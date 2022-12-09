Six points with David Dorey (2023 Rookie Edition)

We’re turning the corner into fantasy playoffs and most teams in every league are on the outside looking in. There will still be developments and happenings left to see that will play into next year, but everyone should start to think about the annual turning of the NFL soil known as the draft.

Below are the current consensus best players getting ready to hear their names called from the big stage. This is a good time to turn your attention to the college ranks, because Bowl Season is here and you can watch those players in their biggest game perform. Consider it research with beer and nachos,

The players ranking below will no doubt change by April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, but here’s where they currently rate according to several sources.

Quarterbacks

1. Bryce Young (5-11, 194 pounds, 4.8/40) Alabama

2. C.J. Stroud (6-3, 215 pounds, 4.7/40) Ohio State

3. Will Levis (6-3, 232 pounds, 4.7/40) Kentucky

4. Tanner McKee (6-6, 230 pounds, 4.8/40) Stanford

5. Anthony Richardson (6-4, 236 pounds, 4.5/40) Florida

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are expected to be Top-10 picks and maybe Top-5. Will Levis is a first-round pick but likely later in the round. All three should end up with teams looking to start a rookie quarterback at least at some point during the season, if not Week 1. McKee and Richardson are expected to be taken in the first two rounds and potentially the first round. Their performances in bowl games and the NFL Combine will impact their draft slot.

Running Backs

1. Bijan Robinson (6-0, 214 pounds, 4.48/40) Texas

2. Jahmyr Gibbs (5-11, 200 pounds, 4.5/40) Alabama

3. Zach Charbonnet (6-1, 220 pounds, 4.5/40) UCLA

4. Kenny McIntosh (6-1, 220 pounds, 4.5/40) Georgia

5. Zach Evans (5-11, 195 pounds, 4.49/40) Ole Miss

6. Blake Corum (5-8, 210 pounds, 4.5/40) Michigan

7. Devon Achene (5-9, 185 pounds, 4.55/40) Texas A&M

8. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (5-11, 209 pounds, 4.55/40) Kentucky

9. Chase Brown (5-11, 209, 4.55/40) Illinois

10. Kendre Miller (6-0, 220 pounds, 4.5/40) TCU

Bijan Robinson is the running back that will go in the first half of the NFL draft and probably end up a second or third-round fantasy pick depending on where he ends up. He is “the guy” by every analyst out there. Jahmyr Gibbs could go in the first or second round, depending on how badly a team wants a new starting running back.

Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, and Zach Evans currently project as a second or third round pick. But remember, last year there was no first round running back and yet plenty of great picks in the first three rounds – Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker, Rachaad White and Brian Robinson. Dameon Pierce was the 4.02 pick.

Those backs from No. 6 to No. 10 can impact their draft slot with bowl game performances, the NFL Combine and Player Days at their schools.

Wide Receivers

1. Quentin Johnson, (6-4, 201 pounds, 4.5/40) TCU

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6-0, 197 pounds, 4.45/40) Ohio State

3. Kayshon Boutee (6-0, 190 pounds, 4.45/40) LSU

4. Jordan Addison (6-2, 175 pounds, 4.5/40) USC

5. Cedric Tillman (6-3, 215 pounds, 4.5/40) Tennessee

6. Zay Flowers (5-10, 180 pounds, 4.45/40) Boston College

7. Andrei Iosivas (6-3, 200 pounds, 4.5/40) Princeton

8. Xavier Hutchinson (6-3, 210 pounds, 4.6/40-time) Iowa State

9. A.T. Perry (6-5, 206 pounds, 4.55/40) Wake Forest

10. Jalin Hyatt (6-0, 180 pounds, 4.45/40) Tennessee

There is less consensus about where wideouts fall than any other fantasy position. This class is not considered as deep as 2022, but the top receivers are expected to be contributors as rookies.

Quentin Johnson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kayshon Boutee, and Jordan Addison are strongly considered as the Top-4 and a level above the rest of the class. Each may end up as a first-round pick. The 40-times shown are estimates and the NFL Combine will hopefully clear up how fast they really are away from their University P.R. machine says.

All of the other receivers listed above are currently expected to be second or third-round picks, but again – beyond the Top-4 there is little consensus and each could experience dramatic swings in outlook by the time the NFL draft takes place in April.

Tight Ends



1. Michael Mayer (6-4, 251 pounds, 4.7/40) Notre Dame

2. Luke Musgrave (6-6, 250 pounds, 4.7/40) Oregon State

3. Darnell Washington (6-7, 265 pounds) 4.75/40) Georgia

4. Sam LaPorta (6-3, 250 pounds, 4.69/40) Iowa

5. Dalton Kincaid (6-3, 241 pounds, 4.7/40) Utah

The position does little as rookies and Michael Mayer is the only tight end that may be taken in the late first or early second round. He’s the next Cole Kmet coming out of Notre Dame. None of the rest is expected to go prior to the third round.

2022-2023 College Bowl Schedule with 2023 fantasy rookies to watch

Friday, Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl: UAB vs. Miami (OH), 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA, 3 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl: Louisville vs. Cincinnati 11 a.m., ESPN

New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Wash. State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Rice, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Oregon State: TE Luke Musgrave

Florida: QB Anthony Richardson

Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama, 9 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Dec. 23

Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Wake Forest: WR A.T. Perry

Saturday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN

Monday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, 12 p.m., ESPN

First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis, 3:15 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m., ESPN

Ole Miss: RB Zach Evans



Thursday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m., ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN

Texas: Bijan Robinson

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State, 12 p.m., ESPN

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, 2 p.m., CBS

UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet

Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Notre Dame: Michael Mayer

Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., Barstool

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Tennessee: WR Jalin Hyatt, WR Cedric Tillman

Saturday, Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 12 p.m., ABC

Iowa: TE Sam LaPorta

Kentucky: QB Will Levis, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State, 12 p.m., ESPN

Alabama: QB Bryce Young, RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Fiesta Bowl CFP: Michigan vs. TCU, 4 p.m., ESPN

Michigan: RB Blake Corum

TCU: WR Quentin Johnson, RB Kendre Miller

Peach Bowl CFP semifinal: Georgia vs. Ohio State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Georgia: RB Kenny McIntosh, TE Darnell Washington

Ohio State: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, QB C.J. Stroud

Monday, Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m., ESPN2

Illinois: RB Chase Brown

Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPN

USC: WR Jordan Addison

Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m., ABC

LSU: WR Kayshon Boutee

Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Penn State, 5 p.m., ESPN

Utah: TE Dalton Kincaid