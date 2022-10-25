Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 8

Welcome to Week 8. About half of the fantasy season is down, and eight teams are through their bye weeks. This is a pocket you really can thrive in with IDP depth your competition doesn’t have.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive Linemen

DE/LB Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

The 18th overall pick in 2021 had a breakout-esque game against Pittsburgh last week with eight total tackles and 1.5 sacks. He had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season entering the game, primarily playing as a linebacker, so there could be dual eligibility in some leagues that include DEs and outside ‘backers as EDGE. Can this be the game that catapults him to the upside they saw when he was taken that high? He has good matchups with Detroit, Chicago and Cleveland upcoming to find out.

DT Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

We’re not sure what’s in the water in Indy, but their defensive tackles are feasting. Stewart had five tackles and a sack two games ago, and he busted out with 12 tackles in Week 7. He has run-heavy Washington next week to eat up even more tackles in deeper leagues.

Linebackers

LB Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals

Let’s face it, the 2020 No. 8 overall pick has looked like a bust until recently. He had 12 tackles three weeks ago and returned to irrelevance with two tackles in Week 6. Simmons came back with big game in Week 7 with five tackles and a Pick-6. He can’t be relied upon weekly, but he’s certainly an intriguing flex option in the right matchup.

LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

He’s on a bye next week – so keep that in mind when pondering this one. But Vander Esch has resurfaced as a fantasy option. Gone are the days when his ascension was taking reps away from Jaylon Smith, but he has had seven tackles or more in five of seven games this season. He had a season-high 10 last week. He’ll have the opportunity for a bunch more for the run-focused Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Defensive Backs

S Ryan Neal, Seattle Seahawks

The undrafted product out of Southern Illinois has had an eye-opening two-week window. Over the last two games, he has stuffed the stat sheet with: 14 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, an INT and five pass defenses. Depending on your scoring system, he could be one of the highest-scoring DBs in fantasy. He doesn’t have the track record, but seven tackles in three straight games gives him staying power.

S Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens

This guy just has a football name where you know not to mess with him. Over the last two weeks, he has delivered 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery. Stone, a former seventh-round pick out of Iowa, is receiving his first real chance to succeed in the league, so he may be more of a watch-list player outside of deep leagues.