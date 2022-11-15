Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 11

Welcome to Week 11, where it’s officially the stretch run. Your league’s trade deadline may have already passed, which makes nailing these IDP waiver moves imperative. Four more teams are on a bye this week, which leaves eight teams left to navigate.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive Linemen

DE Jerry Hughes, Houston Texans

The 34-year-old has drank from the fountain of youth with eight sacks thus far, which is his third-highest total of his career and best since 2014. Hughes has at least four tackles in two straight games and sacks in three straight. He’s a rock-solid option to grab as depth and use in good matchups.

DE DeMarcus Walker, Tennessee Titans

Largely thanks to injuries, Walker has thrust himself into a deeper-league spotlight with a sack in three straight games. He has just 14 tackles on the season and 3.5 sacks on the year, so he won’t be a pickup to suit every league’s tastes. Walker hasn’t played more than 55 percent of the snaps in any game this year, which came last weekend. However, with sacks in three straight games and the Packers and Bengals upcoming – two teams that allow sacks, the near future continues to look bright.

Linebackers

LB Jack Sanborn, Chicago Bears

Two weeks ago, he had two tackles on the year. The last two weeks, he delivered seven tackles and 12 tackles and two sacks, respectively. Sanborn has a bigger role, and the rookie is here to stay. Pick him up universally.

LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans Saints

Another guy that has emerged over the last two weeks is the 27-year-old Elliss. He has sacks in two straight weeks, and he had seven tackles and a forced fumble to go with it last week. Injuries all over the Saints’ roster has given Elliss plenty of job security, and he’s a flex candidate in mid-sized leagues.

Defensive Backs

S Rodney McLeod, Indianapolis Colts

The 32-year-old has been a consistent contributor in recent weeks for tackles and nothing else. Over the last three weeks, he has nine, six and seven tackles, respectively. So if you’re looking for depth and want a safe option with a low ceiling and solid baseline, he’s your guy.

CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

The No. 4 overall pick in 2022 has emerged and leads the league with 13 pass defenses. He also has 21 tackles over the last three weeks. He’s fresh off of a bye week and has the Patriots and Bears over the next couple of weeks. Gardner probably won’t be a stalwart in your lineup, but he’s definitely a worthwhile depth add and matchup play.