Fantasy football injury report: Week 11

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 11 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards, QB Lamar Jackson, TE David Njoku, WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams, WR Davante Adams, QB Kyler Murray

ARIZONA CARDINALS – Monday night

Practice wasn’t over at press time, but WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and S Budda Baker (ankle) didn’t practice Thursday. They may be questionable for Monday night but should play. Monitor them through the weekend.

ATLANTA FALCONS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder), QB Lamar Jackson (illness) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) are all questionable. Andrews practiced Friday, and head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will be fine for Sunday. Edwards was limited all week and might be the most questionable of the trio.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (elbow) was limited all week, but he doesn’t draw an injury designation. WR Isaiah McKenzie (illness) made it back for a full session Friday and will play.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB Khalil Herbert (hip) was placed on IR. TE Cole Kmet (thigh) made it back to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is out again. Keep your fingers crossed for him to return next week.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE David Njoku (ankle) was limited Thursday and Friday and was deemed questionable.

DALLAS COWBOYS

RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was limited all week and will be questionable again. The writing may be on the wall here as RB Tony Pollard has blossomed in his stead. WR Michael Gallup (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS

WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) are out again. WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder) was limited Friday, and he’s questionable. RB Latavius Murray (wrist) is good to go.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Josh Reynolds (back) is questionable and doesn’t look good after getting limited work Thursday and nothing Friday. RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) and RB Jamaal Williams (illness) practiced Friday and will go.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WRs Brandin Cooks (hip, wrist) and Nico Collins (groin) carry no injury tags and will play.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is done for the season after his second back surgery in five months. LB Zaire Franklin (illness) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) landed on IR in Week 11. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is also out. RB Isiah Pacheco (quadriceps), RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring, shoulder) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) are nicked up but will play.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TE Darren Waller (hamstring) and WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) remain on IR. WR Davante Adams (abdomen) was limited all week and draws the questionable tag. Monitor this through the weekend. QB Derek Carr (back) is good to go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) practiced in full Friday but are questionable. They’re trending upwards. WR DeAndre Carter (ribs) and TE Gerald Everett (groin) are good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) was placed on IR after having tightrope surgery to remedy a high-ankle sprain. QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) practiced all week and looks fit to return.

MIAMI DOLPHINS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Justin Jefferson (toe) practiced Friday and is good to go.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

WR DeVante Parker (knee) was limited all week and draws the questionable tag.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Mark Ingram (knee) and DE Cameron Jordan (eye) are out for Week 11. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited all week but will play.

NEW YORK GIANTS

TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) is out again. WRs Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) are questionable. Both were limited Friday.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) suffered a shoulder injury that put him on IR. WR A.J. Brown (ankle) carries no injury tag and practiced fully Friday.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

RB Najee Harris (knee) and LB T.J. Watt (pectoral) practiced all week and are good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers – Monday night

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – Bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB J.D. McKissic (neck) will miss this one. RB Antonio Gibson (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (shin) and TE Logan Thomas (rib) all practiced Friday and will play.