Betting the NFL Line: Week 7

Week 6 was one the strangest week of the season, and many bettors took it on the chin. As a general rule, gamblers like taking favorites and are hoping for a lot of scoring. That hasn’t been the tone all season – defenses have been playing better than offenses, and the quarterback situation has been bleak.

Week 6 had 14 games. Of those, 10 of them went under the projected point total and six underdogs won outright. You won’t see that again very often, but it has opened the eyes to the possibility of Week 6 happening again somewhere down the line.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 7

Arizona has been one of the more disappointing teams this season, which explains why they’re so slightly favored (2.5 points at +105 Saints, -115 Cardinals). The Cardinals offense has struggled badly but is due for a big game. It comes this week. Take the Cardinals and lay 2.5 points (-115).

Both teams are coming off upset losses and need a win in a mediocre division (by record anyway). The Over/Under is a little high for two teams that prefer to run (45.5 points at -110 for both Over and Under). This game has the feel of a tight-to-the-vest divisional game, because of its importance in the standings, where risks are minimized and field goals are as important as touchdowns. Take the Under (-110).

Both teams are a surprise 3-3 – the Bengals for the worse and the Falcons for the better. Cincinnati is big a favorite (6.5 points at -112 Falcons, -108 Bengals). I’m not a believer in Atlanta and believe the Bengals are better on both sides of the ball. Take the Bengals and lay the 6.5 points (-112).

The Packers have won 13 games each of the last three seasons but will have to win 10 of the final 11 games to repeat that feat. The Packers are a moderate road favorite (4.5 points at -112 Packers, -108 Commanders). The Packers won’t lose three straight and will come after the Commanders early to set the tempo. Take the Packers and lay 4.5 points (-112).

The Titans are coming off their bye and are an extremely small home favorite (2.5 points at -101 Colts, -120 Titans). I don’t have much faith at all in the Colts being able to string together wins. Jonathan Taylor is back in practice, but the Titans are rested and at home. Take the Titans and lay 2.5 points (-120).

The Giants are 5-1 but are still and a road underdog against the Jaguars (3.5 points at -130 Giants, +105 Jaguars). While I am more impressed with the Jags than most, I’m not willing to lay those points against a team that has beaten the Packers and Ravens the last two weeks – both better teams than Jacksonville. Take the Giants plus 3.5 (-130).

Dak Prescott is expected back, but the Cowboys have morphed into a different team in his absence. It would appear the oddsmakers are expecting a shootout given the Over/Under (48.5 points at -108 Over, -105 Under). I’m not convinced Detroit will score more than 17 points against the Cowboys defense and Prescott is shaking off rust. Take the Under (-105).

The Buccaneers have lost three of their last four games but are heavy road favorites (10.5 points at -110 for both teams). That said, the Panthers have lost their last three games by 10, 22 and 14 points and are currently entertaining a fire sale before the trade deadline. Take the Buccaneers and lay 10.5 points (-110).

The Raiders were a playoff team last year but are fighting for their lives in 2022. They’re a solid favorite (6.5 points at -101 Texans, -120 Raiders). When they had to win to avoid being 0-4 and down-and-out, they won. To avoid going 1-5 and facing a similar fate, they win again. Take the Raiders and lay 6.5 points (-120).

The Jets are one of the feel-good stories of the season, and Russell Wilson has been a dumpster fire. The Broncos are the slightest of home favorites (1.5 points at -112 Jets, -108 Broncos). Every game the Broncos have played this year has been within three points in the fourth quarter. It may be ugly, but the Broncos find a way at home. Take the Broncos and lay 1.5 points (-117).

The Seahawks offense has been surprisingly robust, explains why this game has the highest Over/Under of the week (51.5 points). You know the Chargers are going to throw, which is why I’m more interested in the Chargers being favored (5.5 points at -105 Seahawks, -115 Chargers). I don’t believe in the Seahawks and believe this one could easily be a double-digit Chargers win. Take the Chargers and lay 5.5 points (-115).

The 49ers are capable of looking like a Super Bowl team one week and hot garbage the next. This is just their third home game, and they’re a home underdog (2.5 points at -125 Chiefs, +100 49ers). San Francisco plays a smashmouth style that they impose on opponents and certain teams fall prey to it. The Chiefs could blow them away, but I’m playing a hunch on this one. Take the 49ers on the moneyline (+125).

The Steelers are coming off an upset win over the Buccaneers but are facing a Dolphins team getting Tua Tagovailoa back, and they’re a huge home favorite (7.5 points at -125 Steelers, +100 Dolphins). Those setting the line are daring you to take Miami. I’ll be their huckleberry. The banged-up Steelers defense has no answer for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Take the Dolphins and lay 7.5 points (+100).

NFL fans have had their fill of primetime stink bombs, but this has all the makings of seeing fewer than 40 passes thrown. This game has the lowest Over/Under of the week (39.5 points at -117 Over, -103 Under). It’s that low for a reason. There will likely be more run plays than pass plays, and one 12-play drive can eat half of quarter off the clock. Take the Under (-103).

