Betting the NFL Line: Week 12

It’s Thanksgiving weekend and the NFL has all hands on deck – pausing the bye weeks to have all 32 teams in action.

There are four games in which a team is favored by a touchdown or more, but it’s the underdogs that make this interesting. The 7-3 New York Giants are 9.5 underdogs at Dallas. The Green Bay Packers are 7-point underdogs at Philadelphia, and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are a whopping 14.5-point dog at Kansas City.

The Green Bay Packers and Rams were two of the favorites in the NFC to start the season, but both have the look of bottom feeders who will be virtually eliminated from playoff consideration in November. Strange days indeed.

This will be the second straight game the Bills will have at Ford Field after relocating last week’s game due to five feet of snow. The Bills are the heavy favorite (9.5 points art -110 for both the Bills and Lions). That’s a lot of points for a short week, but the Over/Under is 54, giving the impression the Lions will try to get into a track meet. That rarely ends well when it comes to Buffalo. Take the Bills and lay 9.5 points (-110).

The Giants have been largely disrespected all season and this spread is no exception as they’re a huge underdog (9.5 points at -110 for both teams). The Cowboys defense is very good, but their one weakness is stopping the run, which is the Giants strength. It may take a late Giants score to cover, but this is too many points to give away. Take the Giants plus 9.5 points (-110).

The Vikings are coming are coming off a humbling loss and will be missing their left tackle, which explains why they’re such a small favorite (2.5 points at -105 Patriots, -115 Vikings). This should be another tight, one-score game that Minnesota thrives on. Take the Vikings and lay 2.5 points (-115).

The Dolphins have been one of the hottest offenses in the league and are coming off their bye week. The Texans are brutal and in line for the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. The Over/Under is a little high (46 points at -111 Over, -109 Under). I just don’t believe the Texans can generate enough points to compete. Take the Under (-109).

I’m still not a believer in the Falcons, but they continue to keep games closer than they should. Washington is the favorite (4 points at -110 for both). While the Commanders are clearly capable of surpassing this number, I’m not convinced they’ll run away from Atlanta. The the Falcons plus 4 points (-110).

The Bucs and Browns both have too much talent to be as big of underachievers as they’ve been this season. The Buccaneers are solid road favorites (3.5 points at -105 Buccaneers, -115 Browns). I’m always partial to road dogs that can play defense and run the ball. Take the Browns plus 3.5 points (-115).

The Jets are coming off one of their most brutal game of the season. Yet, they’re solid home favorites (4.5 points at -113 Bears, -107 Jets). The Jets defense is good, but Justin Fields should be able to make enough plays to get the Bears in scoring position enough times to cover. Take the Bears plus 4.5 points.

The Titans were the No. 1 seed in the AFC last years but still don’t get the respect they deserve. The Bengals have been hit and miss and this is the type of opponent they struggle with – one that can string together long drives by running 30 times a game. Take the Titans on the moneyline (+110).

With an Over/Under of just 36 points, that bet is tempting. I could envision that game going under, which will take a lot. I prefer the betting line with Denver as a modest favorite (2 points at -112 Broncos, -108 Panthers). This should be a close game, but the Broncos have more talent on both sides of the ball. Take the Broncos and lay 2 points (-112).

The Ravens have shot themselves in the foot a couple times this season or they would have the best record in the AFC. They’re small road favorites (4 points at -109 Ravens, -111 Jaguars). Jacksonville is getting better, but they’re not in the Ravens’ class yet. Take the Ravens and lay 4 points (-109).

The Chargers are underachievers (again), but the Cardinals are a complete mess that seems to be imploding. The Chargers are solid road favorites (3.5 points at -107 Chargers, -113 Cardinals). This is the type of game the Chargers must win if they expect to make the playoffs and the Cardinals are already cooked. Take the Chargers and lay 3.5 points (-107).

I’ve struggled predicting the Seahawks, because they can look great and like a dumpster fire in the same game. The Raiders have struggled all season. That inconsistency makes the Over/Under (47.5 points at -114 Over, -106 Under) seem a little high. A lot of things have to happen for these two to combine for 48 points. Although the investment rate says otherwise, take the Under (-106).

The Rams are a mess and their offensive line is in shambles. The Chiefs are massive 14.5-point favorites, but I won’t touch that. I’m more interested in the Over/Under (44 points at -110 for both). I believe Kansas City is easily capable of scoring 31 points. That only leaves 14 for the Rams to score – even if one of the scores comes late against a prevent defense. Take the Over (-110).

I was on the San Fran bandwagon prior to the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey and that has only grown stronger, despite their mediocre record. The 49ers are heavy favorites (8 points at -112 Saints, -108 49ers). The Saints have the ability to keep it close, but the 49ers grinding style on both sides of the ball will wear them down in the second half. Take the 49ers and lay 8 points (-108).

The Packers are on life support, and heading into Philadelphia doesn’t seem like a miracle cure. The Eagles are strong favorites (7 points at -111 Packers, -109 Eagles). Philadelphia has had a pair of subpar games in a row, falling from the ranks of the unbeaten in Week 10. This will be a statement game that puts the Packers out of their misery. Take the Eagles and lay 7 points (-109).

Far too many prime time games this season have been low-scoring affairs. The Over/Under suggests another one (39 points at -110 Over, -110 Under). These franchises are going their own upheaval with underachievement, but their defenses are the strengths. This has the makings of a field position game, not a back-and-forth scoring matchup. Take the Under (-110).

