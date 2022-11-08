USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 181

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 181

Fantasy football podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 181

By , November 8, 2022 11:52 am

By and |

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, a discussion about fantasy football insurance, aka handcuffing, and their DFS pay-ups, stay-aways and value plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

Or, click here to listen

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Fantasy football podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home