Fantasy football injury report: Week 8

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 8 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Davante Adams, WR Mack Hollins, TE Darren Waller, WR Nelson Agholor, WR DK Metcalf, WR Tyler Lockett, QB Ryan Tannehill, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Marquise Brown (foot) was placed on IR due to a fractured foot. RB James Conner (ribs) is out once again. RB Darrel Williams (knee) is questionable after he was limited in practice all week.

ATLANTA FALCONS

RB Caleb Huntley (illness) practiced Friday and is good to go.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Played Thursday

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) remains on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is out this week. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) practiced all week and doesn’t carry an injury designation.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CINCINNATI BENGALS – Monday night

WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is out four to six weeks with a hip injury and could wind up on IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS – Monday night

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) and TE David Njoku (ankle) didn’t practice Friday and will get official status clarity come Saturday afternoon.

DALLAS COWBOYS

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful after suffering a sprained MCL on a hit to his knee last week. WR Noah Brown (foot) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) are questionable for Week 8. Brown didn’t practice all week, and Schultz was limited Friday.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Mike Boone (ankle) landed on IR with an ankle injury. QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) practiced Friday and has been cleared to start in London.

DETROIT LIONS

WR D.J. Chark (ankle) was placed on IR due to an ankle injury. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) managed a full practice Friday, but he’s still questionable. WR Josh Reynolds (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) and RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) are good to go.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Randall Cobb (ankle) was placed on IR due to an ankle injury. WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) is also out. WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will play, and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable after limited work all week. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) will be under center even though he was limited all week.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) had a full session Friday, but he’s listed as questionable. WR Nico Collins (groin) has some real concern after not practicing all week. He’s questionable.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Matt Ryan (shoulder) is out but was benched anyway. LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is poised to return without an injury designation, though he’ll be on a snap count.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Jamal Agnew (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

WR Davante Adams (illness), WR Mack Hollins (heel) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) are all questionable after they were limited Friday. Adams doesn’t seem to have much danger of missing the game. QB Derek Carr (back), RB Josh Jacobs (foot) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) should all play after full practices Friday.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – bye week

WR Mike Williams (ankle) is out multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain. RB Joshua Kelley (knee) was placed on IR due to a knee injury.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Cam Akers (personal) remains out. RB Darrell Henderson (illness) and WR Van Jefferson (knee) missed some practice time, but they’ll play.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) are good to go despite Mostert’s limited work all week.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is the only major offensive player that’s questionable this week with the typical limited work. Several defenders drew questionable tags, including CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Matt Judon (back) and S Adrian Phillips (shoulder).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (foot) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) are out again. QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is healthy, but the team is sticking with QB Andy Dalton.

NEW YORK GIANTS

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) and WR Kenny Golladay (knee) are out this week.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Breece Hall (knee) was lost for the season with a torn ACL. WR Corey Davis (knee) will also be on the sidelines.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Pat Freiermuth (ankle) saw some limited work in the week, but doesn’t carry injury designations.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is another one of the critical receivers out this week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) and WR DK Metcalf (knee) are questionable. Friday’s practice wasn’t complete at publication time, but Lockett was a full-go Thursday and probably has a better chance to play than Metcalf.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – Played Thursday

WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) and TE Cameron Brate (neck) were out for Week 8.

TENNESSEE TITANS

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was downgraded to “did not practice” Friday but is questionable and a game-time decision.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

QB Carson Wentz (finger) was placed on IR with a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand. WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is also out. WR Dyami Brown (groin) and TE Logan Thomas (calf) are questionable after limited work this week. QB Taylor Heinicke (calf) is good to go.