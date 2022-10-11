USA Today Sports

Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 6

Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 6

Fantasy football player rankings

Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 6

By October 11, 2022 11:38 am

By |

These fantasy football rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used as a tool, not necessarily a definitive guide to player valuation.

The scoring system is performance PPR. There is no exact science behind season-long rankings, considering all of the variables and situational uncertainties at work.

Rankings key:
UP/DN is trending up or down from week’s ranking.
NR means the player wasn’t ranked last week.
UP/DN numbering shows where the player was ranked the prior week.

Fantasy football rest of season rankings

Quarterbacks
Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes
1 Josh Allen, BUF 7 threw for 424 yds & 4 TDs in Wk 5, and he didn’t play the entire game
2 Lamar Jackson, BAL 10 back-to-back gms of lesser production; no reason for concern at this point
3 Patrick Mahomes, KCC 8
4 Jalen Hurts, PHI 7
5 Justin Herbert, LAC 8 his streak of 300+ yd road performances came to an end in CLE
Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes
6 Kyler Murray, ARI 13
8 Tom Brady, TB 11 UP8 has thrown 146 passes in his last 3 gms
7 Joe Burrow, CIN 10
9 Aaron Rodgers, GB 14 eventually GB is going to play 2 good halves in the same game, right?
10 Dak Prescott, DAL 9 UP12 missed last 4 gms w/ a thumb injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes
11 Kirk Cousins, MIN 7 UP14
12 Matthew Stafford, LAR 7 massive problems in LA right now, but there’s still hope it’ll get turned around
13 Geno Smith, SEA 11 UP23 SEA’s offense has been shockingly potent of late
14 Russell Wilson, DEN 9 DN9 dreadful on TNF, missing WRs and throwing terrible INTs
15 Trevor Lawrence, JAC 11
16 Jared Goff, DET 6 DN13 where in the world did that come from?
17 Derek Carr, LV 6
18 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 11 DN15 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a concussion; it’s unclear when he’ll return
Rk Fringe plays/roster depth Bye Up/Down Notes
19 Matt Ryan, IND 14 DN17 drops into the lowest tier based on IND’s ongoing struggles
20 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 6
21 Jameis Winston, NO 14 missed last 2 gms w/ a back injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
22 Carson Wentz, WAS 14
23 Justin Fields, CHI 14 UP27 looked a bit better in Wk 5; his running ability gives him more upside than others in this tier
24 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 9
25 Daniel Jones, NYG 9 UP29
26 Mac Jones, NE 10 missed last 2 gms w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
27 Kenny Pickett, PIT 9 UP28 he’s gonna sling it
28 Zach Wilson, NYJ 10 UP31
29 Davis Mills, HOU 6
30 Marcus Mariota, ATL 14
31 Jacoby Brissett, CLE 9
32 Baker Mayfield, CAR 13 suffered an ankle injury in Wk 5; he’s expected to miss a couple of games
33 Cooper Rush, DAL 9
34 Deshaun Watson, CLE 9 suspended until Dec. 4
35 Desmond Ridder, ATL 14
36 Teddy Bridgewater, MIA 11 suffered a concussion early in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
Running backs
Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes
1 Christian McCaffrey, CAR 13
2 Austin Ekeler, LAC 8 UP4 has shaken off his early-season struggles in a big way
3 Derrick Henry, TEN 6
4 Saquon Barkley, NYG 9 UP6
5 Jonathan Taylor, IND 14 DN1 DNP in Wk 5 w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
6 Nick Chubb, CLE 9 would probably be RB1 in non-PPR leagues
7 Dalvin Cook, MIN 7
8 Alvin Kamara, NO 14 UP11 logged 29 touches in Wk 5
9 Aaron Jones, GB 14 ranks 6th in rushing & 20th in carries; get him the ball!!
