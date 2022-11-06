Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 9

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 9 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Allen Lazard, WR Christian Watson, RB D’Andre Swift, RB Damien Harris, TE Darren Waller, RB James Robinson

Afternoon games: RB James Conner

Sunday night: QB Ryan Tannehill

Monday night: TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards, WR Jarvis Landry

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, overcast, SSW 13 mph



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and QB Matt Ryan (shoulder) are out. RBs Phillip Lindsay and Jordan Wilkins were elevated to the active roster.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (knee) is out. RBs Damien Harris (illness) and Pierre Strong (hamstring) are questionable. Harris was limited all week, and the nature of his illness is unknown. In what appears to be a foreshadowing of pregame inactives, RB J.J. Taylor was signed from the practice squad. Starting C David Andrews (concussion) has been ruled out, and OT Marcus Cannon (concussion) was placed on IR. WR Lynn Bowden Jr. was elevated to the active roster.

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) have been ruled out, while TE Donald Parham (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. RB Austin Ekeler (abdomen) and WR Joshua Palmer (concussion) mustered full practices Friday and are good to go. WR Keelan Doss was signed to the active roster Saturday, and PK Cameron Dicker was elevated as PK Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) will not play.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) was activated from IR and will get back on the field. It’s unclear how large of a workload he’ll be given, though. CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) will not play.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, overcast, SSW 11 mph



Bills

Inactives:



Lineup notes: S Jordan Poyer (elbow) has been ruled out.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (knee) is out once again. RB James Robinson (knee) was added to Saturday’s report as questionable and limited. He’ll be a game-time decision.

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, clear



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) will miss the Week 9 game with an ankle injury.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) will miss his second straight game. He’s expected to miss at least four weeks, but the team has refrained from putting him on IR to this point. RB Samaje Perine (finger) has been bothered by a finger injury, but he’ll play. CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee) was placed on injured reserve.

Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, overcast, 85% humidity, SSW 10 mph



Vikings



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Irv Smith (ankle) is on IR. WR Adam Thielen (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB J.D. McKissic (neck) and WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) are out. TE Logan Thomas (calf) practiced fully Friday and is good to go. LB Cole Holcomb (foot) will not play.

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, partly cloudy, SSW 17 mph



Dolphins

Inactives:



Lineup notes: Per usual, WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) will be in there.

Bears

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, mostly cloudy, 94% humidity, ESE 11 mph



Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (hamstring) draws the questionable tag after he and WR Mack Hollins (heel) were limited all week. Hollins has no injury designation. QB Derek Carr (back) and WR Davante Adams (illness) missed some practice time, but they’re good to go.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamal Agnew (knee) is questionable after limited work all week.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) and WR Christian Watson (concussion) are both questionable. They both managed limited work in Friday and will probably be game-time calls. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) will continue playing through the thumb ailment. LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee) will not be available. LT David Bakhtiari (knee), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot) and LB Preston Smith (shoulder, neck) are questionable.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Josh Reynolds (back) is doubtful after only advancing to limited practice. Detroit added WRs Stanley Berryhill and Brandon Zylstra from the practice squad. RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) was limited the last two days and is questionable, but he’ll probably play.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) has been ruled out. TE Noah Fant (hamstring), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring, ribs), WR DK Metcalf (knee) and LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle) will all be out there.

Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquise Brown (foot) and RB Darrel Williams (hip) are on IR. RB James Conner (ribs) is questionable this week after a limited session Friday. Starting C Rodney Hudson (knee) and LG Max Garcia (shoulder) are out, while LT D.J. Humphries (back) is questionable. S Budda Baker (ankle) joins him as questionable.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, partly cloudy, 65% humidity



Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Van Jefferson (knee) is questionable again with his troublesome knee. WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) and RB Cam Akers (personal) are both expected to suit up. RB Ronnie Rivers was elevated from the practice squad.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Cameron Brate (neck) and WR Russell Gage (hamstring) are out once again. WR Julio Jones (knee) practiced Friday and will go. S Antoine Winfield (concussion) and starting LG Luke Goedeke (foot) will not play.

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, clear



Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable with an ankle injury. RB Derrick Henry (rest) missed some practice time Thursday with a foot issue and was rested Friday with the foot no longer listed. He doesn’t carry an injury designation.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder) and WR Mecole Hardman (heel) will be out there.

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (8:15 p.m. EDT)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Ravens

Lineup notes: TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) are doubtful. WR Rashod Bateman (foot) was placed on IR.

Saints

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (foot) is expected to miss the rest of the season on IR. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable, and RB Mark Ingram (knee) is out and may go on injured reserve. CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) will not play.