Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 6

Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes

1 Josh Allen, BUF 7 threw for 424 yds & 4 TDs in Wk 5, and he didn’t play the entire game

2 Lamar Jackson, BAL 10 back-to-back gms of lesser production; no reason for concern at this point

3 Patrick Mahomes, KCC 8

4 Jalen Hurts, PHI 7

5 Justin Herbert, LAC 8 his streak of 300+ yd road performances came to an end in CLE

Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes

6 Kyler Murray, ARI 13

8 Tom Brady, TB 11 UP8 has thrown 146 passes in his last 3 gms

7 Joe Burrow, CIN 10

9 Aaron Rodgers, GB 14 eventually GB is going to play 2 good halves in the same game, right?

10 Dak Prescott, DAL 9 UP12 missed last 4 gms w/ a thumb injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes

11 Kirk Cousins, MIN 7 UP14

12 Matthew Stafford, LAR 7 massive problems in LA right now, but there’s still hope it’ll get turned around

13 Geno Smith, SEA 11 UP23 SEA’s offense has been shockingly potent of late

14 Russell Wilson, DEN 9 DN9 dreadful on TNF, missing WRs and throwing terrible INTs

15 Trevor Lawrence, JAC 11

16 Jared Goff, DET 6 DN13 where in the world did that come from?

17 Derek Carr, LV 6

18 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 11 DN15 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a concussion; it’s unclear when he’ll return

Rk Fringe plays/roster depth Bye Up/Down Notes

19 Matt Ryan, IND 14 DN17 drops into the lowest tier based on IND’s ongoing struggles

20 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 6

21 Jameis Winston, NO 14 missed last 2 gms w/ a back injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

22 Carson Wentz, WAS 14

23 Justin Fields, CHI 14 UP27 looked a bit better in Wk 5; his running ability gives him more upside than others in this tier

