Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 6

|Rk
|Never leaves lineup
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|1
|Josh Allen, BUF
|7
|
|threw for 424 yds & 4 TDs in Wk 5, and he didn’t play the entire game
|2
|Lamar Jackson, BAL
|10
|
|back-to-back gms of lesser production; no reason for concern at this point
|3
|Patrick Mahomes, KCC
|8
|
|
|4
|Jalen Hurts, PHI
|7
|
|
|5
|Justin Herbert, LAC
|8
|
|his streak of 300+ yd road performances came to an end in CLE
|Rk
|Lineup regulars
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|6
|Kyler Murray, ARI
|13
|
|
|8
|Tom Brady, TB
|11
|UP8
|has thrown 146 passes in his last 3 gms
|7
|Joe Burrow, CIN
|10
|
|
|9
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|14
|
|eventually GB is going to play 2 good halves in the same game, right?
|10
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|9
|UP12
|missed last 4 gms w/ a thumb injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|Rk
|Weekly matchup plays
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|11
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|7
|UP14
|
|12
|Matthew Stafford, LAR
|7
|
|massive problems in LA right now, but there’s still hope it’ll get turned around
|13
|Geno Smith, SEA
|11
|UP23
|SEA’s offense has been shockingly potent of late
|14
|Russell Wilson, DEN
|9
|DN9
|dreadful on TNF, missing WRs and throwing terrible INTs
|15
|Trevor Lawrence, JAC
|11
|
|
|16
|Jared Goff, DET
|6
|DN13
|where in the world did that come from?
|17
|Derek Carr, LV
|6
|
|
|18
|Tua Tagovailoa, MIA
|11
|DN15
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a concussion; it’s unclear when he’ll return
|Rk
|Fringe plays/roster depth
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|19
|Matt Ryan, IND
|14
|DN17
|drops into the lowest tier based on IND’s ongoing struggles
|20
|Ryan Tannehill, TEN
|6
|
|
|21
|Jameis Winston, NO
|14
|
|missed last 2 gms w/ a back injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|22
|Carson Wentz, WAS
|14
|
|
|23
|Justin Fields, CHI
|14
|UP27
|looked a bit better in Wk 5; his running ability gives him more upside than others in this tier
|24
|Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
|9
|
|
|25
|Daniel Jones, NYG
|9
|UP29
|
|26
|Mac Jones, NE
|10
|
|missed last 2 gms w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|27
|Kenny Pickett, PIT
|9
|UP28
|he’s gonna sling it
|28
|Zach Wilson, NYJ
|10
|UP31
|
|29
|Davis Mills, HOU
|6
|
|
|30
|Marcus Mariota, ATL
|14
|
|
|31
|Jacoby Brissett, CLE
|9
|
|
|32
|Baker Mayfield, CAR
|13
|
|suffered an ankle injury in Wk 5; he’s expected to miss a couple of games
|33
|Cooper Rush, DAL
|9
|
|
|34
|Deshaun Watson, CLE
|9
|
|suspended until Dec. 4
|35
|Desmond Ridder, ATL
|14
|
|
|36
|Teddy Bridgewater, MIA
|11
|
|suffered a concussion early in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|Running backs
|Rk
|Never leaves lineup
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|1
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|13
|
|
|2
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|8
|UP4
|has shaken off his early-season struggles in a big way
|3
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|6
|
|
|4
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|9
|UP6
|
|5
|Jonathan Taylor, IND
|14
|DN1
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|6
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|9
|
|would probably be RB1 in non-PPR leagues
|7
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|7
|
|
|8
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|14
|UP11
|logged 29 touches in Wk 5
|9
|Aaron Jones, GB
|14
|
|ranks 6th in rushing & 20th in carries; get him the ball!!
