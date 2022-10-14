Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 6

We knew it was coming. I hope you have done your preemptive planning. Week 6 is the onset of the…
THE LATEST
3hr
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 3hr ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 6
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 6.
20hr
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 20hr ago
Six points with David Dorey
Friday’s quick look at six fantasy items to know
1d
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 1d ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 6
Year 3 hasn’t gone as planned for this promising receiver, but a turnaround awaits.
1d
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 1d ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 6
Use our staff’s weekly pick’em against the spread and straight up for the win.
1d
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 1d ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 6
Week 6 wagers to make from around the NFL.
2d
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 2d ago
Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 6
Check out where your roster options fit into our Week 6 start/bench tiers.
2d
Game Analysis 2d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 6
Predicting the outcome of all 14 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
3d
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 3d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 6
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 6.
3d
Fantasy football player rankings 3d ago
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 6
Forecasting where all of the notable players net out over the remainder of the season.
3d
Fantasy football podcast 3d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 177
The guys chat NFL bye weeks, recent news, and the Week 6 daily fantasy plays.