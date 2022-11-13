Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 10

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 10 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: QB Josh Allen, QB Ryan Tannehill, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins

Afternoon games: QB Kyler Murray, RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Matthew Stafford

Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in Munich at 9:30 a.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquise Goodwin (groin) is questionable after limited work in practice.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Russell Gage (hamstring) didn’t travel with the team and is out. TE Cameron Brate (neck) is questionable. WR Mike Evans (ribs, ankle) was limited all week, but he has no injury tag.

New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, overcast, W 11 mph



Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (knee) is out again. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) missed some practice time, but he’ll play.

Steelers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: LB T.J. Watt (pectoral) came off IR and is expected to return this week. CB William Jackson (back) was placed on IR. CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix) have been ruled out. PK Chris Boswell (groin) was placed on IR, so Matthew Wright will handle all of the kicking chores.

Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, 34% chance of light rain, WNW 12 mph



Vikings

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Adam Thielen (ankle) practiced Thursday and Friday, and he’s good to go.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: FS Jordan Poyer (elbow) is out once again. QB Josh Allen (elbow) upgraded to a limited session Friday and has been ruled questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision, but backup QB Matt Barkley not being elevated points to Allen’s likely availability. RB Duke Johnson was elevated to the active roster.

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 83 degrees, clear



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE David Njoku (ankle) has been ruled out.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) missed his usual practice time early in the week, but he’ll play.

Houston Texans at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, mostly cloudy, NW 11 mph



Texans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Nico Collins (groin) and WR Brandin Cooks (wrist) are questionable after they were limited Friday. RB Dameon Pierce (chest, shoulder) mustered a full session in Friday and is good to go.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) is out. WR Kenny Golladay (knee) is questionable. He said he’s fit to play, but the team may ultimately decide against it. WR Richie James (concussion) practiced all week and will play.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, clear



Lions

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Josh Reynolds (back) is also out. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) managed a full session in Friday and is good to go. TE Shane Zylstra was signed to the active roster.

Bears

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Byron Pringle was activated from IR.

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, clear



Broncos

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) is out.

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes:

LB Zach Cunningham (elbow) was placed on IR. LB Bud Dupree (hip), S Amani Hooker (shoulder) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle) have been ruled out. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable again but should have a decent shot to play. WR Treylon Burks was activated from IR and should be on the field.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, partly cloudy



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Evan Engram (back) was a full-go Friday and will play.

Chiefs



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) has been ruled out. RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder, knee, hamstring) is questionable after limited work Friday. TE Travis Kelce (neck) practiced all week and is fine.

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Deon Jackson (knee) is out, and LB Shaquille Leonard (back, ankle) was placed on IR. TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle) upgraded to limited Friday but remains questionable. RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) practiced Friday and will play. WR Ashton Dulin was activated from IR, and RB Jordan Wilkins was elevated from the practice squad.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (hamstring) was placed on IR with a hamstring injury. WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) is also on IR. QB Derek Carr (back) practiced Friday and will go.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cowboys

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was limited all week and ruled questionable. He should have a good chance to play coming off the bye but will be a game-time call. WR Noah Brown (foot) and WR Michael Gallup (chest) practiced Friday and are good to go. RB Qadree Ollison was elevated to the 53-man roster.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is out with a high-ankle sprain. RB Aaron Jones (ankle), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) and WR Sammy Watkins (knee) all practice Friday and will play. CB Eric Stokes (knee) and LB Rashan Gary (knee) were placed on IR.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Cardinals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Marquise Brown (foot) and RB Darrel Williams (hip) are on IR. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), S Budda Baker (ankle) and WR Greg Dortch (groin) were limited Friday and ruled questionable. For Murray, it could truly be a game-time decision, and he’s probably going to be limited on the ground if he goes. WR Rondale Moore (hand) is good to go.

Starting LG Max Garcia (shoulder) is out. OG Will Hernandez (pectoral) and C Rodney Hudson (knee) was placed on IR. LT D.J. Humphries (back) is questionable. PK Matt Prater (right hip, illness) also is questionable, and PK Tristan Vizcaino was signed to the active roster on Saturday.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) was upgraded to limited in practice Friday and ruled questionable. It may be a tall task to be cleared to play Sunday, but it’s possible. RB Kyren Williams was activated from injured reserve. C Erik McCoy (calf) was placed on IR, while RB Jordan Howard was elevated to the active roster.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, clear



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) are out again. WR DeAndre Carter (ribs) practiced all week and has no injury tag. RB Larry Rountree III was signed and PK Cameron Dicker was elevated from the practice squad. PK Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) will not play.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) practiced all week and will make his return. RB Elijah Mitchell and LB Azeez Al-Shaair were activated from IR.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees, clear



Commanders

Lineup notes:

LB Cole Holcomb (foot) and RB J.D. McKissic (neck) have been ruled out. C Tyler Larsen (back) and OG Andrew Norwell (groin) are questionable. WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), who avoided an injury designation, is expected to return after a pair of full sessions to close out the week of practice.

Eagles

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.