Tunnel Vision of Week 4

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Jared Goff 378-1 4 Geno Smith 320-49 3 Russell Wilson 237-29 3 Josh Allen 213-70 2 Tom Brady 385 3 Running Backs Yards TD Josh Jacobs 144 rush

5-31 catch 2 Austin Ekeler 60 rush

6-49 catch 3 Rashaad Penny 151 rush

1-6 catch 2 Miles Sanders 134 rush

2-22 catch 2 Jamaal Williams 108 rush

1-3 catch 2 Wide Receivers Yards TD Justin Jefferson 10-147 1 Tyreek Hill 10-160 0 Tee Higgins 7-124 1 DK Metcalf 7-149 0 CeeDee Lamb 6-97 1 Tight Ends Yards TD T.J. Hockerson 8-179 2 Mo Alie-Cox 6-85 2 Gerald Everett 5-61 1 Zach Ertz 6-47 1 Travis Kelce 9-92 1 Placekickers XP FG Greg Joseph 1 5 Daniel Carlson 2 4 Brett Maher 1 4 Mike Badgley 0 4 Jason Meyers 6 2 Defense Sack – TO TD Eagles 3-5 0 Giants 5-3 0 Cardinals 2-3 0 Seahawks 1-2 1 Raiders 3-1 1

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

QB Daniel Jones (NYG) – Ankle

QB Tyrod Taylor (NYG) – Concussion

QB Mitchell Trubisky (PIT) – “Picketted”

QB Brian Hoyer (NE) – Head

RB Javonte Williams (DEN) – Knee

RB Jonathan Taylor (IND) – Ankle

WR Cephus Quintez (DET) – Foot

WR Treylon Burks (TEN) – Foot

WR Laviska Shenault (CAR) – Hamstring

WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) – Knee

WR Isaiah McKenzie (BUF) – Head

WR Jamison Crowder (BUF) – Ankle

TE Jonnu Smith (NE) – Ankle

TE Cameron Brate (TB) – Concussion

Chasing Ambulances

Giants QB – Both Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor were knocked out of the win over the Bears, but Jones returned to finish the game. The Giants play in London this week, so they won’t be in their normal routine. There are no other quarterbacks on the active roster, so if either (or both) end up missing the London game, they’ll need to activate Davis Webb from the practice squad or look on the free agent market.

QB Brian Hoyer (NE) – He was already replacing Mac Jones (ankle) and Hoyer left with a possible concussion. That meant that the rookie Bailey Zappe saw his first playing time. It’s too early to know the status of either Jones or Hoyer, but chances are the Patriots will look to add a quarterback at least to their practice squad.

RB Javonte Williams (DEN) – The Broncos rusher will have an MRI today after being carted from the field with a right knee injury. There is a concern that it is serious and he may miss many weeks. If he is out for any games, Melvin Gordon will become the primary back and Mike Boone would figure in. Gordon lost a fumble in the game and Boone saw three rushes for 20 yards.

RB Jonathan Taylor (IND) – Injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Titans. He limped off and later said he tweaked his ankle. Problem is that the Colts play the Broncos on Thursday and now both teams may be without their best running back. If Taylor misses time, Nyheim Hines will see expanded use and Deon Jackson is the only other running back on the active roster. Jackson’s only action has been two carries for a net three-yard loss in Week 2. They have D’vonte Price on the practice squad as well. Hines is the only safe bet for more fantasy value.

WR Treylon Burks (TEN) – The rookie was carted from the field and was seen later with a walking cast and crutches. If he misses time, Kyle Phillips should see more work.

WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) – Injured his knee and did not return to the game. The Giants receivers cannot get or remain healthy. The only notable part of their extensive set of injured players is that Saquon Barkley is about the only healthy one. The times they are a’changing.

WR Isaiah McKenzie (BUF) – Was concussed in the win over the Ravens. If he misses any time, the slot would be manned by Jamison Crowder though Khalil Shakir could see some more work. The Bills move their receivers all over the formation, so there’s only minimal fantasy impact from losing the No. 3 wideout. Crowder also hurt his ankle in the game, so it could end up with Shakir seeing the uptick.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

RB Latavius Murray (NO) – The London game served up a double whammy – Alvin Kamara was out, and his fantasy owners that woke up in time could change their starter to his backup, Mark Ingram, which ended up to be the wrong move. The Saints called up Latavius Murray from their practice squad and he ran better (11-57, TD) than did Ingram (10-30). But they are both 32 years old and on the downside of their careers. Success often begets more opportunity. But Kamara is likely to return this week. The Saints host the Seahawks, so there will be opportunities for the backfield.

RB Caleb Huntley (ATL) – The undrafted free agent spent last year on the practice squad but was called up to the active roster and had one carry in Week 2. Cordarrelle Patterson was in and out of the lineup and Huntley was given ten runs that gained 56 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Tyler Allgeier gained 84 yards on his ten carries and Patterson ran for 38 yards on nine rushes with a score but had no receptions. The Falcons went to a three-man committee but the 29 carries were all productive. Allgeier is still the No. 2 back, but Huntley ran well in his first action.

