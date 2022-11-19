Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 11 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards, QB Lamar Jackson, TE David Njoku

Afternoon games: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Davante Adams

Sunday night: WR Keenan Allen, WR Mike Williams

Monday night: QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Khalil Herbert (hip) was placed on IR. TE Cole Kmet (thigh) made it back to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) is poised to play through a questionable tag.

Detroit Lions at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees, clear, WNW 16 mph



Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Josh Reynolds (back) was downgraded to out on Saturday. RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle) and RB Jamaal Williams (illness) practiced Friday and will go. WR D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) was activated from IR.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) is out again. WRs Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) are questionable. Both were limited Friday.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) was placed on IR after having tightrope surgery to remedy a high-ankle sprain. QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) practiced all week and looks fit to return.

Saints

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Mark Ingram (knee) and DE Cameron Jordan (eye) are out for Week 11. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited all week but will play. Recently added RB David Johnson was elevated to the active roster.

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees, clear, WNW 16 mph



Panthers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: Standout CB Jaycee Horn (foot) is questionable, whereas S Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) was activated from IR.

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder), QB Lamar Jackson (illness) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) are all questionable. Andrews practiced Friday, and head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson will be fine for Sunday. Edwards was limited all week and might be the most questionable of the trio.

Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 28 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) suffered a shoulder injury that put him on IR. WR A.J. Brown (ankle) carries no injury tag and practiced fully Friday.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is done for the season after his second back surgery in five months. LB Zaire Franklin (illness) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.

Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills (in Detroit at 1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Browns



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE David Njoku (ankle) was limited Thursday and Friday and was deemed questionable.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (elbow) was limited all week, but he doesn’t draw an injury designation. WR Isaiah McKenzie (illness) made it back for a full session Friday and will play.

Washington Commanders at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, overcast (retractable-roof dome)



Commanders

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB J.D. McKissic (neck) will miss the remainder of the season while on IR. RB Antonio Gibson (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (shin) and TE Logan Thomas (rib) all practiced Friday and will play.

Texans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WRs Brandin Cooks (hip, wrist) and Nico Collins (groin) carry no injury tags and will play.

New York Jets at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, clear, W 15 mph



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeVante Parker (knee) was limited all week and draws the questionable tag.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, clear



Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Darren Waller (hamstring) and WR Hunter Renfrow (oblique) remain on IR. WR Davante Adams (abdomen) was limited all week and draws the questionable tag. Monitor this through the weekend. QB Derek Carr (back) is good to go.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WRs Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and KJ Hamler (hamstring) are out again. WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder) was limited Friday, and he’s questionable. RB Latavius Murray (wrist) is good to go.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 32 degrees, clear, W 10 mph



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is out again. Keep your fingers crossed for him to return next week. Run-stuffing DT D.J. Reader (knee) was activated from IR.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Najee Harris (knee) and LB T.J. Watt (pectoral) practiced all week and are good to go.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) was limited all week and will be questionable again. WR Michael Gallup (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

Vikings



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Justin Jefferson (toe) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) landed on IR in Week 11. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is also out. RB Isiah Pacheco (quadriceps), RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring, shoulder) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) are nicked up but will play.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) practiced in full Friday but are questionable. They’re trending upwards. WR DeAndre Carter (ribs) isn’t on the report, but TE Gerald Everett (groin) was downgraded to questionable on Saturday after initially avoiding a tag Friday. PK Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) is doubtful, and PK Cameron Dicker is expected to handle the chores once again.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, overcast (retractable-roof dome)



49ers

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Cardinals

Lineup notes: QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) are questionable after being limited Saturday. LT D.J. Humphries (back) has been ruled out again, and TE Zach Ertz (knee) was lost for the season to injured reserve.