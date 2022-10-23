Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 7

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 7 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: TE Mark Andrews, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Josh Reynolds, RB D’Andre Swift, WR Marvin Jones

Afternoon games: WR Mack Hollins, WR Hunter Renfrow, WR Tyler Lockett, WR Keenan Allen

Sunday night: WR Jaylen Waddle

Monday night: QB Mac Jones

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, cloudy



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) was limited all week, but he’s off the report. CB Denzel Ward (concussion) will not play, and DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable. LB Deion Jones (shoulder) has been activated from injured reserve and will make his debut after being acquired a via trade with Atlanta on Oct. 9

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list and will be out at least four weeks. RB Gus Edwards (knee) was activated from the Reserve/PUP list. TE Mark Andrews (knee) and WR Rashod Bateman (foot) are questionable after being limited Friday. RB Justice Hill (hamstring) and QB Lamar Jackson (hip) are good to go. LT Ronnie Stanley (illness) was added Saturday as questionable.

Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, partly cloudy



Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries with fantasy relevance.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip), WR Tee Higgins (ankle) and TE Hayden Hurst missed some practice time during the week, but they don’t carry injury designations.

Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, overcast



Packers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Randall Cobb (ankle) was sent to IR on Saturday. WR Christian Watson (hamstring) was ruled out. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) is not on the report with a designation.

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Logan Thomas (calf), WR Dyami Brown (groin) and QB Carson Wentz (finger) won’t play. Wentz was placed on IR and will miss a minimum of four games. WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) was limited early in the week, but he appears unlikely to play after tweaking his hammy in practice.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear, S 11 mph



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back) is out once again. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion) and RB Deon Jackson (quadriceps) all practiced Friday and are good to go.

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kyle Phillips (hamstring) is questionable coming out of the bye.

New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, clear, NNE 10 mph



Giants



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are out again. RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder) practiced Friday and is fine. S Landon Collins was elevated to the active roster.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamal Agnew (knee) is out. WR Marvin Jones (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited all week.

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, partly cloudy, S 19 mph



Lions

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) will miss at least four weeks while on IR. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) and WR Josh Reynolds are questionable and were limited Friday. They have a good shot to play. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) is ready to go once again.

Cowboys

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR CeeDee Lamb (hip), QB Dak Prescott (thumb) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, clear



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Cameron Brate (neck) and WR Julio Jones (knee) are out. CBs Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and Carlton Davis (hip) also will miss Week 7.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) upgraded to limited work Thursday and Friday, yet he’s doubtful. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) manged a full practice in Friday but is questionable. RB Christian McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco during the week, so it’s

Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) mustered a full practice in Friday, but he remains questionable. WR Nico Collins (Achilles, wrist) was limited early in the week, but he’s good to go.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (hamstring) is out for Week 7. WR Mack Hollins (heel) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) were limited and deemed questionable.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, partly cloudy, W 13 mph



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Elijah Moore (personal) is out. WR Braxton Berrios (back) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable, but Brett Rypien will start, according to reports. RB Melvin Gordon (neck, ribs) practiced all week and is good to go.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is probably on the wrong side of questionable after he didn’t practice all week, but he’ll be a game-time decision. Lockett is expected to play, if you can believe Pete Carroll’s coachspeak. RB Kenneth Walker (knee) and TE Noah Fant (illness) are good to go.

Chargers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joshua Kelley (knee) was placed on IR. WR Josh Palmer (concussion) and TE Donald Parham (concussion) are all out. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) was limited all week, but he has a good chance to make his return. TE Gerald Everett (illness) will go. PK Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) was ruled out, so PK Taylor Bertolet will handle the chores.

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, clear, NW 10 mph



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mecole Hardman (heel) practiced all week and will play.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: DE Nick Bosa (groin) and OT Trent Williams (ankle) are expected to return this week. RB Christian McCaffrey was acquired from Carolina via trade. If he is active as expected, brace a minor workload.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear, NE 10 mph



Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) cleared protocols and will play.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable again. It’s an issue he has been playing through. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) practiced Thursday and Friday. He’ll play.

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, foggy, 100% humidity



Bears



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance

Patriots

Lineup notes: RB Damien Harris (hamstring) practiced fully all week and is not on the injury report. WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and QB Mac Jones (ankle) were limited all week and are questionable.