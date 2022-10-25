The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 179

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, trading for the future in dynasty when you are out of the running, and their DFS pay-ups, stay-aways and value plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 44m ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 8
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 8.
Fantasy football player rankings 2hr ago
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 8
Forecasting where all of the notable players net out over the remainder of the season.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 7
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 2d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 7
Week 7 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 3d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 7
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 7 sports betting and DFS action.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 7
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 7.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 7
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7 DFS fantasy football
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4d ago
Six points with David Dorey
Friday’s quick look at six fantasy items to know
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 4d ago
Christian McCaffrey traded to the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers just got a lot better and the Carolina Panthers are a lot worse.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 5d ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 7
Can this Colt continue to find success in Week 7, or will this trend be bucked?