Fantasy football injury report: Week 13

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 13 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Romeo Doubs, RB Travis Etienne, WR Zay Jones, WR Ja’Marr Chase, RB Joe Mixon, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Deebo Samuel, RB Michael Carter, RB Antonio Gibson

ARIZONA CARDINALS – bye week

TE Zach Ertz (knee) will miss the rest of the season.

ATLANTA FALCONS

TE Kyle Pitts (knee) will end the season on IR.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable after he didn’t practice Friday. QB Lamar Jackson (quadriceps) is good to go.

BUFFALO BILLS – Played Thursday

QB Josh Allen (elbow) continues to play through a sprained elbow.

CAROLINA PANTHERS – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB Khalil Herbert (hip) remains on IR. WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) will miss the rest of the season on IR. QB Justin Fields (shoulder) and WR Chase Claypool (knee) are good to go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and RB Joe Mixon (concussion) are both questionable. However, Chase managed a full practice Friday, and Mixon was limited.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

TE David Njoku (knee) has been ruled out.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Michael Gallup (illness) is questionable after getting limited work in Friday for the first time all week.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) remains on IR. WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) has been ruled out again. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and WR Courtland Sutton (illness) are questionable. Sutton didn’t practice Friday, and Jeudy was limited. WR Kendall Hinton (foot) practiced Friday and is good to go.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Jameson Williams (knee) appears to be at least a week away from returning.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. He looks to be a game-time decision. RB AJ Dillon (quadriceps), RB Aaron Jones (shin, glute) and QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, rib) are good to go.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Brandin Cooks (calf) has been ruled out again. RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) returned for a full practice Friday, but he’s questionable.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is done for the season after his second back surgery in five months.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB Travis Etienne (foot), RB Darrell Henderson (illness) and WR Zay Jones (chest) are all questionable this week. Henderson looks to be the most in danger of missing after not practicing Friday. Etienne and Jones were limited all week.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) are on IR. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out as well. RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (shoulder) missed some practice time but are good to go.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable. The plan was to rest and rehab all week with hopes of playing this weekend. He’s at high risk of sitting Sunday. QB Derek Carr (back) is good to go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Mike Williams (ankle) is out once again.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) remains on IR. WR Allen Robinson (foot) will miss the rest of the season following foot surgery. DT Aaron Donald (ankle) and QB Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck) are also out. RB Cam Akers (illness) will play.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder, ankle) is questionable. RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) are set to play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) remains out.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Played Thursday

RB Damien Harris (thigh) was out Thursday night.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Monday night

WR Kevin White (illness) was out of practice Friday, and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited. Keep tabs on them over the weekend. RB Mark Ingram (foot) was a full-go Friday.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) will end the season on IR. TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), WR Richie James (knee) and WR Darius Slayton (illness) are all questionable. They were all limited.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Michael Carter (ankle) is doubtful, and OT Duane Brown (shoulder) is questionable but expected to play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) remains on IR with a shoulder injury. WR DeVonta Smith (groin) was limited early in the week, but he’ll play.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

LB T.J. Watt (ribs) and RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) are questionable. RB Najee Harris (oblique) and RB Benny Snell (knee) are good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is out. WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) was limited Friday and has been deemed questionable. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) and RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) are good to go.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

LB Jordyn Brooks (illness) will suit up despite battling an illness.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – Monday night

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) has been limited thus far. RB Leonard Fournette (hip) has practiced fully this week. Both will get updates after Saturday’s practice, so check our newsfeed.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Treylon Burks (illness) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) are good to go.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

RB Antonio Gibson (foot) and DE Chase Young (knee) are questionable. Both were limited Friday. TE Logan Thomas (rib) is good to go.