24 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 9

25 Daniel Jones, NYG 9 UP29

26 Mac Jones, NE 10 missed last 2 gms w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

27 Kenny Pickett, PIT 9 UP28 he’s gonna sling it

28 Zach Wilson, NYJ 10 UP31

29 Davis Mills, HOU 6

30 Marcus Mariota, ATL 14

31 Jacoby Brissett, CLE 9

32 Baker Mayfield, CAR 13 suffered an ankle injury in Wk 5; he’s expected to miss a couple of games

33 Cooper Rush, DAL 9

34 Deshaun Watson, CLE 9 suspended until Dec. 4

35 Desmond Ridder, ATL 14

36 Teddy Bridgewater, MIA 11 suffered a concussion early in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

Running backs

Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes

1 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 13

2 Austin Ekeler, LAC 8 UP4 has shaken off his early-season struggles in a big way

3 Derrick Henry, TEN 6

4 Saquon Barkley, NYG 9 UP6

5 Jonathan Taylor, IND 14 DN1 DNP in Wk 5 w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

6 Nick Chubb, CLE 9 would probably be RB1 in non-PPR leagues

7 Dalvin Cook, MIN 7

8 Alvin Kamara, NO 14 UP11 logged 29 touches in Wk 5

9 Aaron Jones, GB 14 ranks 6th in rushing & 20th in carries; get him the ball!!

10 Joe Mixon, CIN 10

11 Leonard Fournette, TB 11

Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes

12 Josh Jacobs, LV 6 UP19 seeing heavy usage and delivering

13 D’Andre Swift, DET 6 missed last 2 gms w/ knee & shoulder injuries; his status for Wk 7 is TBD

14 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 9

15 Miles Sanders, PHI 7 UP17

16 David Montgomery, CHI 14 returned after missing 1 gm w/ ankle & knee injuries

17 James Conner, ARI 13 suffered a rib injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

18 J.K. Dobbins, BAL 10 DN15

19 Dameon Pierce, HOU 6 UP24 he did some hard running in Wk 5

20 James Robinson, JAC 11

21 Najee Harris, PIT 9 DN9 teams will stack the line until Pickett makes them play; plus, Warren has talent

22 AJ Dillon, GB 14

23 Melvin Gordon III, DEN 9 18 touches, 103 yds, 0 fumbles in his first gm w/o Williams (knee)

24 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC 8 DN22

Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes

25 Breece Hall, NYJ 10 imagine the day he could’ve had in Wk 5 if Carter didn’t vulture 2 TDs

26 Kenneth Walker III, SEA 11 UP49 moves up to RB1 w/ Penny (leg) lost for the year

27 Kareem Hunt, CLE 9

28 Jeff Wilson, SF 14 UP31

29 Raheem Mostert, MIA 11 UP37 got most of the RB work in Wk 5; his durability history keeps him this low, though

30 Jamaal Williams, DET 6

31 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE 10 UP38 if Harris (hamstring) misses multiple gms, Stevenson might take hold of the RB1 role

32 Tyler Allgeier, ATL 14

33 Devin Singletary, BUF 7

34 Travis Etienne, JAC 11 had his best gm as a pro in Wk 5; now let’s see him do it again

35 Tony Pollard, DAL 9 gonna be feast or famine due to his fairly low usage each week

36 Cam Akers, LAR 7 DN29

37 Damien Harris, NE 10 DN32 suffered a hamstring injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

38 Michael Carter, NYJ 10

39 Antonio Gibson, WAS 14 DN27 saw fewer touches than Robinson in Wk 5; that’s very concerning

40 Khalil Herbert, CHI 14

41 Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL 14 currently on IR w/ a knee injury; he’s eligible to return in Wk 9

42 Brian Robinson Jr., WAS 14 UP54 returned after missing the first 4 gms w/ a leg injury; led team in rushing attempts

Rk Fringe plays/roster depth Bye Up/Down Notes

43 Nyheim Hines, IND 14 suffered a concussion early in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

44 J.D. McKissic, WAS 14 would like to see how WAS RBs look for at least one more gm

45 Mark Ingram, NO 14

46 Darrell Henderson, LAR 7 DN42 four touches in Wk 5

47 Kenneth Gainwell, PHI 7

48 Chase Edmonds, MIA 11 DN39 looked to be working behind Gaskin in Wk 5; we’ll see how Wk 6 shakes out

49 Eno Benjamin, ARI 13 could be pressed into more action based on injuries to Conner/Williams

50 Alexander Mattison, MIN 7

51 Isiah Pacheco, KC 8 DN44 still unclear how he fits into KC’s running attack on a weekly basis

52 Jaylen Warren, PIT 9 UP68 I could easily see his role expanding

53 Rachaad White, TB 11

54 Jerick McKinnon, KC 8 UP57 was KC’s most effective RB on MNF; hard to know who Reid will call on in a given week

55 Justice Hill, BAL 10 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

56 Zack Moss, BUF 7

57 James Cook, BUF 7

58 Joshua Kelley, LAC 8 NR replaces Sony Michel in the rankings

59 Latavius Murray, DEN 9 inactive in Wk 5, but he’s still the likely RB2 behind Gordon once he’s up to speed

60 Darrel Williams, ARI 13 suffered a knee injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

61 Caleb Huntley, ATL 14

62 Tyrion Davis-Price, SF 9 DN56 missed last 3 gms w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

63 Dontrell Hilliard, TEN 6

64 Elijah Mitchell, SF 9 suffered a sprained MCL in Wk 1; he’s expected to miss around 2 months

65 Gus Edwards, BAL 10 returned to practice this week but has yet to debut

66 Zamir White, LV 6

67 DeeJay Dallas, SEA 11 NR enters the rankings following the season-ending injury to Penny (leg)

68 Rex Burkhead, HOU 6

69 Matt Breida, NYG 9

70 Samaje Perine, CIN 10

Wide receivers

Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes

1 Cooper Kupp, LAR 7

2 Justin Jefferson, MIN 7

3 Stefon Diggs, BUF 7

4 Davante Adams, LV 6 UP5 Brace for a possible suspension

5 Tyreek Hill, MIA 11 suffered a foot injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

6 Ja’Marr Chase, CIN 10 missed having Higgins (ankle) on SNF as BAL rolled coverage to him all night

7 Mike Evans, TB 11

8 Deebo Samuel, SF 9

9 Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET 6 returned after missing 1 gm w/ an ankle injury

