Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 13

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.
Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.
Week 13 gameday inactives, weather and notes
KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS
Early games: WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Romeo Doubs, RB Travis Etienne, WR Zay Jones, RB Michael Carter, RB Antonio Gibson
Afternoon games: WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ja’Marr Chase, RB Joe Mixon, RB Josh Jacobs
Sunday night: WR Michael Gallup
Monday night:
Sunday afternoon
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Jets
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Michael Carter (ankle) is doubtful, and OT Duane Brown (shoulder) is questionable but expected to play.
Vikings
Inactives:
Lineup notes: OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) remains out.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Steelers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: LB T.J. Watt (ribs) and RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) are questionable. RB Najee Harris (oblique) and RB Benny Snell (knee) are good to go.
Falcons
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Kyle Pitts (knee) will end the season on IR.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, clear SW 12 mph
Packers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. He looks to be a game-time decision. RB AJ Dillon (quadriceps), RB Aaron Jones (shin, glute) and QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, rib) are good to go.
Bears
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Khalil Herbert (hip) remains on IR. WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) will miss the rest of the season on IR. QB Justin Fields (shoulder) and WR Chase Claypool (knee) are good to go.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Jaguars
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Travis Etienne (foot), RB Darrell Henderson (illness) and WR Zay Jones (chest) are all questionable this week. Henderson looks to be the most in danger of missing after not practicing Friday. Etienne and Jones were limited all week.
Lions
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Jameson Williams (knee) was activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list on Saturday and is eligible to play.
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, clear
Titans
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Treylon Burks (illness) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) are good to go. PK Randy Bullock returns after missing some time of late.
Eagles
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) remains on IR with a shoulder injury. WR DeVonta Smith (groin) was limited early in the week, but he’ll play. DT Jordan Davis was activated from injured reserve, while S C.J. Gardner-Johnson placed on the list.
Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, clear
Broncos
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) remains on IR, and WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) joined him on the list this week. RB Mike Boone was activated from IR. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and WR Courtland Sutton (illness) are questionable. Sutton didn’t practice Friday, and Jeudy was limited. WR Kendall Hinton (foot) practiced Friday and is good to go.
Ravens
Inactives:
Lineup notes: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable after he didn’t practice Friday. QB Lamar Jackson (quadriceps) is good to go. WR DeSean Jackson was elevated from the practice squad.
Washington Commanders at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, clear
Commanders
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Antonio Gibson (foot) and DE Chase Young (knee) are questionable. Both were limited Friday. TE Logan Thomas (rib) is good to go.
Giants
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) will end the season on IR. TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), WR Richie James (knee) and WR Darius Slayton (illness) are all questionable. They were all limited. WR Kenny Golladay (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable.
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, overcast (retractable-roof dome)
Browns
Inactives:
Lineup notes: TE David Njoku (knee) has been ruled out.
Texans
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Brandin Cooks (calf) has been ruled out again. RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) returned for a full practice Friday, but he’s questionable.
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, overcast (open-air dome)
Seahawks
Inactives:
Lineup notes: LB Jordyn Brooks (illness) will suit up despite battling an illness.
Rams
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) remains on IR. WR Allen Robinson (foot) will miss the rest of the season following foot surgery. DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will not play, and QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on IR, effectively ending his season. QB John Wolford will start this week in Stafford’s absence. RB Cam Akers (illness) will play.
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, 27% chance of drizzle
Dolphins
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) are set to play.
49ers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) was placed on IR. WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) was limited Friday and has been deemed questionable. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) and RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) are good to go.
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, clear
Chiefs
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) are on IR. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out as well. RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (shoulder) missed some practice time but are good to go. Standout OG Joe Thuney (ankle) is questionable.
Bengals
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and RB Joe Mixon (concussion) are both questionable. However, Chase managed a full practice Friday, and Mixon was limited.
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium
Chargers
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Mike Williams (ankle) is out once again. LB Drue Tranquill (illness) didn’t practice Friday and is questionable.
Raiders
Inactives:
Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable. The plan was to rest and rehab all week with hopes of playing this weekend. He’s at high risk of sitting Sunday. QB Derek Carr (back) is good to go.
Sunday night
Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, overcast
Colts
Inactives:
Lineup notes: LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is done for the season after his second back surgery in five months.
Cowboys
Inactives:
Lineup notes: WR Michael Gallup (illness) is questionable after getting limited work in Friday for the first time all week.
Monday night
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. EST)
Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, clear
Saints
Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited, and RB Mark Ingram (foot) was a full-go the last two days, and neither is on the injury report with a designation. TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out. CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable, and CB P.J. Williams (knee) has been declared out.
Buccaneers
Lineup notes: WR Russell Gage (hamstring) was upgraded to being a full participant but is questionable. RB Leonard Fournette (hip) has practiced fully this week. Yet, he’s also questionable to play. DL Akiem Hicks (foot) questionable and DT Vita Vea (foot) questionable are questionable, too. S Mike Edwards (hamstring), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and S Antoine Winfield (ankle) have been deemed doubtful to play. OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee) was ruled out.