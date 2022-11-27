Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 12

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 12 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Gus Edwards, QB Justin Fields, WR Ja’Marr Chase, WR Terrace Marshall, RB Raheem Mostert

Afternoon games: RB Josh Jacobs, RB Alvin Kamara, WR Deebo Samuel, TE Tyler Higbee, WR Allen Robinson

Sunday night:

Monday night:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, 70% chance of rain, SSW 13 mph



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Russell Gage (hamstring) is out again. RB Leonard Fournette (hip) has been downgraded to out, and RB Giovani Bernard was activated from injured reserve.

BRowns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE David Njoku (ankle, knee) will play.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, mostly cloudy, SW 14 mph



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (concussion) has been ruled out. WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) was limited all week and is questionable. He’ll probably be a game-time decision.

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) practiced all week and will play. PK Randy Bullock (calf) was downgraded to out, and PK Caleb Shudak was activated from the PUP and will handle the kicking duties.

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, mostly cloudy, 68% humidity



Texans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Raheem Mostert (knee) is doubtful but saw limited work in Friday. WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) continues to play through a shoulder issue.

Chicago Bears at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees, 42% chance of light rain



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Khalil Herbert (hip) remains on IR. QB Justin Fields (shoulder) was limited all week, and he’s questionable. It sounds like it’ll be a pain-tolerance issue, and he’ll probably go. RB Darrynton Evans was signed to the active roster, while QB Nathan Peterman was elevated from the practice squad.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, 87% chance of rain, S 10 mph



Falcons



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Kyle Pitts (knee) will end the season on IR. RB Caleb Huntley (ankle) was limited all week and will be questionable.

Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB J.D. McKissic (neck) will miss the rest of the season. TE Logan Thomas (rib, illness) and DE Chase Young (knee) are questionable. Thomas didn’t practice Friday, but Young was limited. QB Taylor Heinicke (back) is good to go. LB Cole Holcomb (foot) was placed on IR.

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, 33% chance of drizzle, SW 15 mph



Broncos

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) landed on IR with a high-ankle sprain. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) are also out. RB Latavius Murray (wrist) practiced Friday, and he’s good to go. RB Devine Ozigbo was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

Panthers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Terrace Marshall (shoulder) is questionable, but he managed a full session in Friday.

Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, mostly cloudy, SW 14 mph



Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out, and TE Isaiah Likely (ankle) was downgraded to out after initially being designated as questionable. WR DeSean Jackson was elevated from the practice squad. WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring), RB Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee) and WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) are all questionable. Duvernay was limited Friday, while Edwards and Robinson practiced fully. QB Lamar Jackson (hip) will play.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Darrell Henderson was claimed off of the Rams’ waivers but will not play in Week 12.

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mike Williams (ankle) has been ruled out after aggravating an ankle injury. PK Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) was placed on IR. WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and TE Gerald Everett (groin) will suit up. RB Joshua Kelley (knee) was activated from IR, and RB Larry Rountree was waived.

Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LT D.J. Humphries and TE Zach Ertz (knee) was placed on IR, and WR Rondale Moore (groin) have been ruled out. WR Greg Dortch (thumb) is questionable and didn’t practice all week. QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) practiced all week and is good to go. WR Marquise Brown (foot) was activated from IR.

Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees, 26% chance of drizzle



Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable but elevated to limited work Friday. He’ll be a game-time decision.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of fantasy relevance.

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, mostly cloudy



Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) remains on IR at least three more weeks. QB Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck) will join him on the sidelines. TE Tyler Higbee (knee) and WR Allen Robinson (ankle) are questionable after limited work all week. RB Ronnie Rivers was signed to the active roster from the practice team.

Chiefs



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) joined WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on IR with a high-ankle sprain. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is also out. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) looks poised to return, and RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring, shoulder) will play.

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, partly cloudy



Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Alvin Kamara (illness) managed a full practice Friday but is listed as questionable. RB Mark Ingram (knee) and DE Cameron Jordan (eye) are questionable, too. WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play, and OT Trevor Penning (toe) was activated from IR.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is questionable after being limited all week.

Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, 35% chance of drizzle, WSW 14 mph



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) is out again. QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) and TE Robert Tonyan (illness) will play. RB Patrick Taylor was elevated from the practice squad.

Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) remains on IR. WR A.J. Brown (illness) and WR DeVonta Smith (knee) missed some practice time, but they’ll play.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Steelers

Lineup notes: RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Colts

Lineup notes: WR Parris Campbell (illness) is practicing through an illness. DT DeForest Buckner (ribs, illness) was deemed questionable.