Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 13

Week 13 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Jerry Jeudy, WR Courtland Sutton, WR Romeo Doubs, RB Travis Etienne, WR Zay Jones, RB Michael Carter, RB Antonio Gibson

Afternoon games: WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ja’Marr Chase, RB Joe Mixon, RB Josh Jacobs

Sunday night: WR Michael Gallup

Monday night:

Sunday afternoon

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Michael Carter (ankle) is doubtful, and OT Duane Brown (shoulder) is questionable but expected to play.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Christian Darrisaw (concussion) remains out.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB T.J. Watt (ribs) and RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) are questionable. RB Najee Harris (oblique) and RB Benny Snell (knee) are good to go.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Kyle Pitts (knee) will end the season on IR.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 35 degrees, clear SW 12 mph



Packers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. He looks to be a game-time decision. RB AJ Dillon (quadriceps), RB Aaron Jones (shin, glute) and QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb, rib) are good to go.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Khalil Herbert (hip) remains on IR. WR Darnell Mooney (ankle) will miss the rest of the season on IR. QB Justin Fields (shoulder) and WR Chase Claypool (knee) are good to go.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Travis Etienne (foot), RB Darrell Henderson (illness) and WR Zay Jones (chest) are all questionable this week. Henderson looks to be the most in danger of missing after not practicing Friday. Etienne and Jones were limited all week.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jameson Williams (knee) was activated from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list on Saturday and is eligible to play.

Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, clear



Titans



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Treylon Burks (illness) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) are good to go. PK Randy Bullock returns after missing some time of late.

Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) remains on IR with a shoulder injury. WR DeVonta Smith (groin) was limited early in the week, but he’ll play. DT Jordan Davis was activated from injured reserve, while S C.J. Gardner-Johnson placed on the list.

Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, clear



Broncos

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (ankle) remains on IR, and WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) joined him on the list this week. RB Mike Boone was activated from IR. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and WR Courtland Sutton (illness) are questionable. Sutton didn’t practice Friday, and Jeudy was limited. WR Kendall Hinton (foot) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable after he didn’t practice Friday. QB Lamar Jackson (quadriceps) is good to go. WR DeSean Jackson was elevated from the practice squad.

Washington Commanders at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, clear



Commanders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Antonio Gibson (foot) and DE Chase Young (knee) are questionable. Both were limited Friday. TE Logan Thomas (rib) is good to go.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) will end the season on IR. TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), WR Richie James (knee) and WR Darius Slayton (illness) are all questionable. They were all limited. WR Kenny Golladay (illness) was added to the injury report Saturday as questionable.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, overcast (retractable-roof dome)



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE David Njoku (knee) has been ruled out.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Brandin Cooks (calf) has been ruled out again. RB Rex Burkhead (concussion) returned for a full practice Friday, but he’s questionable.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, overcast (open-air dome)



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Jordyn Brooks (illness) will suit up despite battling an illness.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Cooper Kupp (ankle) remains on IR. WR Allen Robinson (foot) will miss the rest of the season following foot surgery. DT Aaron Donald (ankle) will not play, and QB Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on IR, effectively ending his season. QB John Wolford will start this week in Stafford’s absence. RB Cam Akers (illness) will play.

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, 27% chance of drizzle



Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Raheem Mostert (knee) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) are set to play.

49ers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) was placed on IR. WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) was limited Friday and has been deemed questionable. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) and RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) are good to go.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, clear



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) are on IR. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is out as well. RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (illness) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (shoulder) missed some practice time but are good to go. Standout OG Joe Thuney (ankle) is questionable.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) and RB Joe Mixon (concussion) are both questionable. However, Chase managed a full practice Friday, and Mixon was limited.

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Chargers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Mike Williams (ankle) is out once again. LB Drue Tranquill (illness) didn’t practice Friday and is questionable.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (calf) is questionable. The plan was to rest and rehab all week with hopes of playing this weekend. He’s at high risk of sitting Sunday. QB Derek Carr (back) is good to go.

Sunday night

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, overcast



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LB Shaquille Leonard (back) is done for the season after his second back surgery in five months.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Gallup (illness) is questionable after getting limited work in Friday for the first time all week.

Monday night

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, clear



Saints

Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited, and RB Mark Ingram (foot) was a full-go the last two days, and neither is on the injury report with a designation. TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out. CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable, and CB P.J. Williams (knee) has been declared out.

Buccaneers

Lineup notes: WR Russell Gage (hamstring) was upgraded to being a full participant but is questionable. RB Leonard Fournette (hip) has practiced fully this week. Yet, he’s also questionable to play. DL Akiem Hicks (foot) questionable and DT Vita Vea (foot) questionable are questionable, too. S Mike Edwards (hamstring), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and S Antoine Winfield (ankle) have been deemed doubtful to play. OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle, knee) was ruled out.