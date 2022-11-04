Fantasy football injury report: Week 9

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 9 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Allen Lazard, WR Christian Watson, RB D’Andre Swift, RB Damien Harris, TE Darren Waller, RB James Conner, QB Ryan Tannehill, TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards, WR Jarvis Landry

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Marquise Brown (foot) and RB Darrel Williams (hip) are on IR. RB James Conner (ribs) is questionable this week after a limited session Friday.

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Monday night

TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) are worth a close eye over the weekend as they have yet to practice.

BUFFALO BILLS

S Jordan Poyer (elbow) has been ruled out.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) will miss the Week 9 game with an ankle injury.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) will miss his second straight game. He’s expected to miss at least four weeks, but the team has refrained from putting him on IR to this point. RB Samaje Perine (finger) has been bothered by a finger injury, but he’ll play.

CLEVELAND BROWNS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Bye week

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) missed last week’s game with a sprained MCL and could be ready after the bye week.

DENVER BRONCOS – Bye week

RB Mike Boone (ankle) is on IR with an ankle injury.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Josh Reynolds (back) is doubtful after only advancing to limited practice. RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) was limited the last two days and is questionable, but he’ll probably play.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) and WR Christian Watson (concussion) are both questionable. They both managed limited work in Friday and will probably be game-time calls. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) will continue playing through the thumb ailment.

HOUSTON TEXANS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and QB Matt Ryan (shoulder) are out.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Jamal Agnew (knee) is questionable after limited work all week.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder) and WR Mecole Hardman (heel) will be out there.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) draws the questionable tag after he and WR Mack Hollins (heel) were limited all week. Hollins has no injury designation. QB Derek Carr (back) and WR Davante Adams (illness) missed some practice time, but they’re good to go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle) and TE Donald Parham (hamstring) are all out this week. RB Austin Ekeler (abdomen) and WR Josh Palmer (concussion) mustered full practices Friday and are good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Van Jefferson (knee) is questionable again with his troublesome knee. WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) and RB Cam Akers (personal) are both expected to suit up.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Per usual, WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will be in there.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

TE Irv Smith (ankle) is on IR. WR Adam Thielen (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR DeVante Parker (knee) is out. RBs Damien Harris (illness) and Pierre Strong (hamstring) are questionable. Harris was limited all week, and the nature of his illness is unknown.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Monday night

WR Michael Thomas (foot) is expected to miss the rest of the season on IR. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) and RB Mark Ingram (knee) are worth monitoring. Landry has been limited, and Ingram has yet to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Corey Davis (knee) is out once again.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Bye week

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) missed the game before the bye and will need monitored next week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) has been ruled out. TE Noah Fant (hamstring), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs), WR DK Metcalf (knee) and LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle) will all be out there.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TE Cameron Brate (neck) and WR Russell Gage (hamstring) are out once again. WR Julio Jones (knee) practiced Friday and will go.

TENNESSEE TITANS

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable with an ankle injury. RB Derrick Henry (foot) doesn’t have an injury designation, but he might not have a heavy workload with a foot ailment plaguing him.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB J.D. McKissic (neck) and WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) are out. TE Logan Thomas (calf) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.