth Jr., LB Luiji Vilain, OT Vederian Lowe and DE Esezi Otomewo



Lineup notes: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) managed full practices Thursday and Friday and is off the report. FS Harrison Smith (concussion) returns after missing a game.

Saints

Inactives: QB Jameis Winston, S Marcus Maye, RB Alvin Kamara, RB Tony Jones Jr., OT Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas and TE Nick Vannett



Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out. QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was downgraded to out on Saturday, so we’ll see QB Andy Dalton in his place. RB Alvin Kamara (rib) was listed as questionable, but he couldn’t get right in time for kickoff. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) will give it a whirl, as will WR Tre’Quan Smith. TE Taysom Hill (rib) completed a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was downgraded to out on Saturday. TE David Njoku (knee) was on the report but completed a full practice Friday and has no designation.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) improved to a limited practice Friday, but he’s questionable for Week 4.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Seahawks

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) appeared on the report, per usual, but he’s fit to go.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), WR DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) and RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) are out for Week 4. TE T.J. Hockenson (foot) carries no injury status, while WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) is questionable.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Joey Bosa (groin) had surgery on his injured groin and was placed on IR. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will miss another game as well. QB Justin Herbert (ribs) was limited early in the week but practiced fully again Friday and is good to go.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Starting C Wes Schweitzer (concussion) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list. Starting LT Charles Leno Jr. (shoulder) is questionable.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Dak Prescott (thumb) will miss another week. TE Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable and was limited all week, but he’s expected to play. WR Michael Gallup (knee) practiced all week and looks ready to return.

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, light rain, 14 mph NE winds



Bills

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Dawson Knox (back, hip) and WR Gabe Davis (ankle) were limited all week and have drawn the questionable tag. S Jordan Poyer (foot) is questionable after he was limited all week as well. S Micah Hyde (neck) was placed on IR.

Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) practiced early in the week before taking Friday off. He’s questionable but could make his season debut. RB J.K Dobbins (chest) logged a full practice and doesn’t carry an injury designation.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) is questionable after a limited session Friday. WR Treylon Burks (illness) and TE Austin Hooper (neck) missed some practice time but made it back Friday and are good to go. PK Chase McLaughlin was elevated from the practice squad.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Shaquille Leonard (back) practiced fully all week but still draws a questionable tag. He could be in line to make his season debut. RB Jonathan Taylor (toe) sat out Wednesday but worked the rest of the week and is ready.

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, overcast



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Zach Wilson (knee) has the phantom questionable tag, even though the team has already said he’ll make his season debut.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion) practiced all week and looks good to go.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles (4:05 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, light rain, 15 mph NE winds



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable but improved to a limited practice Friday. He sounds like a game-time decision.

Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (hip), WR DeVonta Smith (back) and WR A.J. Brown (personal) finished a full session in Friday and are off the report.

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, rain, 15 mph NE winds



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (ankle, knee) has been ruled out. PK Michael Badgley and RB Darrynton Evans were elevated from the practice squad.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (knee) will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will miss another game, and rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) joins him.

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Green (knee) has been ruled out. WR Marquise Brown (foot) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) was limited Friday and is questionable. RB James Conner (knee) and WR Greg Dortch (back) completed a full practice in Friday and are off the report.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) was limited all week and is questionable, but he’s expected to go. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) was limited, too, and questionable as well.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, partly cloudy



Patriots

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Mac Jones (ankle) is out and will likely miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain. WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) was downgraded from questionable to out on Saturday.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB A.J. Dillon (knee) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) popped up on the report, but they practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Broncos

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Melvin Gordon (neck) mustered a full practice in Friday, and he’s good to go.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 4.

Sunday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, clear



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) was limited all week and slapped with a questionable tag. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) and WR Mecole Hardman (heel) were spotted on the report this week, but they’re good to go. PK Harrison Butker (ankle) was downgraded to out. WR Cole Beasley was elevated to the active roster.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) has been ruled doubtful for Week 4. On the plus side, though, WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) upgraded to a limited practice Friday and has been deemed questionable. WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee) and OT Donovan Smith (elbow) join him as questionable. Smith was limited Friday. Gage and Jones sat out Friday after limited work the previous two days. QB Tom Brady (finger) was listed as a full participant all week and will play.

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear



Rams

Lineup notes: WR Van Jefferson (knee) went on IR as he continues to rehab from knee surgery. Starting C Brian Allen (knee) has been ruled out again.

49ers

Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo‘s blindside protector, OT Trent Williams (ankle), was ruled out.