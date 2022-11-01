Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 9

The 2022 NFL season keep chugging along, and we’re past the league’s trade deadline into Week 9. There are still moves you can make that can make a difference in your season. We’re here to help guide you in the right direction.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive Linemen

DT Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers

The 2020 No. 7 overall pick gave pretty marginal results over his first two seasons, but he has begun to break out. Over the last four games, he has 28 tackles and a sack in what could be the beginning of his prime seasons. DE Brian Burns is staying put, and that can only mean good things for Brown moving forward.

DE Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft really didn’t have high expectations in fantasy because he was viewed by many as more of a project. That project has been getting extra credit lately as he has five tackles in four of the last five games. He also picked up 1.5 sacks over the last two games after being shut out since Week 1. He should be owned more often than he is because of his tackling ability.

Linebackers

LB Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings

If he’s DE-eligible in your league, even better, but Smith has wreaked havoc the last two weeks with five sacks. Rushing the passer opposite of elite EDGE Danielle Hunter has really served him well as Smith has been the lesser of the two evils in pass-blocking schemes. More importantly, Smith has 11 tackles over the last two weeks after needing five games to acquire his first 11.

LB Sione Takitaki, Cleveland Browns

He’s on a bye this week, so your roster construction will dictate whether you can afford to stash him for a week. Takitaki has had his two best tackling games the last two weeks with eight and 13 on Monday night. He also picked up his first sack Monday night as the 27-year-old looks to be blossoming in his fourth season. He’s more of a deep-league pickup, but keep him on your watch list if you can’t stash him for a week.

Defensive Backs

S Myles Hartsfield, Carolina Panthers

The injury to stud S Jeremy Chinn opened the door for the third-year product out of Ole Miss. Hartsfield has taken it and ran with it with seven or more tackles in three straight weeks. It’s hard to find that kind of consistency on the wire at this point in the season, and he could serve as a one-week play in Week 9 if Chinn isn’t available to play once more.

CB Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

The 2021 second-round pick from Georgia quietly had a solid rookie season with 73 tackles and two INTs last year. He has matched the INTs and is on pace to surpass the tackles as he already has 40 on the year. Campbell has racked up five tackles in five straight games. Over the last three, he has 19 tackles, a forced fumble, an INT and four pass defenses. It’s time to take notice on the up-and-comer as the former Bulldog should be busy against the Raiders and Chiefs the next two weeks.