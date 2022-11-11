Fantasy football injury report: Week 10

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.
PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.
Week 10 fantasy football injury report
This week’s key game-time decisions: QB Josh Allen, QB Matthew Stafford, QB Kyler Murray, RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Ryan Tannehill, WR Brandin Cooks,
ARIZONA CARDINALS
WR Marquise Brown (foot) and RB Darrel Williams (hip) are on IR. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), S Budda Baker (ankle) and WR Greg Dortch (groin) were limited Friday and ruled questionable. For Murray, it could truly be a game-time decision, and he’s probably going to be limited on the ground if he goes. WR Rondale Moore (hand) is good to go.
ATLANTA FALCONS – Played Thursday
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
BALTIMORE RAVENS – bye week
WR Rashod Bateman (foot) landed on IR after foot surgery.
BUFFALO BILLS
FS Jordan Poyer (elbow) is out once again. QB Josh Allen (elbow) upgraded to a limited session Friday and has been ruled questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision, but plan accordingly for him to be on the doubtful side of questionable.
CAROLINA PANTHERS – Played Thursday
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
CHICAGO BEARS
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
CINCINNATI BENGALS – bye week
WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) missed the last two games, and he was originally slated to miss four-to-six weeks. There’s a chance he could play after the bye week as they opted against putting him on IR.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
TE David Njoku (ankle) has been ruled out.
DALLAS COWBOYS
RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was limited all week and ruled questionable. He should have a good chance to play coming off the bye but will be a game-time call. WR Noah Brown (foot) and WR Michael Gallup (chest) practiced Friday and are good to go.
DENVER BRONCOS
WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) is out.
DETROIT LIONS
WR Josh Reynolds (back) is also out. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) managed a full session in Friday and is good to go.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is out with a high-ankle sprain. RB Aaron Jones (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) and WR Sammy Watkins (knee) all practice Friday and will play.
HOUSTON TEXANS
WR Nico Collins (groin) and WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) are questionable after they were limited Friday. RB Dameon Pierce (chest, shoulder) mustered a full session in Friday and is good to go.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
RB Deon Jackson (knee) is out, and LB Shaquille Leonard (back, ankle) was placed on IR. TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) upgraded to limited Friday but remains questionable. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practiced Friday and will play.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
TE Evan Engram (back) was a full-go Friday and will play.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has been ruled out. RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, knee, hamstring) is questionable after limited work Friday. TE Travis Kelce (neck) practiced all week and is fine.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
TE Darren Waller (hamstring) was placed on IR with a hamstring injury. WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) is also on IR. QB Derek Carr (back) practiced Friday and will go.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are out again. WR DeAndre Carter (ribs) practiced all week and has no injury tag.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Malcolm Brown (hamstring) is out. QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) was upgraded to limited in practice Friday and ruled questionable. It may be a tall task to be cleared to play Sunday, but it’s possible.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) missed his usual practice time early in the week, but he’ll play.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
WR Adam Thielen (ankle) practiced Thursday and Friday, and he’s good to go.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – bye week
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
RB Mark Ingram (knee) is out again. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) missed some practice time, but he’ll play.
NEW YORK GIANTS
TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) is out. WR Kenny Golladay (knee) is questionable. He said he’s fit to play, but the team may ultimately decide against it. WR Richie James (concussion) practiced all week and will play.
NEW YORK JETS – bye week
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Monday night
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
LB T.J. Watt (pectoral) is expected to come off IR and return this week.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) practiced all week and will make his return.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) is questionable after limited work in practice.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WR Russell Gage (hamstring) didn’t travel with the team and is out. TE Cameron Brate (neck) is questionable. WR Mike Evans (ribs, ankle) was limited all week, but he has no injury tag.
TENNESSEE TITANS
DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is out. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable again but should have a decent shot to play.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS – Monday night
RB J.D. McKissic (neck) hasn’t practiced yet this week and will need monitored this weekend. WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is expected to return but will get an official status update Saturday.