|10
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|10
|
|
|11
|Leonard Fournette, TB
|11
|
|
|Rk
|Lineup regulars
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|12
|Josh Jacobs, LV
|6
|UP19
|seeing heavy usage and delivering
|13
|D’Andre Swift, DET
|6
|
|missed last 2 gms w/ knee & shoulder injuries; his status for Wk 7 is TBD
|14
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|9
|
|
|15
|Miles Sanders, PHI
|7
|UP17
|
|16
|David Montgomery, CHI
|14
|
|returned after missing 1 gm w/ ankle & knee injuries
|17
|James Conner, ARI
|13
|
|suffered a rib injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|18
|J.K. Dobbins, BAL
|10
|DN15
|
|19
|Dameon Pierce, HOU
|6
|UP24
|he did some hard running in Wk 5
|20
|James Robinson, JAC
|11
|
|
|21
|Najee Harris, PIT
|9
|DN9
|teams will stack the line until Pickett makes them play; plus, Warren has talent
|22
|AJ Dillon, GB
|14
|
|
|23
|Melvin Gordon III, DEN
|9
|
|18 touches, 103 yds, 0 fumbles in his first gm w/o Williams (knee)
|24
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC
|8
|DN22
|
|Rk
|Weekly matchup plays
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|25
|Breece Hall, NYJ
|10
|
|imagine the day he could’ve had in Wk 5 if Carter didn’t vulture 2 TDs
|26
|Kenneth Walker III, SEA
|11
|UP49
|moves up to RB1 w/ Penny (leg) lost for the year
|27
|Kareem Hunt, CLE
|9
|
|
|28
|Jeff Wilson, SF
|14
|UP31
|
|29
|Raheem Mostert, MIA
|11
|UP37
|got most of the RB work in Wk 5; his durability history keeps him this low, though
|30
|Jamaal Williams, DET
|6
|
|
|31
|Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
|10
|UP38
|if Harris (hamstring) misses multiple gms, Stevenson might take hold of the RB1 role
|32
|Tyler Allgeier, ATL
|14
|
|
|33
|Devin Singletary, BUF
|7
|
|
|34
|Travis Etienne, JAC
|11
|
|had his best gm as a pro in Wk 5; now let’s see him do it again
|35
|Tony Pollard, DAL
|9
|
|gonna be feast or famine due to his fairly low usage each week
|36
|Cam Akers, LAR
|7
|DN29
|
|37
|Damien Harris, NE
|10
|DN32
|suffered a hamstring injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|38
|Michael Carter, NYJ
|10
|
|
|39
|Antonio Gibson, WAS
|14
|DN27
|saw fewer touches than Robinson in Wk 5; that’s very concerning
|40
|Khalil Herbert, CHI
|14
|
|
|41
|Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL
|14
|
|currently on IR w/ a knee injury; he’s eligible to return in Wk 9
|42
|Brian Robinson Jr., WAS
|14
|UP54
|returned after missing the first 4 gms w/ a leg injury; led team in rushing attempts
|Rk
|Fringe plays/roster depth
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|43
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|14
|
|suffered a concussion early in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|44
|J.D. McKissic, WAS
|14
|
|would like to see how WAS RBs look for at least one more gm
|45
|Mark Ingram, NO
|14
|
|
|46