RB Brian Robinson (WAS) – The Commanders’ rookie back is expected to be activated from reserve/NFI list this week, though it is not yet official. He’ll land in a backfield that is getting more crowded. Antonio Gibson has been the primary rusher and J.D. McKissic serves as the third-down back. On Sunday in Dallas, they also used Jonathan Williams for five runs that gained 48 yards. And they weren’t end-of-the-game, mop time runs. He was seeded in the first three quarters. Robinson will likely need time to get into game shape, but he’s a new face for the backfield and should be as talented as any of the other backs. But the Commanders rely on their committee.

TE Mo Alie-Cox (IND) – He led the Colts with six catches for 85 yards and two scores, and yet he totaled just four catches for 44 yards over his first three games combined. And last week, it was the rookie Jelani Woods with two touchdowns. The top tight end in Week 1 was Kylen Granson. Don’t expect Alie-Cox to be turning into an instant fantasy start. Granson caught four passes for 62 yards in that game. Woods gained 33 yards on his lone reception. The Colts had all their passing success with the tight ends versus the Titans.

WR Darnell Mooney (CHI) – He finally showed up with four catches for 94 yards in the Bears’ loss at the Giants. That included a 56-yard catch and run though, and without that catch, he’s back to only 38 yards. The passing yardage (174) was marginally better, but the offense still offers no fantasy relevance when they pass.

QB Zach Wilson (NYJ) – Had his first start of the year and threw for 252 yards and one score with two interceptions. Corey Davis had a season-high five catches for 74 yards and a score but Elijah Moore (3-53) and Garrett Wilson (2-41) didn’t see any boost. Hosting the Jets this week won’t make it any easier.

RB Breece Hall (NYJ) – The Jets rookie rusher was gradually taking more work each week but then jumped to 17 carries for 66 yards and one score, plus two catches for 12 yards as the Jets beat the Steelers. Michael Carter only gained 15 yards on his nine runs and caught the same two passes. Hall is already assuming the primary role.

QB Kenny Pickett – The rookie took over for the second half after Mitchell Trubisky got the hook. Pickett ran for two scores on his six rushes for 15 yards, but he threw 13 passes and none of them hit the ground. Ten went to Steeler receivers and three were intercepted. Notable was fellow rookie George Pickens gaining 102 yards on six carries. The Steelers play in Buffalo next, so Week 5 may not be any prettier.

QB Bailey Zappe (NE) – Brian Hoyer was lost to a concussion, and the seventh-round rookie saw his first NFL action starting at the end of the first quarter. He never rushed and completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a score to DeVante Parker. The Patriots went to a run-heavy script with 33 total carries, but that may be more the norm while Mac Jones is out. Zappe did help the Pats bring the game into overtime, but there’s no real fantasy value here.

WR Romeo Doubs (GB) – Everyone’s favorite sleeper wideout last summer showed up in Week 3 with eight catches for 73 yards and a score at the Buccaneers. On Sunday versus the Patriots, he was thrown a team-high eight targets. He also dropped what could have been a winning catch and avoided overtime. But Aaron Rodgers looked for Doubs and Allen Lazard far more than any other receivers.

RB Melvin Gordon (DEN) – With Javonte Williams feared to have a severe knee injury, Gordon is thrust into the No. 2 role by default. Mike Boone is the only other running back on the active roster. Devine Ozigbo is on the practice squad but all represent a significant step down from Williams. Boone has only been a bit player for his four years in Minnesota and Denver but Gordon has fumbled three times this year, including the one that was returned for a 68-yard touchdown for the Raiders. The Broncos have one of the top-ranked schedule strengths for running backs, so there will be some value from this backfield without Williams. Gordon is the first choice, and currently Boone is the only other option.

WR Chris Godwin (TB) – Returned from his hamstring injury and tied with Mike Evans for a team-high ten targets. He caught seven for 59 yards while Julio Jones only managed one catch. Godwin did leave the game after an apparent injury to his mid-section but returned later. His presence was a boost for the Buccaneers’ passing effort and he immediately returned to being the No. 2 passing target.

Huddle player of the week

TE T.J. Hockenson (DET) – The Detroit tight end was stuck at sub-40-yard performances through three weeks, but the Lions were without both starting wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark. Hockenson responded with the franchise record for a tight end – eight receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns on his 12 targets.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Jared Goff 378 4 QB Tua Tagovailoa 110 0 RB Caleb Huntley 56 1 RB Javonte Williams 27 0 RB Rex Burkhead 39 1 RB Jonathan Taylor 42 0 WR Jamal Agnew 50 2 WR Jaylen Waddle 39 0 WR Josh Reynolds 81 1 WR Diontae Johnson 11 0 WR George Pickens 102 0 WR Michael Pittman 31 0 TE Mo Alie-Cox 85 2 TE Dalton Schultz nope 0 PK Greg Joseph 1 XP 5 FG PK Will Lutz 2 XP 1 FG Huddle Fantasy Points = 139 Huddle Fantasy Points = 23

