Fantasy football injury report: Week 5

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.
PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.
Week 5 fantasy football injury report
This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Julio Jones, RB David Montgomery, WR CeeDee Lamb, RB Tony Pollard, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Josh Reynolds, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Zay Jones
ARIZONA CARDINALS
WR Rondale Moore (knee) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Marquise Brown (foot) and WR A.J. Green (knee) mustered full practices in Friday and will play.
ATLANTA FALCONS
TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) will miss his first NFL game.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
WR Rashod Bateman (foot) and RB Justice Hill (hamstring) have been ruled out. RB J.K. Dobbins (chest) completed full practices in Thursday and Friday. He’ll be in there.
BUFFALO BILLS
WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) and S Jordan Poyer (ribs) will not play this week. WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) is questionable. WR Gabe Davis (ankle) is on the report as a full participant all week but is good to go.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is out.
CHICAGO BEARS
RB David Montgomery (ankle) is questionable after he was limited Thursday and Friday. He’ll be a game-time decision.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) have the questionable tag affixed to them. Higgins was limited Friday, and Hurst didn’t practice Friday.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku received some rest during the week but are not on the report.
DALLAS COWBOYS
QB Dak Prescott (thumb) will miss another week with this broken thumb. WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) and RB Tony Pollard (illness) popped up late in the week and are questionable. Lamb was limited Friday, but Pollard didn’t practice. Pay close attention to both as we approach game time. WR Noah Brown (neck) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) practiced all week and are good to go.
DENVER BRONCOS – Played Thursday
RB Javonte Williams (knee) was lost for the season with a torn ACL. OT Garrett Bolles (leg) suffered a broken leg in Week 5 and will be out for the year as well.
DETROIT LIONS
RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle), WR Quintez Cephus (foot) and WR D.J. Chark (ankle) will all be on the sidelines. WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are questionable after limited practices Friday. TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) got a full session in Friday and is off the report.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
HOUSTON TEXANS
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Played Thursday
RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) were out this week. Making matters worse, RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) left the game a handful of plays in with a concussion.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
WR Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable after being limited all week and is a game-time decision.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Monday night
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (quadriceps) managed a full session in Friday and should play.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Monday night
WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and TE Darren Waller (shoulder) were full participants Friday and should be fine for Monday Night Football.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will be out once again. QB Justin Herbert (ribs) and TE Gerald Everett (hamstring) are on the report but don’t carry injury designations.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Van Jefferson (knee) remains on IR.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back, ankle) will not play. WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) and WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) will make fantasy owners hold their breath as questionable. Both were limited Thursday and Friday, suggesting they’ll be game-time decisions.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Listed as doubtful, QB Mac Jones (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) and probably won’t suit up. WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) takes his usual seat as questionable on the injury report but should play. QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) sat out Wednesday and Thursday but was removed from the report Friday.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
WR Michael Thomas (foot) is out again. QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was absent all week and is doubtful. RB Alvin Kamara (rib) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) have the dreaded questionable tags. Kamara was limited Thursday and Friday, and Landry was downgraded to DNP on Friday after consecutive limited sessions.
NEW YORK GIANTS
WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are out. WR Richie James (ankle) and QB Daniel Jones (ankle) practiced fully Friday and will play.
NEW YORK JETS
RB Breece Hall (knee) and QB Zach Wilson (ankle) managed full sessions in Friday and are good to go.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
RB Boston Scott (ribs) was limited Friday and questionable to play.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
WR Diontae Johnson (hip) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
OT Trent Williams (ankle) is out again and will be a big loss on the blind side.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) is questionable after he was limited Thursday and Friday. RB Rashaad Penny (shoulder) completed a full session Friday and will play.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
TE Cameron Brate (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Julio Jones (knee) and WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) draw questionable tags. They were limited all week but should be on the positive side of that questionable tag. QB Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) fully practiced Thursday and Friday, and he’s good to go. WR Russell Gage (hamstring) and WR Chris Godwin (knee) were limited all week but don’t carry a designation.
TENNESSEE TITANS
WR Treylon Burks (toe) is out.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
TE Logan Thomas (calf) is questionable but didn’t practice all week. WR Curtis Samuel (illness) was idle until a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go.