|Darrell Henderson, LAR
|7
|DN42
|four touches in Wk 5
|47
|Kenneth Gainwell, PHI
|7
|
|
|48
|Chase Edmonds, MIA
|11
|DN39
|looked to be working behind Gaskin in Wk 5; we’ll see how Wk 6 shakes out
|49
|Eno Benjamin, ARI
|13
|
|could be pressed into more action based on injuries to Conner/Williams
|50
|Alexander Mattison, MIN
|7
|
|
|51
|Isiah Pacheco, KC
|8
|DN44
|still unclear how he fits into KC’s running attack on a weekly basis
|52
|Jaylen Warren, PIT
|9
|UP68
|I could easily see his role expanding
|53
|Rachaad White, TB
|11
|
|
|54
|Jerick McKinnon, KC
|8
|UP57
|was KC’s most effective RB on MNF; hard to know who Reid will call on in a given week
|55
|Justice Hill, BAL
|10
|
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|56
|Zack Moss, BUF
|7
|
|
|57
|James Cook, BUF
|7
|
|
|58
|Joshua Kelley, LAC
|8
|NR
|replaces Sony Michel in the rankings
|59
|Latavius Murray, DEN
|9
|
|inactive in Wk 5, but he’s still the likely RB2 behind Gordon once he’s up to speed
|60
|Darrel Williams, ARI
|13
|
|suffered a knee injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|61
|Caleb Huntley, ATL
|14
|
|
|62
|Tyrion Davis-Price, SF
|9
|DN56
|missed last 3 gms w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|63
|Dontrell Hilliard, TEN
|6
|
|
|64
|Elijah Mitchell, SF
|9
|
|suffered a sprained MCL in Wk 1; he’s expected to miss around 2 months
|65
|Gus Edwards, BAL
|10
|
|returned to practice this week but has yet to debut
|66
|Zamir White, LV
|6
|
|
|67
|DeeJay Dallas, SEA
|11
|NR
|enters the rankings following the season-ending injury to Penny (leg)
|68
|Rex Burkhead, HOU
|6
|
|
|69
|Matt Breida, NYG
|9
|
|
|70
|Samaje Perine, CIN
|10
|
|
|Wide receivers
|Rk
|Never leaves lineup
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|1
|Cooper Kupp, LAR
|7
|
|
|2
|Justin Jefferson, MIN
|7
|
|
|3
|Stefon Diggs, BUF
|7
|
|
|4
|Davante Adams, LV
|6
|UP5
|Brace for a possible suspension
|5
|Tyreek Hill, MIA
|11
|
|suffered a foot injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|6
|Ja’Marr Chase, CIN
|10
|
|missed having Higgins (ankle) on SNF as BAL rolled coverage to him all night
|7
|Mike Evans, TB
|11
|
|
|8
|Deebo Samuel, SF
|9
|
|
|9
|Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
|6
|
|returned after missing 1 gm w/ an ankle injury
|10
|Jaylen Waddle, MIA
|11
|
|not dropping the MIA WRs based on the QB situation for Wk 5; we’ll see what Wk 6 brings
|Rk
|Lineup regulars
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|11
|Tee Higgins, CIN
|10
|
|dealt w/ an ankle injury in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|12
|Marquise Brown, ARI
|13
|UP16
|getting a ton of looks every week
|13
|A.J. Brown, PHI
|7
|
|
|14
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|8
|DN13
|missed last 4 gms w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|15
|CeeDee Lamb, DAL
|9
|
|
|16
|DK Metcalf, SEA
|11
|UP18
|let Geno cook!?!
