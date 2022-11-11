Fantasy football injury report: Week 10

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 10 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: QB Josh Allen, QB Matthew Stafford, QB Kyler Murray, RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Ryan Tannehill, WR Brandin Cooks,

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR Marquise Brown (foot) and RB Darrel Williams (hip) are on IR. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), S Budda Baker (ankle) and WR Greg Dortch (groin) were limited Friday and ruled questionable. For Murray, it could truly be a game-time decision, and he’s probably going to be limited on the ground if he goes. WR Rondale Moore (hand) is good to go.

ATLANTA FALCONS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – bye week

WR Rashod Bateman (foot) landed on IR after foot surgery.

BUFFALO BILLS

FS Jordan Poyer (elbow) is out once again. QB Josh Allen (elbow) upgraded to a limited session Friday and has been ruled questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision, but plan accordingly for him to be on the doubtful side of questionable.

CAROLINA PANTHERS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CHICAGO BEARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CINCINNATI BENGALS – bye week

WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) missed the last two games, and he was originally slated to miss four-to-six weeks. There’s a chance he could play after the bye week as they opted against putting him on IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE David Njoku (ankle) has been ruled out.

DALLAS COWBOYS

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was limited all week and ruled questionable. He should have a good chance to play coming off the bye but will be a game-time call. WR Noah Brown (foot) and WR Michael Gallup (chest) practiced Friday and are good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) is out.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Josh Reynolds (back) is also out. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) managed a full session in Friday and is good to go.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is out with a high-ankle sprain. RB Aaron Jones (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) and WR Sammy Watkins (knee) all practice Friday and will play.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Nico Collins (groin) and WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) are questionable after they were limited Friday. RB Dameon Pierce (chest, shoulder) mustered a full session in Friday and is good to go.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

RB Deon Jackson (knee) is out, and LB Shaquille Leonard (back, ankle) was placed on IR. TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) upgraded to limited Friday but remains questionable. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practiced Friday and will play.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Evan Engram (back) was a full-go Friday and will play.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has been ruled out. RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, knee, hamstring) is questionable after limited work Friday. TE Travis Kelce (neck) practiced all week and is fine.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) was placed on IR with a hamstring injury. WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) is also on IR. QB Derek Carr (back) practiced Friday and will go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are out again. WR DeAndre Carter (ribs) practiced all week and has no injury tag.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring) is out. QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) was upgraded to limited in practice Friday and ruled questionable. It may be a tall task to be cleared to play Sunday, but it’s possible.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) missed his usual practice time early in the week, but he’ll play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (ankle) practiced Thursday and Friday, and he’s good to go.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Mark Ingram (knee) is out again. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) missed some practice time, but he’ll play.

NEW YORK GIANTS

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) is out. WR Kenny Golladay (knee) is questionable. He said he’s fit to play, but the team may ultimately decide against it. WR Richie James (concussion) practiced all week and will play.

NEW YORK JETS – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Monday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

LB T.J. Watt (pectoral) is expected to come off IR and return this week.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) practiced all week and will make his return.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) is questionable after limited work in practice.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) didn’t travel with the team and is out. TE Cameron Brate (neck) is questionable. WR Mike Evans (ribs, ankle) was limited all week, but he has no injury tag.

TENNESSEE TITANS

DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is out. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable again but should have a decent shot to play.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS – Monday night

RB J.D. McKissic (neck) hasn’t practiced yet this week and will need monitored this weekend. WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is expected to return but will get an official status update Saturday.