10 Joe Mixon, CIN 10
11 Leonard Fournette, TB 11
Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes
12 Josh Jacobs, LV 6 UP19 seeing heavy usage and delivering
13 D’Andre Swift, DET 6 missed last 2 gms w/ knee & shoulder injuries; his status for Wk 7 is TBD
14 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL 9
15 Miles Sanders, PHI 7 UP17
16 David Montgomery, CHI 14 returned after missing 1 gm w/ ankle & knee injuries
17 James Conner, ARI 13 suffered a rib injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
18 J.K. Dobbins, BAL 10 DN15
19 Dameon Pierce, HOU 6 UP24 he did some hard running in Wk 5
20 James Robinson, JAC 11
21 Najee Harris, PIT 9 DN9 teams will stack the line until Pickett makes them play; plus, Warren has talent
22 AJ Dillon, GB 14
23 Melvin Gordon III, DEN 9 18 touches, 103 yds, 0 fumbles in his first gm w/o Williams (knee)
24 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC 8 DN22
Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes
25 Breece Hall, NYJ 10 imagine the day he could’ve had in Wk 5 if Carter didn’t vulture 2 TDs
26 Kenneth Walker III, SEA 11 UP49 moves up to RB1 w/ Penny (leg) lost for the year
27 Kareem Hunt, CLE 9
28 Jeff Wilson, SF 14 UP31
29 Raheem Mostert, MIA 11 UP37 got most of the RB work in Wk 5; his durability history keeps him this low, though
30 Jamaal Williams, DET 6
31 Rhamondre Stevenson, NE 10 UP38 if Harris (hamstring) misses multiple gms, Stevenson might take hold of the RB1 role
32 Tyler Allgeier, ATL 14
33 Devin Singletary, BUF 7
34 Travis Etienne, JAC 11 had his best gm as a pro in Wk 5; now let’s see him do it again
35 Tony Pollard, DAL 9 gonna be feast or famine due to his fairly low usage each week
36 Cam Akers, LAR 7 DN29
37 Damien Harris, NE 10 DN32 suffered a hamstring injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
38 Michael Carter, NYJ 10
39 Antonio Gibson, WAS 14 DN27 saw fewer touches than Robinson in Wk 5; that’s very concerning
40 Khalil Herbert, CHI 14
41 Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL 14 currently on IR w/ a knee injury; he’s eligible to return in Wk 9
42 Brian Robinson Jr., WAS 14 UP54 returned after missing the first 4 gms w/ a leg injury; led team in rushing attempts
Rk Fringe plays/roster depth Bye Up/Down Notes
43 Nyheim Hines, IND 14 suffered a concussion early in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
44 J.D. McKissic, WAS 14 would like to see how WAS RBs look for at least one more gm
45 Mark Ingram, NO 14
46 Darrell Henderson, LAR 7 DN42 four touches in Wk 5
47 Kenneth Gainwell, PHI 7
48 Chase Edmonds, MIA 11 DN39 looked to be working behind Gaskin in Wk 5; we’ll see how Wk 6 shakes out
49 Eno Benjamin, ARI 13 could be pressed into more action based on injuries to Conner/Williams
50 Alexander Mattison, MIN 7
51 Isiah Pacheco, KC 8 DN44 still unclear how he fits into KC’s running attack on a weekly basis
52 Jaylen Warren, PIT 9 UP68 I could easily see his role expanding
53 Rachaad White, TB 11
54 Jerick McKinnon, KC 8 UP57 was KC’s most effective RB on MNF; hard to know who Reid will call on in a given week
55 Justice Hill, BAL 10 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
56 Zack Moss, BUF 7
57 James Cook, BUF 7
58 Joshua Kelley, LAC 8 NR replaces Sony Michel in the rankings
59 Latavius Murray, DEN 9 inactive in Wk 5, but he’s still the likely RB2 behind Gordon once he’s up to speed
60 Darrel Williams, ARI 13 suffered a knee injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
61 Caleb Huntley, ATL 14
62 Tyrion Davis-Price, SF 9 DN56 missed last 3 gms w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
63 Dontrell Hilliard, TEN 6
64 Elijah Mitchell, SF 9 suffered a sprained MCL in Wk 1; he’s expected to miss around 2 months
65 Gus Edwards, BAL 10 returned to practice this week but has yet to debut