|17
|Courtland Sutton, DEN
|9
|
|
|18
|Michael Pittman Jr., IND
|14
|DN11
|
|19
|Christian Kirk, JAC
|11
|
|receiving yardage has dropped each successive week this season
|20
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|11
|UP36
|four straight gms of 75+ yds
|21
|Terry McLaurin, WAS
|14
|
|low target share remains an issue
|22
|Mike Williams, LAC
|8
|
|
|23
|Michael Thomas, NO
|14
|
|missed last 2 gms w/ a toe injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|24
|Amari Cooper, CLE
|9
|UP29
|
|25
|Brandin Cooks, HOU
|6
|DN19
|hanging onto tier 2 status by a thread
|Rk
|Weekly matchup plays
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|26
|Diontae Johnson, PIT
|9
|UP27
|targeted 13 times in Pickett’s first start
|27
|D.J. Moore, CAR
|13
|
|
|28
|Chris Godwin, TB
|11
|
|
|29
|DeVonta Smith, PHI
|7
|
|has been pretty hit-or-miss through five gms
|30
|Curtis Samuel, WAS
|14
|
|
|31
|Jerry Jeudy, DEN
|9
|DN24
|DEN’s passing game looks awful
|32
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|7
|
|
|33
|Chris Olave, NO
|14
|UP38
|suffered a concussion in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|34
|Romeo Doubs, GB
|14
|
|
|35
|Gabriel Davis, BUF
|7
|
|capable of a huge game at any time, but the consistency is not there
|36
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC
|8
|
|
|37
|Allen Lazard, GB
|14
|
|
|38
|Jakobi Meyers, NE
|10
|UP45
|returned after missing last 2 gms w/ a knee injury; led team in receiving
|39
|Rashod Bateman, BAL
|10
|
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a foot injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|40
|Hunter Renfrow, LV
|6
|
|returned after missing last 2 gms w/ a concussion
|41
|Garrett Wilson, NYJ
|10
|
|
|42
|George Pickens, PIT
|9
|UP52
|led PIT in receiving the past 2 gms
|43
|Drake London, ATL
|14
|
|
|44
|Robert Woods, TEN
|6
|
|
|45
|DeAndre Hopkins, ARI
|13
|
|suspended until Wk 7
|Rk
|Fringe plays/roster depth
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|46
|Jahan Dotson, WAS
|14
|
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|47
|Alec Pierce, IND
|14
|UP56
|12 catches for 161 yds in his last 2 gms
|48
|Michael Gallup, DAL
|9
|UP55
|
|49
|Elijah Moore, NYJ
|10
|DN41
|not getting the looks so far, but he’s running a ton of routes so there’s still potential
|50
|Jarvis Landry, NO
|14
|
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|51
|Brandon Aiyuk, SF
|9
|
|
|52
|Darnell Mooney, CHI
|14
|
|
|53
|Josh Reynolds, DET
|6
|UP60
|
|54
|Noah Brown, DAL
|9
|DN48
|
|55
|Allen Robinson, LAR
|7
|DN42
|LA cannot find a way to get A-Rob involved
|56
|Treylon Burks, TEN
|6
|
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a foot injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|57
|Nico Collins, HOU
|6
|UP66
|
|58
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC
|8
|UP62
|
|59
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|10
|
|
|60
|Rondale Moore, ARI
|13
|UP68
|targeted 8 times in Wk 5, but what’s his role when Hopkins returns?
|61
|Zay Jones, JAC
|11
|
|returned after missing Wk 4 w/ an ankle injury
|62
|Chase Claypool, PIT
|9
|
|
|63
|Isaiah McKenzie, BUF
|7
|UP67
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a concussion; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|64
|K.J. Osborn, MIN
|7
|
|
|65
|DeVante Parker, NE
|10
|DN59
|wasn’t targeted in Wk 5 w/ Meyers returning from injury
|66
|Richie James, NYG
|9
|
|
|67
|Julio Jones, TB
|11
|
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a knee injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|68
|Mecole Hardman, KC
|8
|UP75
|
|69
|Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE
