Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 5

It’s the final week before we have to start covering some bye weeks. So it’s the last chance for some players you drafted that might be lagging behind to show something before roster space becomes a crunch.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive Linemen

DE Samson Ebukam, San Francisco 49ers

The sixth-year pro has had 4.5 sacks each of the last three years and is close to eclipsing that career high one quarter into the season. He had two sacks in Week 4, and he’s really taking advantage of the extra attention paid opposite of him on a healthy Nick Bosa. Ebukam only has 11 tackles on the year, and he’s a little one-dimensional. Keep that in mind and pursue him in deeper formats.

DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

The former No. 3 overall pick is starting to wreck havoc. He has at least four tackles and a half-sack in three straight games. He has been at 50 tackles and 6-7 sacks each of the last two years, and he projects to soar past those numbers in his fourth season. He should be owned in most leagues.

Linebackers

LB Tae Crowder, New York Giants

The former seventh-round pick broke out with 130 tackles last year. He went undrafted in a lot of leagues as owners must not have bought into it. Crowder is proving them wrong with 25 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in four games. He should be owned everywhere.

LB Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals

The 16th overall pick played sparingly last season, but he’s getting his time to shine in 2022. He has 27 tackles and a forced fumble through four games. He has clearly moved past 2020 No. 8 overall pick Isaiah Simmons and looks to be a fixture in the middle.

Defensive Backs

FS DeShon Elliott, Detroit Lions

The fourth-year man is in his first season with Detroit, and he has been dependable in the secondary. He has 28 tackles (23 solo) and a fumble recovery thus far. There’s a lot of youth back there, and Elliott figures to be one of the leaders. He’s a solid pickup as depth for his tackling prowess, which should remain steady after Detroit lost Tracy Walker (Achilles) a week ago.

S Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys

Hooker has played a ton of snaps the last couple of weeks with Jayron Kearse missing time. Hooker stood out in Week 4 with eight tackles, and he has at least four in three straight games. He has had trouble staying healthy in what could have been a path to stardom in Indy, but he’s carving a role in Dallas that may continue beyond Kearse’s return since Dallas loves to employ the “big nickel” defense that fields three safeties.