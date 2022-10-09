Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 5

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 5 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Julio Jones, WR Russell Gage, RB David Montgomery, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Josh Reynolds, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Jarvis Landry, WR Zay Jones

Afternoon games: WR CeeDee Lamb, RB Tony Pollard

Sunday night: TE Hayden Hurst

Monday night: JuJu Smith-Schuster

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (9:30 a.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, partly cloudy



Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are out. WR Richie James (ankle) and QB Daniel Jones (ankle) practiced fully Friday and will play.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (ankle) is questionable after he was limited Thursday and Friday. He’ll be a game-time decision.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, clear



Titans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Treylon Burks (toe) was placed on IR and will miss at least four weeks.

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Logan Thomas (calf) is questionable but didn’t practice all week. WR Curtis Samuel (illness) was idle until a full practice Friday, and he’s good to go. RB Brian Robinson Jr. (leg, buttocks) was activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list and is eligible to make his NFL debut following a preseason shooting.

Detroit Lions at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, clear, WSW 10 mph



Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) and WR DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) will all be on the sidelines. WR Quintez Cephus (foot) was placed on IR. WR Josh Reynolds (ankle) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are questionable after limited practices Friday. TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) logged a full session in Friday and is off the report. PK Michael Badgley was elevated from the practice squad and will handle the kicking chores.

Patriots

Inactives:



Lineup notes: Listed as doubtful, QB Mac Jones (ankle) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) and probably won’t suit up. WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) takes his usual seat as questionable on the injury report but should play. QB Brian Hoyer (concussion) was placed on IR, while WR Tyquan Thornton (clavicle) was activated from the same list.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, partly cloudy, WSW 18 mph



Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson (hip) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) was placed on IR. TE Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) and S Jordan Poyer (ribs) will not play this week. WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) is questionable. WR Gabe Davis (ankle) is on the report as a full participant all week but is good to go.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, clear, WSW 15 mph



Chargers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) will be out once again. QB Justin Herbert (ribs) and TE Gerald Everett (hamstring) are on the report but don’t carry injury designations.

Browns

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Amari Cooper and TE David Njoku received some rest during the week but are not on the report.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, partly cloudy



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable after being limited all week and is a game-time decision.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 82 degrees, partly cloudy, NE 11 mph



Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) will miss his first NFL game.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Cameron Brate (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Julio Jones (knee) and WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) draw questionable tags. They were limited all week but should be on the positive side of that questionable tag. QB Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) fully practiced Thursday and Friday, and he’s good to go. WR Russell Gage (hamstring) was added Saturday and is questionable. WR Chris Godwin (knee) was limited all week but doesn’t carry a designation.

Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



SEahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) is questionable after he was limited Thursday and Friday. RB Rashaad Penny (shoulder) completed a full session Friday and will play.

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (foot) is out again. QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was absent all week and is doubtful. RB Alvin Kamara (rib) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) have drawn questionable tags. Kamara was limited Thursday and Friday, and Landry was downgraded to DNP on Friday after consecutive limited sessions.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear, WSW 11 mph



Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, back, ankle) will not play. WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) and WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) will make fantasy owners hold their breath as questionable. Both were limited Thursday and Friday, suggesting they’ll be game-time decisions.

Jets



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Breece Hall (knee) and QB Zach Wilson (ankle) managed full sessions in Friday and are good to go. OT Duane Brown (shoulder) was activated from IR.

San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, clear



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Trent Williams (ankle) is out again and will be a big loss on the blind side. RB Tevin Coleman was elevated from the practice squad.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is out.

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Eagles

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Boston Scott (ribs) was limited Friday and questionable to play. Starting LT Jordan Mailata (shoulder) was downgraded from doubtful to out.

Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Rondale Moore (knee) was limited Friday and is questionable. WR Marquise Brown (foot) and WR A.J. Green (knee) mustered full practices in Friday and will play.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Cowboys

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Dak Prescott (thumb) will miss another week with this broken thumb. WR CeeDee Lamb (groin) and RB Tony Pollard (illness) popped up late in the week and are questionable. Lamb was limited Friday, but Pollard didn’t practice, so check the inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff. WR Noah Brown (neck) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) practiced all week and are good to go.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Van Jefferson (knee) remains on IR.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, clear



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) have the questionable tag affixed to them. Higgins was limited Friday but will play, and Hurst didn’t practice Friday.

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Rashod Bateman (foot) and RB Justice Hill (hamstring) have been ruled out. RB J.K. Dobbins (chest) completed full practices in Thursday and Friday. He’ll be in there. Starting LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) will make his season debut.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, clear



Raiders

Lineup notes: WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and TE Darren Waller (shoulder) are not on the final injury report.

Chiefs

Lineup notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad, hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 5 is a game-time decision. PK Harrison Butker (ankle) will miss another contest.