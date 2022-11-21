Tunnel Vision

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Joe Burrow 355-2 4 Daniel Jones 341-50 2 Jacoby Brissett 324-29 3 Jalen Hurts 190-86 2 Patrick Mahomes 329-23 3 Running Backs Rush-Catch TD Tony Pollard 15-80

6-109 2 Samaje Perine 11-30

4-52 3 Najee Harris 20-90

4-26 2 Derrick Henry 28-87

2-45 2 Jamaal Williams 17-64 3 Wide Receivers Yards TD Davante Adams 7-141 2 Amari Cooper 8-113 2 Tee Higgins 9-148 0 Demarcus Robinson 9-128 0 Josh Palmer 8-106 2 Tight Ends Yards TD Austin Hooper 4-36 2 Pat Freiermuth 8-79 0 Dawson Knox 7-70 0 Juwan Johnson 3-47 1 Travis Kelce 6-115 3 Placekickers XP FG Brett Maher 4 4 Tyler Bass 1 6 Evan McPherson 4 3 Daniel Carlson 1 3 Brandon McManus 1 3 Defense Sack – TO TD Patriots 4-0 1 Ravens 4-3 0 Cowboys 7-1 0 Commanders 5-2 1 Falcons 4-1 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

QB Matt Stafford (LAR) – Concussion

QB Justin Fields (CHI) – Shoulder

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) – Ankle

RB Jaylen Warren (PIT) – Hamstring

RB Chase Edmonds (DEN) – Ankle

RB Joe Mixon (CIN) – Concussion

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (NYG) – Knee

WR Kadarius Toney (KC) – Hamstring

WR Mike Williams (LAC) – Ankle

TE Kyle Pitts (ATL) – Knee|

Chasing Ambulances

QB Matt Stafford – Was pulled from the game to test for a concussion and did not return. Bryce Perkins replaced him because John Wolford was out with a neck injury. This is the second concussion this season, so the Rams may be very cautious with their star quarterback. This downgrades the Rams fantasy starters even more.

QB Justin Fields – Injured his shoulder on the final drive and was carted to the locker room. He spoke to reporters after the game but was in obvious pain and admitted as much. He is initially considered day-to-day until more is known.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire – Suffered a high-ankle sprain, the second of his young career. He could miss several weeks and strengthen the hold that Isiah Pacheco has on the starting job.

WR Kadarius Toney – Was limited to just one catch because his hamstring tightened up on him and they held him out. It wasn’t initially described as serious but is bothersome since his hamstrings have been an issue for the two years that he’s been in the NFL.

RB Jaylen Warren – Left the loss to the Bengals with a right hamstring strain. Warren had worked his way into the lineup but could miss time. More should be known by Wednesday but any time he misses helps Najee Harris reassert his role in the backfield.

RB Joe Mixon – Left the win over the Steelers with a head injury and was ruled out, while Samaje Perine had a career day. The severity of the concussion will be determined on Monday.

WR Wan’Dale Robinson – Had a breakout game with nine catches for 100 yards but injured his knee and was ruled out. He was in much pain after his leg twisted during his final catch. There is concern that it was a serious knee injury which would mean missing time and potentially many weeks. More will be known no later than the injury report on Wednesday.

WR Mike Williams – Missed four weeks with an ankle injury and had a beautiful 15-yard toe-tapper against the Chiefs in his first game back. And he hobbled back to the sideline with a reaggravation of the injury. An MRI on Monday should yield more information.

TE Kyle Pitts – Left the win over the Bears after taking a nasty low-helmet hit to his knee. Initial reports are that he did not tear any ligaments and just sprained the knee. He’s due to get an MRI on Monday to confirm the prognosis and recovery expectations.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

RB Ronald Jones (KC) – The high-ankle sprain to Clyde Edwards-Helaire means that the Chiefs will likely move Ronald Jones to being active for game day. That’s no guarantee he even has a touch, but it gets him closer to the field and of interest if Isiah Pacheco or Jerick McKinnon are injured.

