Fantasy football injury report: Week 7

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 7 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Josh Reynolds, RB D’Andre Swift, WR Mack Hollins, WR Hunter Renfrow, WR Marvin Jones, QB Russell Wilson, WR Jaylen Waddle, WR Tyler Lockett, WR Keenan Allen, QB Mac Jones

ARIZONA CARDINALS – Played Thursday

WR Marquise Brown (foot) was placed on IR with a foot injury. RB James Conner (ribs) and RB Darrel Williams (knee) missed the Week 7 game.

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries with fantasy relevance.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) will miss four to six weeks as he’s slated to undergo knee surgery next week. TE Mark Andrews (knee) and WR Rashod Bateman (foot) are questionable after being limited Friday. RB Justice Hill (hamstring) and QB Lamar Jackson (hip) are good to go.

BUFFALO BILLS – bye week

No injuries with fantasy relevance.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) upgraded to limited work Thursday and Friday, but he’s doubtful. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) manged a full practice in Friday but is questionable.

CHICAGO BEARS – Monday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip), WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst missed some practice time during the week, but they don’t carry injury designations.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was limited all week, but he’s off the report. CB Denzel Ward (concussion) will not play, and DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR CeeDee Lamb (hip), QB Dak Prescott (thumb) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) practiced Friday and are good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS

QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable, but it’s hard to envision him sitting. RB Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) practiced all week and is good to go.

DETROIT LIONS

WR D.J. Chark (ankle) has been ruled out. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) and WR Josh Reynolds are questionable and were limited Friday. They have a good shot to play. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is ready to go once again.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Randall Cobb (ankle) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) are out. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) is off the report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) mustered a full practice in Friday, but he remains questionable. WR Nico Collins (Achilles, wrist) was limited early in the week, but he’s good to go.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back) is out once again. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) and RB Deon Jackson (quadriceps) all practiced Friday and are good to go.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Jamal Agnew (knee) is out. WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited all week.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (heel) practiced all week and will play.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is out for Week 7. WR Mack Hollins (heel) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) were limited and deemed questionable.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Joshua Kelley (knee), WR Josh Palmer (concussion) and TE Donald Parham (concussion) are all out. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited all week, but he has a good chance to make his return. TE Gerald Everett (illness) will go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – bye week

There is buzz that WR Van Jefferson (knee) could return in Week 8.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable again. It’s an issue he has been playing through. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) practiced Thursday and Friday. He’ll play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – bye week

No injuries with fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Monday night

RB Damien Harris (hamstring) and TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) practiced fully Friday. They’ll probably get the usual questionable tag but will likely play. WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and QB Mac Jones (ankle) were limited Friday. Jones is expected to return.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Played Thursday

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) and WR Michael Thomas (foot) missed the Week 7 game. QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) was active in Week 7, but he served as the No. 3 QB.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are out again. RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) practiced Friday and is fine.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Elijah Moore (personal) is out. WR Braxton Berrios (back) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – bye week

No injuries with fantasy relevance.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) cleared protocols and will play.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

DE Nick Bosa (groin) and OT Trent Williams (ankle) are expected to return this week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is probably on the wrong side of questionable after he didn’t practice all week, but he’ll be a game-time decision. Lockett is expected to play, if you can believe Pete Carroll’s coachspeak. RB Kenneth Walker (knee) and TE Noah Fant (illness) are good to go.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TE Cameron Brate (neck) and WR Julio Jones (knee) are out.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring) is questionable coming out of the bye.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

TE Logan Thomas (calf), WR Dyami Brown (groin) and QB Carson Wentz (finger) are out. WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) was limited early in the week, but he is unlikely to play after tweaking his hammy in practice.