10 Jaylen Waddle, MIA 11 not dropping the MIA WRs based on the QB situation for Wk 5; we’ll see what Wk 6 brings

Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes

11 Tee Higgins, CIN 10 dealt w/ an ankle injury in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

12 Marquise Brown, ARI 13 UP16 getting a ton of looks every week

13 A.J. Brown, PHI 7

14 Keenan Allen, LAC 8 DN13 missed last 4 gms w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

15 CeeDee Lamb, DAL 9

16 DK Metcalf, SEA 11 UP18 let Geno cook!?!

17 Courtland Sutton, DEN 9

18 Michael Pittman Jr., IND 14 DN11

19 Christian Kirk, JAC 11 receiving yardage has dropped each successive week this season

20 Tyler Lockett, SEA 11 UP36 four straight gms of 75+ yds

21 Terry McLaurin, WAS 14 low target share remains an issue

22 Mike Williams, LAC 8

23 Michael Thomas, NO 14 missed last 2 gms w/ a toe injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

24 Amari Cooper, CLE 9 UP29

25 Brandin Cooks, HOU 6 DN19 hanging onto tier 2 status by a thread

Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes

26 Diontae Johnson, PIT 9 UP27 targeted 13 times in Pickett’s first start

27 D.J. Moore, CAR 13

28 Chris Godwin, TB 11

29 DeVonta Smith, PHI 7 has been pretty hit-or-miss through five gms

30 Curtis Samuel, WAS 14

31 Jerry Jeudy, DEN 9 DN24 DEN’s passing game looks awful

32 Adam Thielen, MIN 7

33 Chris Olave, NO 14 UP38 suffered a concussion in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

34 Romeo Doubs, GB 14

35 Gabriel Davis, BUF 7 capable of a huge game at any time, but the consistency is not there

36 JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC 8

37 Allen Lazard, GB 14

38 Jakobi Meyers, NE 10 UP45 returned after missing last 2 gms w/ a knee injury; led team in receiving

39 Rashod Bateman, BAL 10 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a foot injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

40 Hunter Renfrow, LV 6 returned after missing last 2 gms w/ a concussion

41 Garrett Wilson, NYJ 10

42 George Pickens, PIT 9 UP52 led PIT in receiving the past 2 gms

43 Drake London, ATL 14

44 Robert Woods, TEN 6

45 DeAndre Hopkins, ARI 13 suspended until Wk 7

Rk Fringe plays/roster depth Bye Up/Down Notes

46 Jahan Dotson, WAS 14 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

47 Alec Pierce, IND 14 UP56 12 catches for 161 yds in his last 2 gms

48 Michael Gallup, DAL 9 UP55

49 Elijah Moore, NYJ 10 DN41 not getting the looks so far, but he’s running a ton of routes so there’s still potential

50 Jarvis Landry, NO 14 DNP in Wk 5 w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

51 Brandon Aiyuk, SF 9

52 Darnell Mooney, CHI 14

53 Josh Reynolds, DET 6 UP60

54 Noah Brown, DAL 9 DN48

55 Allen Robinson, LAR 7 DN42 LA cannot find a way to get A-Rob involved

56 Treylon Burks, TEN 6 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a foot injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

57 Nico Collins, HOU 6 UP66

58 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC 8 UP62

59 Tyler Boyd, CIN 10

60 Rondale Moore, ARI 13 UP68 targeted 8 times in Wk 5, but what’s his role when Hopkins returns?

61 Zay Jones, JAC 11 returned after missing Wk 4 w/ an ankle injury

62 Chase Claypool, PIT 9

63 Isaiah McKenzie, BUF 7 UP67 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a concussion; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

