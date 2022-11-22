Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 12

We push forward into Week 12. It’s a strange week where no team has a bye, so you could see significant waiver movement to stash offensive players. That’s where we’ll feast on the IDPs that should be owned hitting waivers.

Each week, we’ll highlight diamonds in the rough or some players that just need to be rostered in more leagues on the defensive side of the ball. Keep in mind your scoring system and roster restraints when heading to the waiver wire to grab these IDPs.

Defensive Linemen

The No. 2 overall pick has been feast or famine in fantasy, but man he has feasted the last two weeks. He had eight tackles and a sack in Week 10 and three tackles, a fumble recovery, a pick and a pass defense in Week 11. If you can live with the streakiness, there’s a place for him on your roster.

With the injury to Emmanuel Ogbah, in what was a bust of a season for him as well, Sieler has provided a spark. Sieler has four tackles in each of the last four games. He has also pitched in a sack and a forced fumble during that stretch. There’s enough meat on the bone there with the tackle count to scoop up.

Linebackers

With Zach Cunningham on IR, Cole has stepped into his spot inside. Cole has five tackles in three straight games and four of five. He picked up his first sack two weeks ago as well. The ceiling isn’t real high on him, but that can be said about most linebackers you’re sifting through on waivers at this stage.

No relation to yours truly here, so I swear there’s no nepotism taking place! Dodson has filled in admirably for Tremaine Edmunds, who is viewed as unlikely to play on Thanksgiving because of a groin injury. Dodson stepped up last week with 13 tackles, and you can’t have that sitting on waivers for an opponent to have – even if it’s just for a one-week play.

Defensive Backs

Woods cashed in during the offseason after a breakout 108-tackle season last year. He had two 10-tackle games to open the season, and you really didn’t hear much about him since then. He has continued to produce, though, as he’s on pace for 103 tackles. Woods has at least five tackles in four straight games. He won’t offer too much beyond tackles, but that’s a good baseline floor to have for depth late in the season.

He’s arguably the best corner in football, but he hasn’t really been much of a fantasy performer. That has changed of late as teams don’t fear him as much with the dearth of injuries on the roster. Ramsey has at least six tackles in four straight games. He’ll also pitch in pass defenses and the threat of a pick-six. That’s value for the buck from a corner.