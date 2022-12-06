The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 185

USA Today Sports

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, “too early” 2023 top-12 wide receiver rankings, and DFS pay-ups, stay-aways and value plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

