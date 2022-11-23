Daily Fantasy Domination: 2022 Thanksgiving Edition

It is time once again to gobble up some bonus DFS action as we enter the Turkey Day slate. There…
THE LATEST
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 2hr ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 12
The top bets to make from around the NFL during Week 12.
Game Analysis 12hr ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 12
Predicting the outcome of all 16 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 12
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 12.
Fantasy football player rankings 1d ago
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 12
Forecasting where all of the notable players net out over the remainder of the season.
Fantasy football podcast 2d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 183
Week 12 fantasy football news, daily lineup tips, and more!
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 2d ago
Tunnel Vision
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 4d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11
Week 11 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 11
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 11 sports betting and DFS action.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 5d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 11
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 11.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 5d ago
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 11
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 11 DFS fantasy football