64 K.J. Osborn, MIN 7

65 DeVante Parker, NE 10 DN59 wasn’t targeted in Wk 5 w/ Meyers returning from injury

66 Richie James, NYG 9

67 Julio Jones, TB 11 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a knee injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

68 Mecole Hardman, KC 8 UP75

69 Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE 9

70 Christian Watson, GB 14 suffered a hamstring injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

71 Marvin Jones, JAC 11 UP76

72 Ben Skowronek, LAR 7 NR

73 Devin Duvernay, BAL 10

74 Robbie Anderson, CAR 13 DN63

75 Corey Davis, NYJ 10

76 Mack Hollins, LV 6 NR was still involved in the passing game even w/ Renfrow back

77 Josh Palmer, LAC 8

78 Russell Gage Jr., TB 11

79 Van Jefferson, LAR 7 on IR w/ a knee injury; eligible to return in Wk 7

80 Jameson Williams, DET 6 DN77 on the RES/NFI list as he recovers from a torn ACL

Tight ends

Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes

1 Mark Andrews, BAL 10

2 Travis Kelce, KC 8

3 Darren Waller, LV 6 suffered a hamstring injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 7 is TBD

Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes

4 Dallas Goedert, PHI 7 UP5

5 George Kittle, SF 9

6 Tyler Higbee, LAR 7 UP8

7 Kyle Pitts, ATL 14 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

8 T.J. Hockenson, DET 6

9 David Njoku, CLE 9 UP12 continues to see steady work

10 Zach Ertz, ARI 13

11 Dalton Schultz, DAL 9 DN6 suffered a knee injury in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

12 Pat Freiermuth, PIT 9 suffered a concussion in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes

13 Hayden Hurst, CIN 10 UP15

14 Taysom Hill, NO 14 NR the ultimate weekly lottery ticket at a position full of mediocre options

15 Gerald Everett, LAC 8

16 Dawson Knox, BUF 7 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

17 Irv Smith, MIN 7

18 Robert Tonyan, GB 14

19 Fringe plays/roster depth Bye Up/Down Notes

19 Hunter Henry, NE 10 UP21

20 Mike Gesicki, MIA 11

21 Cole Kmet, CHI 14 UP22 posted a 4-45-1 line in Wk 5; it’s something

22 Tyler Conklin, NYJ 10

23 Will Dissly, SEA 11

24 Evan Engram, JAC 11 UP27

25 Cameron Brate, TB 11 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a concussion; his status for Wk 6 is TBD

26 Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN 9 DN17 hasn’t done anything since Wk 1

27 Austin Hooper, TEN 6

28 Noah Fant, SEA 11

29 Logan Thomas, WAS 14 DN24 so many other options in WAS these days

30 Isaiah Likely, BAL 10

Defensive teams

Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes

1 Bills, BUF 7 feasted on a first-time starter in Wk 5

2 Cowboys, DAL 9 UP6

3 49ers, SF 9

4 Buccaneers, TB 11 DN2

5 Rams, LAR 7 only gave up 239 yds in the Wk 5 loss

Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes

6 Eagles, PHI 7 DN3

7 Patriots, NE 10 shutout the NFL’s highest scoring offense in Wk 5

8 Broncos, DEN 9 gave up 0 TDs, had 6 sacks, and 2 INTs on TNF … and lost

9 Bengals, CIN 10

Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes

10 Packers, GB 14 DN7 back-to-back shaky showings v low-octane offenses

11 Jaguars, JAC 11

12 Colts, IND 14 UP18 came up big in IND’s road win in DEN

13 Chiefs, KC 8

14 Cardinals, ARI 13 UP17 continue to look better after a poor start

15 Ravens, BAL 10 UP19

16 Saints, NO 14

17 Chargers, LAC 8 DN15

18 Dolphins, MIA 11 DN12 allowed the Jets to score 40 pts in Wk 5

19 Bears, CHI 14