66 Zamir White, LV 6
67 DeeJay Dallas, SEA 11 NR enters the rankings following the season-ending injury to Penny (leg)
68 Rex Burkhead, HOU 6
69 Matt Breida, NYG 9
70 Samaje Perine, CIN 10
Wide receivers
Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes
1 Cooper Kupp, LAR 7
2 Justin Jefferson, MIN 7
3 Stefon Diggs, BUF 7
4 Davante Adams, LV 6 UP5 Brace for a possible suspension
5 Tyreek Hill, MIA 11 suffered a foot injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
6 Ja’Marr Chase, CIN 10 missed having Higgins (ankle) on SNF as BAL rolled coverage to him all night
7 Mike Evans, TB 11
8 Deebo Samuel, SF 9
9 Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET 6 returned after missing 1 gm w/ an ankle injury
10 Jaylen Waddle, MIA 11 not dropping the MIA WRs based on the QB situation for Wk 5; we’ll see what Wk 6 brings
Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes
11 Tee Higgins, CIN 10 dealt w/ an ankle injury in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
12 Marquise Brown, ARI 13 UP16 getting a ton of looks every week
13 A.J. Brown, PHI 7
14 Keenan Allen, LAC 8 DN13 missed last 4 gms w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
15 CeeDee Lamb, DAL 9
16 DK Metcalf, SEA 11 UP18 let Geno cook!?!
17 Courtland Sutton, DEN 9
18 Michael Pittman Jr., IND 14 DN11
19 Christian Kirk, JAC 11 receiving yardage has dropped each successive week this season
20 Tyler Lockett, SEA 11 UP36 four straight gms of 75+ yds
21 Terry McLaurin, WAS 14 low target share remains an issue
22 Mike Williams, LAC 8
23 Michael Thomas, NO 14 missed last 2 gms w/ a toe injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
24 Amari Cooper, CLE 9 UP29
25 Brandin Cooks, HOU 6 DN19 hanging onto tier 2 status by a thread
Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes
26 Diontae Johnson, PIT 9 UP27 targeted 13 times in Pickett’s first start
27 D.J. Moore, CAR 13
28 Chris Godwin, TB 11
29 DeVonta Smith, PHI 7 has been pretty hit-or-miss through five gms
30 Curtis Samuel, WAS 14
31 Jerry Jeudy, DEN 9 DN24 DEN’s passing game looks awful
32 Adam Thielen, MIN 7
33 Chris Olave, NO 14 UP38 suffered a concussion in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
34 Romeo Doubs, GB 14
35 Gabriel Davis, BUF 7 capable of a huge game at any time, but the consistency is not there
36 JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC 8
37 Allen Lazard, GB 14
38 Jakobi Meyers, NE 10 UP45 returned after missing last 2 gms w/ a knee injury; led team in receiving
39 Rashod Bateman, BAL 10 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a foot injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
40 Hunter Renfrow, LV 6 returned after missing last 2 gms w/ a concussion
41 Garrett Wilson, NYJ 10
42 George Pickens, PIT 9 UP52 led PIT in receiving the past 2 gms
43 Drake London, ATL 14
44 Robert Woods, TEN 6
45 DeAndre Hopkins, ARI 13 suspended until Wk 7
Rk Fringe plays/roster depth Bye Up/Down Notes
46 Jahan Dotson, WAS 14 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
47 Alec Pierce, IND 14 UP56 12 catches for 161 yds in his last 2 gms
48 Michael Gallup, DAL 9 UP55
49 Elijah Moore, NYJ 10 DN41 not getting the looks so far, but he’s running a ton of routes so there’s still potential
50 Jarvis Landry, NO 14 DNP in Wk 5 w/ an ankle injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
51 Brandon Aiyuk, SF 9
52 Darnell Mooney, CHI 14
53 Josh Reynolds, DET 6 UP60
54 Noah Brown, DAL 9 DN48
55 Allen Robinson, LAR 7 DN42 LA cannot find a way to get A-Rob involved
56 Treylon Burks, TEN 6 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a foot injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
57 Nico Collins, HOU 6 UP66
58 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC 8 UP62
59 Tyler Boyd, CIN 10
60 Rondale Moore, ARI 13 UP68 targeted 8 times in Wk 5, but what’s his role when Hopkins returns?
