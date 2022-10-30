Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 8

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 8 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Davante Adams, WR Mack Hollins, TE Darren Waller, WR Nelson Agholor

Afternoon games: WR Brandin Cooks, WR DK Metcalf, WR Tyler Lockett

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (9:30 a.m. EST in London)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, overcast, SSW 11 mph



Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Mike Boone (ankle) landed on IR with an ankle injury. QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) practiced Friday and has been cleared to start in London.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamal Agnew (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice all week.

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, partly cloudy



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful after suffering a sprained MCL on a hit to his knee last week. WR Noah Brown (foot) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) are questionable for Week 8. Brown didn’t practice all week, and Schultz was limited Friday. RB Malik Davis was signed from the practice squad, and RB Qadree Ollison was elevated to the active roster.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Cardinals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Marquise Brown (foot) was placed on IR due to a fractured foot. RB James Conner (ribs) is out once again. RB Darrel Williams (knee) is questionable after he was limited in practice all week.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) are good to go despite Mostert’s limited work the last two days of practice.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR D.J. Chark (ankle) was placed on IR due to an ankle injury. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) managed a full practice Friday, but he’s still questionable. WR Josh Reynolds (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) and RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) are good to go. PK Michael Badgley was elevated from the practice squad and once again will handle the kicking duties.

New England Patriots at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, mostly cloudy



Patriots



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is the only major offensive player that’s questionable this week with the typical limited work. Several defenders drew questionable tags, including CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), LB Matt Judon (back) and S Adrian Phillips (shoulder). S Kyle Dugger (ankle) will not play.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Breece Hall (knee) was lost for the season with a torn ACL. WR Corey Davis (knee) will also be on the sidelines. OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) was placed on injured reserve.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, mostly cloudy



Steelers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Pat Freiermuth (ankle) saw some limited work in the week, but doesn’t carry injury designations. PK Ryan Boswell (groin) will not play.

Eagles

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Davante Adams (illness), WR Mack Hollins (heel) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) are all questionable after they were limited Friday. Adams doesn’t seem to have much danger of missing the game. QB Derek Carr (back), RB Josh Jacobs (foot) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) should all play after full practices Friday.

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (foot) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) are out again. QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle) is healthy, but the team is sticking with QB Andy Dalton.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is out this week. WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) practiced all week and doesn’t carry an injury designation.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Caleb Huntley (illness) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was downgraded from questionable to out, so rookie QB Malik Willis makes his NFL starting debut. WR Kyle Philips (hamstring) was placed on IR.

Texans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) had a full session Friday, but he’s listed as questionable. WR Nico Collins (groin) didn’t practice all week and was downgraded from questionable to out.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is another one of the critical receivers out this week. WR Willie Snead was signed to the active roster.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Cam Akers (personal) remains out. RB Darrell Henderson (illness) and WR Van Jefferson (knee) missed some practice time, but they’ll play. Jefferson was officially activated from IR on Saturday and will receive a full workload, according to head coach Sean McVay. CB Troy Hill (groin) also was activated from injured reserve.

Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, light rain (retractable-roof dome)



Commanders

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Carson Wentz (finger) was placed on IR with a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand. WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is also out. WR Dyami Brown (groin) and TE Logan Thomas (calf) are questionable after limited work this week. QB Taylor Heinicke (calf) is good to go.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Matt Ryan (shoulder) is out but was benched anyway. LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is poised to return without an injury designation, though he’ll be on a snap count.

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, 49% chance of light rain, S 12 mph



Giants

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) and WR Kenny Golladay (knee) are out this week. RB Travis Homer (ribs) was activated from the Reserve/Injured list.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs) and WR DK Metcalf (knee) are questionable. Both were limited Friday and are game-time decisions.

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, mostly cloudy



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Randall Cobb (ankle) was placed on IR due to an ankle injury. WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) is also out. WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will play, and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable after limited work all week. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) will be under center even though he was limited all week.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, mostly cloudy



Bengals

Lineup notes: WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is out four to six weeks with a hip injury but will avoid IR, suggesting he’ll sit less than a month’s worth of games.

Browns



Lineup notes: DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) avoided an injury label and will play. TE David Njoku (ankle) has been ruled out, so look for TE Harrison Bryant to see a larger role. CB Denzel Ward (concussion) is out, whereas CBs Greg Newsome (oblique) and Greedy Williams (illness) are questionable. OG Wyatt Teller (calf) will miss his second straight game.