Betting the NFL Line: Week 8

We have a couple of potential firsts in a long time coming at the beginning and end of Week 8 that are worth noting – one that has come to pass and one that was avoided at the 11th hour.

The first comes Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens. The last time a Tom Brady-led team was a home underdog was Nov. 30, 2014 when Brady and the New England Patriots were a 3-point home dog to the Green Bay Packers. As of Tuesday, the Bucs were a home dog. That triggered enough Brady money coming in to flip the script and keep his streak intact.

Speaking of the Packers, in games Aaron Rodgers has started, the Packers have never been a double-digit underdog. They are this week against the Buffalo Bills, who are at home coming off their bye week.

Never say never in the NFL, because things you thought you would never see sometimes happen – or being avoided shortly before game time.

I think those making the lines had it right earlier in the week. The Ravens opened as a 1.5 favorite, and now it’s the Bucs that are favored by 1.5 points. I’m a believer that your first instinct is your best instinct. Take the Ravens on the moneyline (-101).

Russell Wilson is apparently ready to show another continent his descent into mediocrity. The Broncos defense is very good, which should limit the Jaguars’ ability to pop points. The Over/Under is one two games under 40 points (39.5 points at -112 Over, -108 Under) on the Week 8 slate. Jet lag plus two defenses better than two offenses barks loud. Take the Under (-108).

The Bears found a Patriots defense that they stunned Monday night. On a short week on the road again, the Cowboys are legitimate favorites (9.5 points at -110 for both). By the time the game comes around, it’s going to be double digits – for a reason. Take the Cowboys and lay 9.5 points (-110).

I’m not unconvinced the Cardinals win this game, much less being a fallback cushion (3.5 points at -110 for both the Cardinals and Vikings). What Arizona does well on offense is a defensive weakness for the Vikings. Take the Cardinals plus 3.5 points (-110).

The Dolphins are shown a little Over/Under respect for being on the road (3.5 points at -110 for both). Detroit’s defense has no answer for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Take the Dolphins and lay 3.5 points (-110).

Last year in the battle of rookie QBs, Bill Belichick piled on. In two games, the Patriots outscored the Jets 79-19 – never letting their foot off the gas. As a result, the Pats are a road favorite (2.5 points). Buffalo has given them a receipt. Miami did in Week 1. The Jets aren’t the little brother anymore, and the Patriots have no business being favored. Take the Jets on the moneyline (+100).

Much like the Jets being the Patriots’ little brother, the Steelers have clear bragging rights in Pennsylvania. But this is 2022, and the tables have turned. The Eagles are heavy favorites (10.5 points at -112 Steelers, -108 Eagles). This has beatdown potential for an Eagles team coming off their bye week rested and ready. Take the Eagles and lay 10.5 points (-108).

A Friends and Relatives Only (FRO) game, all I can say is strongly dislike both teams. The Over/Under is low (41.5 points at -105 Over, -115 Under). I have a hard time figuring either of these offense putting up 30 points, which will likely be necessary. Take the Under (-115).

The Saints have fallen to being home dogs against a team that is 0-3 on the road. The Raiders are modest favorites (1.5 points at -115 Raiders, -105 Saints). Josh Jacobs is the hottest back in the league and it continues here. Take the Raiders and lay 1.5 points (-115).

The Titans have won four straight but remain peewee road favorites (2.5 points at -108 Titans, -112 Texans). Tennessee was the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the Texans remain a dumpster fire that is easily controlled. If Derrick Henry gets 30 carries again this week, the win should be by double digits. Take the Titans and lay 2.5 points (-108).

The 49ers are built to beat the teams in the NFC West. The others historically throw the ball and get off the field in a hurry. The 49ers beat the Rams consistently, which may explain why explains coming off a loss and the Rams coming off a bye the Niners are favored (1.5 points at -117 49ers, -103 Rams). It’s for a reason. Take the 49ers and lay 1.5 points (-117).

Not a betting fan of either team … I see more punts than scoring chances, so the very low Over/Under (39.5 points at -105 Over, -112 Under) doesn’t seem low enough. Take the Under of 39.5 points (-112).

Last week, the then 5-1 Giants were road dogs against the Jaguars and took care of business – adding road wins to those against Tennessee and Green Bay. I’ve been burned by Seattle before, but I’m willing to risk the biscuit again. Take the Giants on the moneyline (+125).

I’ve been clear that I’m on the Bills bandwagon, and they’re a huge favorite (11.5 points at -110 for both). The Packers are in disarray not seen in a tick, and Buffalo is coming its bye ready to kick some tail. This smells like a primetime statement to the rest of AFC. Take the Bills, swallow hard, and lay the 11.5 points (-110).

The Bengals are trying to find themselves and are solid divisional road favorites (3.5 points at -108 Bengals, -112 Browns). With some reservations, take the Bengals and lay 3.5 points (-108).

