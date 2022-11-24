Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Thanksgiving Day

Updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 12 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early game:

Afternoon game:

Night game: WR DeVante Parker

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Bills

Inactives:



Lineup notes: LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) and DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) have been ruled out. QB Josh Allen (elbow) is not on the injury report.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) has been ruled out, and WR Josh Reynolds (back) is questionable but expected to play. WR D.J. Chark (ankle) was activated from IR and is expected to play.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, 70% chance of rain (retractable-roof dome)



Giants

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OG Joshua Ezeudu (neck), C Jon Feliciano (neck), OG Shane Lemieux (toe) and OT Evan Neal (knee, illness) are out. OT Andrew Thomas (illness) is questionable, so the offensive line is in a dire spot. WR Richie James (knee) also is questionable.

Cowboys

Inactives:



Lineup notes: LB Anthony Barr (hamstring) has been ruled out. DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot, illness) and LB Micah Parsons (knee, ankle) are expected to play, though S Donovan Wilson (illness) is closer to being a game-time decision. All three are officially questionable. CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) and RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) avoided injury tags.

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Patriots

Inactives:



Lineup notes: OG Isaiah Wynn (foot) has been ruled out. C David Andrews (thigh) and OT Yodny Cajuste (calf) are questionable. WR DeVante Parker (knee) was limited all week and will be a game-time decision.

Vikings

Inactives:



Lineup notes: OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) has been ruled out.