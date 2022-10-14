Fantasy football injury report: Week 6

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 6 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Cooper Kupp, TE Tyler Higbee, WR Robbie Anderson, WR Tee Higgins, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Chris Olave, QB Jameis Winston, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Marvin Jones, WR Zay Jones, RB Jonathan Taylor, RB Nyheim Hines, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Damien Harris, QB Mac Jones, TE Kyle Pitts, WR Keenan Allen

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB James Conner (ribs) and RB Darrel Williams (knee) have been ruled out.

ATLANTA FALCONS

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is questionable after limited work all week. He’ll be a game-time decision, but there is optimism he could return.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Rashod Bateman (foot) has been ruled out for Week 6. RB Justice Hill (hamstring) is likely to join him on the sidelines as he’s doubtful.

BUFFALO BILLS

TE Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) was limited all week but doesn’t have an injury designation. WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) practiced all week and is good to go.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is out. QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) is doubtful, but he won’t play. WR Robbie Anderson (illness) popped up Friday with an illness, and he’s questionable. WR DJ Moore (shoulder) practiced all week and is good to go.

CHICAGO BEARS – Played Thursday

QB Justin Fields (shoulder) said after the Thursday night game that he aggravated a previous left shoulder injury and was sore.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) have been deemed questionable. Both were limited Friday and are game-time calls.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow) and CB Denzel Ward (concussion) have been ruled out.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) and QB Dak Prescott (thumb) are questionable this week. Lamb didn’t practice Friday, and Prescott was limited. Prescott is not expected to play, whereas Lamb is shaping up to be a game-time decision. LB Micah Parsons (groin) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) also missed time this week, but they’re good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS – Monday night

RB Melvin Gordon (ribs, neck) and RB Mike Boone (foot) were limited Thursday and Friday. Monitor them over the weekend. QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) went from limited Thursday to full Friday and is expected to start.

DETROIT LIONS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable and didn’t practice all week. He’s probably on the wrong side of questionable. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) remains OK to play after full sessions all week.

HOUSTON TEXANS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, back, nose) will miss another game. RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) and RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) are questionable. Hines practiced fully Friday, and Taylor was limited. It’s possible they roll with Hines and keep Taylor back another week, but it’s a game-time decision.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) and WR Zay Jones (ankle) both draw questionable tags after limited sessions Friday, which typically creates a game-time call.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (heel), TE Travis Kelce (hip, back), WR Skyy Moore (ankle) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring, quadriceps) had full practices Friday and are off the report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Monday night

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited Thursday, and he could have a chance to play. Keep tabs on him Saturday. QB Justin Herbert (ribs) and WR Josh Palmer (ankle, knee) practiced Thursday and should be good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers (personal) has been ruled out due to a personal matter. DT Aaron Donald (foot), TE Tyler Higbee (ankle) and WR Cooper Kupp (foot) headline the star-studded questionables. All three were limited Friday. It’s hard to imagine any of them missing Week 6.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, ankle) will miss another week of action. QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion, pectoral) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) are both questionable. The team said earlier in the week they were planning to start QB Skylar Thompson – so expect Bridgewater to be out. Mostert said he’d be able to play. WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps, foot) and WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) were on the report but carry no injury designations.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) is questionable after limited work all week.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), QB Mac Jones (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) are the usual questionables. Harris and Jones have the slimmest chance of playing as they’re expected to miss more time.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (foot) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) will miss Week 6. WR Chris Olave (concussion) and QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) are questionable. Olave was a full participant, and Winston was limited Friday, but Andy Dalton will start. TE Taysom Hill (rib) practiced fully and is good to go.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are out. WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week. RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited as well, but he doesn’t carry an injury designation.

NEW YORK JETS

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) was activated but managed to earn a questionable tag. If he’s healthy, expect him to start at left tackle.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Kenneth Gainwell (rib) practiced in full and should play.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) won’t play this week. WR Diontae Johnson (hip) made it through a full practice Friday, and he’ll play.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DE Nick Bosa (groin) is questionable after limited practice sessions. OT Trent Williams (ankle) is out. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (shoulder) mustered a full session Friday, and he’ll play.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny (ankle) is on IR with a season-ending fibula fracture and ankle injury that required surgery. RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) and WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) were on the report at various times during the week, but both will play.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Julio Jones (knee) is doubtful this week and didn’t practice all week. TE Cameron Brate (concussion), WR Chris Godwin (hip, knee), WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) and WR Russell Gage (ankle) all practiced Friday and are good to go.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Bye week

WR Treylon Burks (toe) is on IR.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS – Played Thursday

TE Logan Thomas (calf) missed the Week 6 game.