Fantasy football injury report: Week 12

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 12 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Gus Edwards, QB Justin Fields, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, RB Raheem Mostert, RB Josh Jacobs, TE Tyler Higbee, WR Allen Robinson, RB Alvin Kamara

ARIZONA CARDINALS

TE Zach Ertz (knee) and WR Rondale Moore (groin) have been ruled out. WR Greg Dortch (thumb) is questionable and didn’t practice all week. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) practiced all week and is good to go.

ATLANTA FALCONS

TE Kyle Pitts (knee) will end the season on IR. RB Caleb Huntley (ankle) was limited all week and will be questionable.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out. WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring), RB Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee), TE Isaiah Likely (ankle) and WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) are all questionable. Duvernay and Likely were limited Friday. Edwards and Robinson practiced fully. QB Lamar Jackson (hip) will play.

BUFFALO BILLS – Played Thursday

QB Josh Allen (elbow) continues to play through a sprained elbow.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

WR Terrace Marshall (shoulder) is questionable, but he managed a full session in Friday.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB Khalil Herbert (hip) remains on IR. QB Justin Fields (shoulder) was limited all week, and he’s questionable. It sounds like it’ll be a pain-tolerance issue, and he’ll probably go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) was limited all week and is questionable. He’ll probably be a game-time decision.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE David Njoku (ankle, knee) will play.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) landed on IR with a high-ankle sprain. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) are also out. RB Latavius Murray (wrist) practiced Friday, and he’s good to go.

DETROIT LIONS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is out again. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) and TE Robert Tonyan (illness) will play.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Monday night

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is done for the season after his second back surgery in five months. WR Parris Campbell (illness) is practicing through an illness.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) joined WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on IR with a high-ankle sprain. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is also out. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) looks poised to return, and RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring, shoulder) will play.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable but elevated to limited work Friday. He’ll be a game-time decision.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Mike Williams (ankle) has been ruled out after aggravating an ankle injury. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and TE Gerald Everett (groin) will suit up.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) remains on IR at least three more weeks. QB Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck) will join him on the sidelines. TE Tyler Higbee (knee) and WR Allen Robinson (ankle) are questionable after limited work all week.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Raheem Mostert (knee) is doubtful but got limited work in Friday. WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) continues to play through a shoulder issue.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – Played Thursday

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Played Thursday

RB Damien Harris (thigh) left the stadium on crutches with a thigh injury.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Alvin Kamara (illness) managed a full practice Friday but is listed as questionable. RB Mark Ingram (knee) and DE Cameron Jordan (eye) are questionable, too. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Played Thursday

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) went to IR with a torn ACL.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Corey Davis (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) remains on IR. WR A.J. Brown (illness) and WR DeVonta Smith (knee) missed some practice time, but they’ll play.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Monday night

RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) has yet to practice this week.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is questionable.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) is out again. RB Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful after limited work all week.

TENNESSEE TITANS

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practiced all week and will play.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB J.D. McKissic (neck) will miss the rest of the season. TE Logan Thomas (rib, illness) and DE Chase Young (knee) are questionable. Thomas didn’t practice Friday, but Young was limited. QB Taylor Heinicke (back) is good to go.