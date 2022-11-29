The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 184

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, their “too early” 2023 top-12 running back rankings, and their DFS pay-ups, stay-aways and value plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
