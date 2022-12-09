Fantasy football injury report: Week 14

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

Week 14 fantasy football injury report

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Diontae Johnson, WR DK Metcalf, RB Kenneth Walker III, WR Amari Cooper, QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Zay Jones, WR Kadarius Toney, RB Saquon Barkley, RB Leonard Fournette, RB Damien Harris, WR Jakobi Meyers

ARIZONA CARDINALS – Monday night

WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness) upgraded to a full practice Friday. WR Rondale Moore (groin) has yet to practice. WR Greg Dortch (thumb) has practiced all week.

ATLANTA FALCONS – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is doubtful with a sprained PCL. He’s not going to play.

BUFFALO BILLS

QB Josh Allen (elbow) practiced all week and will continue playing.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB D’Onta Foreman (foot) had a full practice Friday and will play.

CHICAGO BEARS – bye week

QB Justin Fields (shoulder) continues to play through a shoulder injury.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

TE Hayden Hurst (calf) is out. RB Joe Mixon (concussion) practiced all week and is poised to return. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Amari Cooper (hip) didn’t practice Friday, and he’s questionable. TE David Njoku (knee) was limited all week but carries no injury designation.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR James Washington (foot) is ready to make his season debut, per head coach Mike McCarthy.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) was placed on IR, which should end his season. WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) also is out. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) will play.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Kalif Raymond (illness) is questionable after limited work Friday. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) and RB Jamaal Williams (hand) mustered a full session in Friday and are ready to roll.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – bye week

QB Aaron Rodgers (thumb) continues to play with an injured thumb.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Brandin Cooks (calf) and WR Nico Collins (foot) are out.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) and WR Zay Jones (chest) are questionable after limited work Friday. One would think Lawrence should be able to play, but there really isn’t any reason to put him at risk, either.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited all week. QB Patrick Mahomes (foot), RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder, quadriceps) are all able to play.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Played Thursday

RB Josh Jacobs (finger) suffered a minor finger injury in the Thursday game but returned to play.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

S Derwin James (quadriceps) is doubtful. WR DeAndre Carter (quadriceps) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) practiced Friday and will go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Played Thursday

WR Cooper Kupp (ankle), QB Matthew Stafford (neck) and DT Aaron Donald (ankle) remained out.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (leg) and WR Tyreek Hill (illness) missed some practice time this week, but they’ll play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Monday night

RB Damien Harris (thigh) and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) have yet to practice and are worth monitoring Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Saquon Barkley (neck) had a neck issue pop up this week, and he’s questionable. He was limited Thursday and Friday. WR Kenny Golladay (illness) is good to go.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Corey Davis (illness) had a full practice Friday and will go.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

No injuries of fantasy relevance.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Diontae Johnson (hip) is questionable after limited work all week. RB Najee Harris (oblique) managed a full session in Friday and will play.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) landed on IR with a knee injury. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is also out. DE Nick Bosa (hamstring) is questionable and didn’t practice all week. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) and WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) carry no injury designation.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle), WR DK Metcalf (hip), RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and TE Will Dissly (calf) are all questionable. Metcalf is a game-time decision, while the others aren’t expected to play. QB Geno Smith (shoulder) and WR Marquise Goodwin (hand) are good to go.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

RB Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable after not practicing Friday. TE Cameron Brate (illness) is good to go.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Treylon Burks (concussion) is out. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will continue playing through an ankle injury.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS – bye week

No injuries of fantasy relevance.