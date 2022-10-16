Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 6

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 6 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Tee Higgins, TE Hayden Hurst, WR Chris Olave, WR Zay Jones, RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jakobi Meyers, RB Damien Harris, QB Mac Jones, TE Kyle Pitts

Afternoon games: WR Cooper Kupp, TE Tyler Higbee, WR Robbie Anderson

Sunday night: WR CeeDee Lamb

Monday night: WR Keenan Allen

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees, partly cloudy, ENE 12 mph



Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Backup RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) is questionable after limited work all week.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion, ankle) will miss another week of action but has been cleared from the protocol and is expected to start in Week 7. QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion, pectoral) also cleared but will remain the backup this week to rookie Skylar Thompson. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) is questionable and said he’d be able to play. WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps, foot) and WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) were on the report but carry no injury designations.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



49ers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: DE Nick Bosa (groin) is questionable after limited practice sessions. OT Trent Williams (ankle) is out. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (shoulder) mustered a full session Friday, and he’ll play.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is questionable after limited work all week. He’ll be a game-time decision, but there is optimism he could return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, clear



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (knee) is doubtful this week and didn’t practice all week. TE Cameron Brate (concussion), WR Chris Godwin (hip, knee), WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) and WR Russell Gage (ankle) all practiced Friday and are good to go.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) won’t play this week. WR Diontae Johnson (hip) made it through a full practice Friday, and he’ll play.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, mostly cloudy



Ravens



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Rashod Bateman (foot) has been ruled out for Week 6. RB Justice Hill (hamstring) is likely to join him on the sidelines as he’s doubtful.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are out. WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week. RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited as well, but he doesn’t carry an injury designation.

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Bengals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) have been deemed questionable. Both were limited Friday and are game-time calls.

Saints

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (foot) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) will miss Week 6. WR Chris Olave (concussion) and QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) are questionable. Olave was a full participant, and Winston was limited Friday, but Andy Dalton will start. TE Taysom Hill (rib) practiced fully and is good to go.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear, NW 10 mph (retractable-roof dome)



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) was downgraded to out on Saturday, while WR Zay Jones (ankle) remains questionable and a game-time call.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, back, nose) will miss another game. RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) and RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) were downgraded to out on Saturday after initially being deemed questionable. RBs Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay will divvy up the workload. WR Keke Coutee was elevated from the practice squad.

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear, WSW 12 mph



Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) was downgraded to out after originally earning a questionable tag. RB Damien Harris (hamstring), QB Mac Jones (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) are the usual questionables. Harris and Jones have the slimmest chance of playing as they’re expected to miss more time.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow) and CB Denzel Ward (concussion) have been ruled out.

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, overcast, WNW 13 mph



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Duane Brown (shoulder) was activated but managed to earn a questionable tag. If he’s healthy, expect him to start at left tackle.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Christian Watson (hamstring) was ruled out. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) remains OK to play after full sessions all week.

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, mostly cloudy (open-air dome)



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) is out. QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) is doubtful, but he won’t play. WR Robbie Anderson (illness) popped up Friday with an illness, and he’s questionable. WR DJ Moore (shoulder) practiced all week and is good to go.

Rams



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (personal) has been ruled out due to a personal matter. DT Aaron Donald (foot), TE Tyler Higbee (ankle) and WR Cooper Kupp (foot) headline the star-studded questionables. All three were limited Friday. It’s hard to imagine any of them missing Week 6.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB James Conner (ribs) and RB Darrel Williams (knee) have been ruled out.

SEahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Rashaad Penny (ankle) is on IR with a season-ending fibula fracture and ankle injury that required surgery. RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder) and WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) were on the report at various times during the week, but both will play.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, clear, NW 13 mph



Bills

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring) was limited all week but doesn’t have an injury designation. WR Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) practiced all week and is good to go.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mecole Hardman (heel), TE Travis Kelce (hip, back), WR Skyy Moore (ankle) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring, quadriceps) had full practices Friday and are off the report.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, partly cloudy



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR CeeDee Lamb (hip) and QB Dak Prescott (thumb) are questionable this week. Lamb didn’t practice Friday, and Prescott was limited. Prescott is not expected to play, whereas Lamb is shaping up to be a game-time decision. LB Micah Parsons (groin) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) also missed time this week, but they’re good to go.

Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kenneth Gainwell (rib) practiced in full and should play. OT Andre Dillard (forearm) was activated from IR.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Broncos

Lineup notes: RB Melvin Gordon (ribs, neck) was limited all week and is questionable, suggesting this is a game-time situation. Look for RB Latavius Murray (wrist) to make his season debut. RB Mike Boone (foot) avoided an injury tag and is ready to go. QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) went from limited Thursday to full Friday and is expected to start.

Chargers

Lineup notes: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) was given a “doubtful” designation. QB Justin Herbert (ribs) and WR Josh Palmer (ankle, knee) practiced all week and aren’t on the report.