61 Zay Jones, JAC 11 returned after missing Wk 4 w/ an ankle injury
62 Chase Claypool, PIT 9
63 Isaiah McKenzie, BUF 7 UP67 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a concussion; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
64 K.J. Osborn, MIN 7
65 DeVante Parker, NE 10 DN59 wasn’t targeted in Wk 5 w/ Meyers returning from injury
66 Richie James, NYG 9
67 Julio Jones, TB 11 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a knee injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
68 Mecole Hardman, KC 8 UP75
69 Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE 9
70 Christian Watson, GB 14 suffered a hamstring injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
71 Marvin Jones, JAC 11 UP76
72 Ben Skowronek, LAR 7 NR
73 Devin Duvernay, BAL 10
74 Robbie Anderson, CAR 13 DN63
75 Corey Davis, NYJ 10
76 Mack Hollins, LV 6 NR was still involved in the passing game even w/ Renfrow back
77 Josh Palmer, LAC 8
78 Russell Gage Jr., TB 11
79 Van Jefferson, LAR 7 on IR w/ a knee injury; eligible to return in Wk 7
80 Jameson Williams, DET 6 DN77 on the RES/NFI list as he recovers from a torn ACL
Tight ends
Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes
1 Mark Andrews, BAL 10
2 Travis Kelce, KC 8
3 Darren Waller, LV 6 suffered a hamstring injury in Wk 5 & did not return; his status for Wk 7 is TBD
Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes
4 Dallas Goedert, PHI 7 UP5
5 George Kittle, SF 9
6 Tyler Higbee, LAR 7 UP8
7 Kyle Pitts, ATL 14 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
8 T.J. Hockenson, DET 6
9 David Njoku, CLE 9 UP12 continues to see steady work
10 Zach Ertz, ARI 13
11 Dalton Schultz, DAL 9 DN6 suffered a knee injury in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
12 Pat Freiermuth, PIT 9 suffered a concussion in Wk 5; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes
13 Hayden Hurst, CIN 10 UP15
14 Taysom Hill, NO 14 NR the ultimate weekly lottery ticket at a position full of mediocre options
15 Gerald Everett, LAC 8
16 Dawson Knox, BUF 7 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a hamstring injury; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
17 Irv Smith, MIN 7
18 Robert Tonyan, GB 14
19 Fringe plays/roster depth Bye Up/Down Notes
19 Hunter Henry, NE 10 UP21
20 Mike Gesicki, MIA 11
21 Cole Kmet, CHI 14 UP22 posted a 4-45-1 line in Wk 5; it’s something
22 Tyler Conklin, NYJ 10
23 Will Dissly, SEA 11
24 Evan Engram, JAC 11 UP27
25 Cameron Brate, TB 11 DNP in Wk 5 w/ a concussion; his status for Wk 6 is TBD
26 Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN 9 DN17 hasn’t done anything since Wk 1
27 Austin Hooper, TEN 6
28 Noah Fant, SEA 11
29 Logan Thomas, WAS 14 DN24 so many other options in WAS these days
30 Isaiah Likely, BAL 10
Defensive teams
Rk Never leaves lineup Bye Up/Down Notes
1 Bills, BUF 7 feasted on a first-time starter in Wk 5
2 Cowboys, DAL 9 UP6
3 49ers, SF 9
4 Buccaneers, TB 11 DN2
5 Rams, LAR 7 only gave up 239 yds in the Wk 5 loss
Rk Lineup regulars Bye Up/Down Notes
6 Eagles, PHI 7 DN3
7 Patriots, NE 10 shutout the NFL’s highest scoring offense in Wk 5
8 Broncos, DEN 9 gave up 0 TDs, had 6 sacks, and 2 INTs on TNF … and lost
9 Bengals, CIN 10
Rk Weekly matchup plays Bye Up/Down Notes
10 Packers, GB 14 DN7 back-to-back shaky showings v low-octane offenses
11 Jaguars, JAC 11
12 Colts, IND 14 UP18 came up big in IND’s road win in DEN
13 Chiefs, KC 8
14 Cardinals, ARI 13 UP17 continue to look better after a poor start
15 Ravens, BAL 10 UP19
16 Saints, NO 14
17 Chargers, LAC 8 DN15
18 Dolphins, MIA 11 DN12 allowed the Jets to score 40 pts in Wk 5
19 Bears, CHI 14
20 Steelers, PIT 9 DN13 feels like hard times in PIT

, , , , , , , Fantasy football player rankings

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home