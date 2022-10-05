Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 5

USA Today Sports

Fantasy Football Lineup Management

October 5, 2022

Player analysis and projections can be found in our Start/Bench Tool customized to your myHuddle league scoring and rosters. All player listings by groups are in no particular order.

Key: Upgrade / Downgrade

QUARTERBACKS WIDE RECEIVERS
BEST BETS Opp BEST BETS Opp
Josh Allen PIT Stefon Diggs PIT
Jalen Hurts @ARI J. Jefferson CHI
GREAT STARTS Opp Davante Adams @KC
Lamar Jackson CIN Mike Evans ATL
Derek Carr @KC Tyreek Hill @NYJ
Patrick Mahomes LVR GREAT STARTS Opp
Tom Brady ATL Christian Kirk HOU
SOLID STARTERS Opp Cooper Kupp DAL
Kyler Murray PHI Mike Williams @CLE
Russell Wilson IND C. Sutton IND
Joe Burrow @BAL Tee Higgins @BAL
Justin Herbert @CLE Ja’Marr Chase @BAL
Aaron Rodgers NYG SOLID STARTERS Opp
Andy Dalton SEA Gabe Davis PIT
Kirk Cousins CHI Tyler Lockett @NO
M. Stafford DAL Chris Godwin ATL
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp Deebo Samuel @CAR
Trevor Lawrence HOU CeeDee Lamb @LAR
Zach Wilson MIA Chris Olave SEA
T. Bridgewater @NYJ Jaylen Waddle @NYJ
Carson Wentz TEN Drake London @TB
Matt Ryan @DEN Brandin Cooks @JAC
Geno Smith @NO J. Smith-Schuster LVR
Ryan Tannehill @WAS M. Pittman Jr. @DEN
Jared Goff @NE Josh Reynolds @NE
SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp Diontae Johnson @BUF
Cooper Rush @LAR A.J. Brown @ARI
Justin Fields @MIN DK Metcalf @NO
Jacoby Brissett LAC Allen Lazard NYG
Jimmy Garoppolo @CAR Curtis Samuel TEN
Bailey Zappe DET Marquise Brown PHI
Davis Mills @JAC Adam Thielen CHI
Kenny Pickett @BUF DeVonta Smith @ARI
Daniel Jones @GB Romeo Doubs NYG
Baker Mayfield SF Terry McLaurin TEN
Brian Hoyer DET Robert Woods @WAS
Jameis Winston SEA FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp
Marcus Mariota @TB Amari Cooper LAC
RUNNING BACKS Corey Davis MIA
BEST BETS Opp R. Gage Jr. ATL
Austin Ekeler @CLE Rashod Bateman CIN
Saquon Barkley @GB Kyle Philips @WAS
Derrick Henry @WAS Jarvis Landry SEA
Nick Chubb LAC Tyler Boyd @BAL
James Robinson HOU Michael Gallup @LAR
GREAT STARTS Opp Darnell Mooney @MIN
R. Stevenson DET Nico Collins @JAC
Damien Harris DET George Pickens @BUF
Aaron Jones NYG Brandon Aiyuk @CAR
Dalvin Cook CHI Jerry Jeudy IND
C. Edwards-Helaire LVR Devin Duvernay CIN
Dameon Pierce @JAC D. Peoples-Jones LAC
L. Fournette ATL Alec Pierce @DEN
SOLID STARTERS Opp DeVante Parker DET
D. Singletary PIT Isaiah McKenzie PIT
J.K. Dobbins CIN D.J. Moore SF
M. Gordon III IND M. Valdes-Scantling LVR
C. McCaffrey SF Elijah Moore MIA
Alvin Kamara SEA Josh Palmer @CLE
Joe Mixon @BAL Garrett Wilson MIA
Tony Pollard @LAR Mack Hollins @KC
Nyheim Hines @DEN SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp
Kareem Hunt LAC Parris Campbell @DEN
Jeff Wilson Jr. @CAR Robbie Anderson SF
Miles Sanders @ARI Julio Jones ATL
AJ Dillon NYG Marvin Jones HOU
Breece Hall MIA Allen Robinson DAL
Khalil Herbert @MIN Chase Claypool @BUF
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp Keenan Allen @CLE
Najee Harris @BUF Michael Thomas SEA
J.D. McKissic TEN Zay Jones HOU
Ezekiel Elliott @LAR DJ Chark Jr. @NE
Chase Edmonds @NYJ Hunter Renfrow @KC
Mark Ingram SEA Jakobi Meyers DET
Tyler Allgeier @TB Kadarius Toney @GB
Rashaad Penny @NO A. St. Brown @NE
D. Henderson DAL W. Robinson @GB
Josh Jacobs @KC Jamal Agnew HOU
Raheem Mostert @NYJ Randall Cobb NYG
James Conner PHI Nelson Agholor DET
Cam Akers DAL K.J. Osborn CHI
Antonio Gibson TEN Rondale Moore PHI
Travis Etienne HOU O. Zaccheaus @TB
Rex Burkhead @JAC Richie James @GB
Jamaal Williams @NE Noah Brown @LAR
SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp DEFENSIVE TEAMS
Justice Hill CIN BEST BETS Opp
Mike Boone IND Bills PIT
Caleb Huntley @TB 49ers @CAR
B. Robinson Jr. TEN GREAT STARTS Opp
D. Montgomery @MIN Vikings CHI
D’Andre Swift @NE Packers NYG
K. Walker III @NO Jaguars HOU
TIGHT ENDS SOLID STARTERS Opp
BEST BETS Opp Rams DAL
Mark Andrews CIN Chiefs LVR
Travis Kelce LVR Broncos IND
GREAT STARTS Opp Chargers @CLE
T.J. Hockenson @NE Titans @WAS
Dallas Goedert @ARI Eagles @ARI
Zach Ertz PHI Patriots DET
SOLID STARTERS Opp Buccaneers ATL
Tyler Conklin MIA FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp
David Njoku LAC Jets MIA
Gerald Everett @CLE Dolphins @NYJ
Darren Waller @KC Colts @DEN
Tyler Higbee DAL Commanders TEN
George Kittle @CAR Cowboys @LAR
Kyle Pitts @TB Seahawks @NO
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp Ravens CIN
Hayden Hurst @BAL Saints SEA
Dawson Knox PIT Lions @NE
Logan Thomas TEN SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp
Robert Tonyan NYG Falcons @TB
Dalton Schultz @LAR Bears @MIN
Mike Gesicki @NYJ Texans @JAC
Irv Smith CHI Cardinals PHI
Hunter Henry DET Giants @GB
Pat Freiermuth @BUF Raiders @KC
Mo Alie-Cox @DEN Bengals @BAL
SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp Steelers @BUF
Cole Kmet @MIN Panthers SF
Will Dissly @NO Browns LAC
Austin Hooper @WAS
Evan Engram HOU
O.J. Howard @JAC
D. Bellinger @GB

