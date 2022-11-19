Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 11

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 11.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook



NFL Odds: Week 11



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Sunday, Nov. 20 12:00 PM Detroit Lions New York Giants +3 -3 44.5 Sunday, Nov. 20 1:00 PM Los Angeles Rams New Orleans Saints +2.5 -2.5 39.0 Sunday, Nov. 20 1:00 PM Carolina Panthers Baltimore Ravens +13 -13 41.5 Sunday, Nov. 20 1:00 PM Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons +3 -3 49.0 Sunday, Nov. 20 1:00 PM Philadelphia Eagles Indianapolis Colts -6.5 +6.5 45.0 Sunday, Nov. 20 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns Buffalo Bills +7.5 -7.5 50.0 Sunday, Nov. 20 1:00 PM Washington Commanders Houston Texans -3 +3 41.0 Sunday, Nov. 20 1:00 PM New York Jets New England Patriots +3.5 -3.5 37.5 Sunday, Nov. 20 4:05 PM Las Vegas Raiders Denver Broncos +3 -3 41.5 Sunday, Nov. 20 4:25 PM Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers -3.5 +3.5 40.5 Sunday, Nov. 20 4:25 PM Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings -2 +2 48.5 Sunday, Nov. 20 8:20 PM Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers -5.5 +5.5 52.5 Monday, Nov. 21 8:15 PM San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals -8 +8 43.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

