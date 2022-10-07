Fantasy football injury report: Week 5

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 5 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Julio Jones, RB David Montgomery, WR CeeDee Lamb, RB Tony Pollard, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Josh Reynolds, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Zay Jones

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Rondale Moore (knee) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Marquise Brown (foot) and WR A.J. Green (knee) mustered full practices in Friday and will play.

ATLANTA FALCONS

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) will miss his first NFL game.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Rashod Bateman (foot) and RB Justice Hill (hamstring) have been ruled out. RB J.K. Dobbins (chest) completed full practices in Thursday and Friday. He’ll be in there.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) and S Jordan Poyer (ribs) will not play this week. WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) is questionable. WR Gabe Davis (ankle) is on the report as a full participant all week but is good to go.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is out.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB David Montgomery (ankle) is questionable after he was limited Thursday and Friday. He’ll be a game-time decision.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) have the questionable tag affixed to them. Higgins was limited Friday, and Hurst didn’t practice Friday.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku received some rest during the week but are not on the report.

DALLAS COWBOYS

QB Dak Prescott (thumb) will miss another week with this broken thumb. WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) and RB Tony Pollard (illness) popped up late in the week and are questionable. Lamb was limited Friday, but Pollard didn’t practice. Pay close attention to both as we approach game time. WR Noah Brown (neck) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) practiced all week and are good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS – Played Thursday

RB Javonte Williams (knee) was lost for the season with a torn ACL. OT Garrett Bolles (leg) suffered a broken leg in Week 5 and will be out for the year as well.

DETROIT LIONS

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle), WR Quintez Cephus (foot) and WR D.J. Chark (ankle) will all be on the sidelines. WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are questionable after limited practices Friday. TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) got a full session in Friday and is off the report.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Played Thursday

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) were out this week. Making matters worse, RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) left the game a handful of plays in with a concussion.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable after being limited all week and is a game-time decision.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Monday night

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (quadriceps) managed a full session in Friday and should play.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Monday night

WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and TE Darren Waller (shoulder) were full participants Friday and should be fine for Monday Night Football.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will be out once again. QB Justin Herbert (ribs) and TE Gerald Everett (hamstring) are on the report but don’t carry injury designations.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Van Jefferson (knee) remains on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back, ankle) will not play. WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) and WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) will make fantasy owners hold their breath as questionable. Both were limited Thursday and Friday, suggesting they’ll be game-time decisions.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Listed as doubtful, QB Mac Jones (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) and probably won’t suit up. WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) takes his usual seat as questionable on the injury report but should play. QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) sat out Wednesday and Thursday but was removed from the report Friday.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (foot) is out again. QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was absent all week and is doubtful. RB Alvin Kamara (rib) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) have the dreaded questionable tags. Kamara was limited Thursday and Friday, and Landry was downgraded to DNP on Friday after consecutive limited sessions.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are out. WR Richie James (ankle) and QB Daniel Jones (ankle) practiced fully Friday and will play.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Breece Hall (knee) and QB Zach Wilson (ankle) managed full sessions in Friday and are good to go.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Boston Scott (ribs) was limited Friday and questionable to play.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Diontae Johnson (hip) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

OT Trent Williams (ankle) is out again and will be a big loss on the blind side.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) is questionable after he was limited Thursday and Friday. RB Rashaad Penny (shoulder) completed a full session Friday and will play.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TE Cameron Brate (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Julio Jones (knee) and WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) draw questionable tags. They were limited all week but should be on the positive side of that questionable tag. QB Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) fully practiced Thursday and Friday, and he’s good to go. WR Russell Gage (hamstring) and WR Chris Godwin (knee) were limited all week but don’t carry a designation.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Treylon Burks (toe) is out.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

TE Logan Thomas (calf) is questionable but didn’t practice all week. WR Curtis Samuel (illness) was idle until a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.