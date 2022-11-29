Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 13

These fantasy football rankings track a player’s value for the remainder of the season and are intended to be used…
THE LATEST
2hr
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 2hr ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 13
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 13.
7hr
Fantasy football podcast 7hr ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 184
Week 13 fantasy football news, daily lineup tips, and more!
1d
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel Vision
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
2d
Fantasy football player inactives 2d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 12
Week 12 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
3d
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 3d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 12
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 12 sports betting and DFS action.
4d
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 12
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 12.
4d
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 12
This Colt has a chance to gallop, but he may buck you right off in the process.
4d
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 12
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12 DFS fantasy football.
4d
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4d ago
Six points with David Dorey
Friday’s quick look at six fantasy items to know
5d
Fantasy football player inactives 5d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Thanksgiving Day
Week 12 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.