QB Zach Wilson (NYJ) – Ended the loss to the Patriots with 9-of-22 completions for 77 yards, and the offense combined for only two yards in the second half. HC Robert Saleh said after the game that Wilson is their quarterback and that they need “to make him better.” Whatever that process is does not work, and Wilson is killing their chance to win when defense and running the ball are not enough. No receiver caught more than two passes or gained more than 35 yards. Garrett Wilson’s rookie season is being wasted while waiting on a second-year quarterback to show that he belongs in the NFL.

RB Damien Harris (NE) – He started the win over the Jets and while Rhamondre Stevenson ended with 15 carries for 26 yards, Harris used his eight runs to gain 65 yards with several impressive chunk plays. Stevenson was also the lead receiver with six catches for 56 yards but Harris ended with 28 yards on two receptions for 93 total yards. It was Harris’ first playing time since Week 8.

WR TuTu Atwell (LAR) – First game without Cooper Kupp and Atwell netted his first NFL touchdown on a 62-yard bomb. That gives him two catches on the year including the 54-yard catch in Week 5. His 58-yard average catch is the highest in the NFL though his volume certainly lacks.

WR Allen Robinson (LAR) – His first game as the No. 1 wideout for the Rams resulted in four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. It was in line with all his other games, and the chance that Matt Stafford could miss time with his second concussion would reset any expectations.

WR DJ Chark, Jameson Williams (DET) – Chark was activated from injured reserve and was active on Sunday though he failed to catch his lone target in the low-volume passing game at the Giants. Williams is looking at coming off injured reserve after this week and could be available for Week 13 against the Jaguars or Week 14 versus the Vikings. It’s all an indicator that the passing game should be changing in Detroit with two players being added.

RB Samaje Perine (CIN) – Joe Mixon was injured in the middle of the second quarter and Perine took over as the primary back. He ended with 11 runs for 30 yards at the Steelers but caught four passes for 52 yards and three touchdowns, second to only Tee Higgins. He’s a needed backup for the Mixon owner and could be the starter this week at the Titans if Mixon doesn’t pass the concussion protocol.

RB Najee Harris (PIT) – Jaylen Warren was making inroads to a bigger share of the backfield but Najee Harris ran for 99 yards on 20 carries in Week 10 against the Saints while Warren gained 37 yards on nine carries. On Sunday, Warren injured his hamstring and was forced from the game. Harris turned in 20 rushes for 90 yards and two scores against the Bengals and added four catches for 26 yards. He’s finally looked more in 2021 form for the last two weeks.

RB Isiah Pacheco (KC) – Was given the start in Week 10 when he rushed for 82 yards on 15 carries and again on Sunday when he gained 107 yards on 15 carries. Pacheco is the clear primary back and could see even more work with Clyde Edwards-Helaire out with a hamstring issue.

WR Joshua Palmer (LAC) – Mike Williams missed four weeks with an ankle injury and returned Sunday to catch a pass and re-injure himself. Palmer stepped up with a season-best eight catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He’s in line to start again at the Cardinals next week if Williams remains out.

Huddle player of the week

Tony Pollard – The Cowboys “No. 2” back turned in a career-best performance at the win in Minnesota over the Vikings. He rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries and added a team-high six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. There was plenty left over for Ezekiel Elliott who also scored twice, but Pollard’s speed and talent now have him with the bigger share of the Dallas workload.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Jacoby Brissett 353 3 QB Kirk Cousins 105 0 RB Samaje Perine 82 3 RB Saquon Barkley 35 0 RB Matt Breida 29 1 RB Dameon Pierce 17 0 WR D. Robinson 128 0 WR Adam Thielen 25 0 WR TuTu Atwell 62 1 WR Justin Jefferson 33 0 WR Richie James 48 1 WR CeeDee Lamb 45 0 TE Austin Hooper 36 2 TE Dalton Schultz 22 0 PK Tyler Bass 1 XP 5 FG PK Greg Joseph 1 FG Huddle Fantasy Points = 135 Huddle Fantasy Points = 23

Now get back to work…