|9
|
|
|70
|Christian Watson, GB
|14
|
|suffered a hamstring injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|71
|Marvin Jones, JAC
|11
|UP76
|
|72
|Ben Skowronek, LAR
|7
|NR
|
|73
|Devin Duvernay, BAL
|10
|
|
|74
|Robbie Anderson, CAR
|13
|DN63
|
|75
|Corey Davis, NYJ
|10
|
|
|76
|Mack Hollins, LV
|6
|NR
|was still involved in the passing game even w/ Renfrow back
|77
|Josh Palmer, LAC
|8
|
|
|78
|Russell Gage Jr., TB
|11
|
|
|79
|Van Jefferson, LAR
|7
|
|on IR w/ a knee injury; eligible to return in Wk 7
|80
|Jameson Williams, DET
|6
|DN77
|on the RES/NFI list as he recovers from a torn ACL
|Tight ends
|Rk
|Never leaves lineup
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|1
|Mark Andrews, BAL
|10
|
|
|2
|Travis Kelce, KC
|8
|
|
|3
|Darren Waller, LV
|6
|
|suffered a hamstring injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 7 is TBD
|Rk
|Lineup regulars
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|4
|Dallas Goedert, PHI
|7
|UP5
|
|5
|George Kittle, SF
|9
|
|
|6
|Tyler Higbee, LAR
|7
|UP8
|
|7
|Kyle Pitts, ATL
|14
|
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|8
|T.J. Hockenson, DET
|6
|
|
|9
|David Njoku, CLE
|9
|UP12
|continues to see steady work
|10
|Zach Ertz, ARI
|13
|
|
|11
|Dalton Schultz, DAL
|9
|DN6
|suffered a knee injury in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|12
|Pat Freiermuth, PIT
|9
|
|suffered a concussion in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|Rk
|Weekly matchup plays
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|13
|Hayden Hurst, CIN
|10
|UP15
|
|14
|Taysom Hill, NO
|14
|NR
|the ultimate weekly lottery ticket at a position full of mediocre options
|15
|Gerald Everett, LAC
|8
|
|
|16
|Dawson Knox, BUF
|7
|
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|17
|Irv Smith, MIN
|7
|
|
|18
|Robert Tonyan, GB
|14
|
|
|19
|Fringe plays/roster depth
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|19
|Hunter Henry, NE
|10
|UP21
|
|20
|Mike Gesicki, MIA
|11
|
|
|21
|Cole Kmet, CHI
|14
|UP22
|posted a 4-45-1 line in Wk 5; it’s something
|22
|Tyler Conklin, NYJ
|10
|
|
|23
|Will Dissly, SEA
|11
|
|
|24
|Evan Engram, JAC
|11
|UP27
|
|25
|Cameron Brate, TB
|11
|
|DNP in Wk 5 w/ a concussion; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
|26
|Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN
|9
|DN17
|hasn’t done anything since Wk 1
|27
|Austin Hooper, TEN
|6
|
|
|28
|Noah Fant, SEA
|11
|
|
|29
|Logan Thomas, WAS
|14
|DN24
|so many other options in WAS these days
|30
|Isaiah Likely, BAL
|10
|
|
|Defensive teams
|Rk
|Never leaves lineup
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|1
|Bills, BUF
|7
|
|feasted on a first-time starter in Wk 5
|2
|Cowboys, DAL
|9
|UP6
|
|3
|49ers, SF
|9
|
|
|4
|Buccaneers, TB
|11
|DN2
|
|5
|Rams, LAR
|7
|
|only gave up 239 yds in the Wk 5 loss
|Rk
|Lineup regulars
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|6
|Eagles, PHI
|7
|DN3
|
|7
|Patriots, NE
|10
|
|shutout the NFL’s highest scoring offense in Wk 5
|8
|Broncos, DEN
|9
|
|gave up 0 TDs, had 6 sacks, and 2 INTs on TNF … and lost
|9
|Bengals, CIN
|10
|
|
|Rk
|Weekly matchup plays
|Bye
|Up/Down
|Notes
|10
|Packers, GB
|14
|DN7
|back-to-back shaky showings v low-octane offenses
|11
|Jaguars, JAC
|11
|
|
|12
|Colts, IND
|14
|UP18
|came up big in IND’s road win in DEN
|13
|Chiefs, KC
|8
|
|
|14
|Cardinals, ARI
|13
|UP17
|continue to look better after a poor start
|15
|Ravens, BAL
|10
|UP19
|
|16
|Saints, NO
|14
|
|
|17
|Chargers, LAC
|8
|DN15
|
|18
|Dolphins, MIA
|11
|DN12
|allowed the Jets to score 40 pts in Wk 5
|19
|Bears, CHI
|14
|
|
|20
|Steelers, PIT
|9
|DN13
|feels like hard times in PIT