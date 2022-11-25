Fantasy football injury report: Week 12

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.
PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.
Week 12 fantasy football injury report
This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Gus Edwards, QB Justin Fields, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Josh Jacobs, TE Tyler Higbee, WR Allen Robinson, RB Alvin Kamara
ARIZONA CARDINALS
TE Zach Ertz (knee) and WR Rondale Moore (groin) have been ruled out. WR Greg Dortch (thumb) is questionable and didn’t practice all week. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) practiced all week and is good to go.
ATLANTA FALCONS
TE Kyle Pitts (knee) will end the season on IR. RB Caleb Huntley (ankle) was limited all week and will be questionable.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out. WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring), RB Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee), TE Isaiah Likely (ankle) and WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) are all questionable. Duvernay and Likely were limited Friday. Edwards and Robinson practiced fully. QB Lamar Jackson (hip) will play.
BUFFALO BILLS – Played Thursday
QB Josh Allen (elbow) continues to play through a sprained elbow.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
WR Terrace Marshall (shoulder) is questionable, but he managed a full session in Friday.
CHICAGO BEARS
RB Khalil Herbert (hip) remains on IR. QB Justin Fields (shoulder) was limited all week, and he’s questionable. It sounds like it’ll be a pain-tolerance issue, and he’ll probably go.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
RB Joe Mixon (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) was limited all week and is questionable. He’ll probably be a game-time decision.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
TE David Njoku (ankle, knee) will play.
DALLAS COWBOYS – Played Thursday
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
DENVER BRONCOS
RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) landed on IR with a high-ankle sprain. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) are also out. RB Latavius Murray (wrist) practiced Friday, and he’s good to go.
DETROIT LIONS – Played Thursday
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is out again. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) and TE Robert Tonyan (illness) will play.
HOUSTON TEXANS
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Monday night
LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is done for the season after his second back surgery in five months. WR Parris Campbell (illness) is practicing through an illness.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) joined WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on IR with a high-ankle sprain. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is also out. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) looks poised to return, and RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring, shoulder) will play.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable but elevated to limited work Friday. He’ll be a game-time decision.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
WR Mike Williams (ankle) has been ruled out after aggravating an ankle injury. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and TE Gerald Everett (groin) will suit up.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) remains on IR at least three more weeks. QB Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck) will join him on the sidelines. TE Tyler Higbee (knee) and WR Allen Robinson (ankle) are questionable after limited work all week.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
RB Raheem Mostert (knee) is doubtful but got limited work in Friday. WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) continues to play through a shoulder issue.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Played Thursday
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Played Thursday
RB Damien Harris (thigh) left the stadium on crutches with a thigh injury.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
RB Alvin Kamara (illness) managed a full practice Friday but is listed as questionable. RB Mark Ingram (knee) and DE Cameron Jordan (eye) are questionable, too. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play.
NEW YORK GIANTS – Played Thursday
WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) went to IR with a torn ACL.
NEW YORK JETS
WR Corey Davis (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) remains on IR. WR A.J. Brown (illness) and WR DeVonta Smith (knee) missed some practice time, but they’ll play.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Monday night
RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) has yet to practice this week.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is questionable.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
No injuries of fantasy relevance.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
WR Russell Gage (hamstring) is out again. RB Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful after limited work all week.
TENNESSEE TITANS
QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practiced all week and will play.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
RB J.D. McKissic (neck) will miss the rest of the season. TE Logan Thomas (rib, illness) and DE Chase Young (knee) are questionable. Thomas didn’t practice Friday, but Young was limited. QB Taylor Heinicke (back) is good to go.