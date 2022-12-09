Six points with David Dorey (2023 Rookie Edition)

We’re turning the corner into fantasy playoffs and most teams in every league are on the outside looking in. There will still be developments and happenings left to see that will play into next year, but everyone should start to think about the annual turning of the NFL soil known as the draft.
Below are the current consensus best players getting ready to hear their names called from the big stage. This is a good time to turn your attention to the college ranks, because Bowl Season is here and you can watch those players in their biggest game perform. Consider it research with beer and nachos,
The players ranking below will no doubt change by April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, but here’s where they currently rate according to several sources.
Quarterbacks
1. Bryce Young (5-11, 194 pounds, 4.8/40) Alabama
2. C.J. Stroud (6-3, 215 pounds, 4.7/40) Ohio State
3. Will Levis (6-3, 232 pounds, 4.7/40) Kentucky
4. Tanner McKee (6-6, 230 pounds, 4.8/40) Stanford
5. Anthony Richardson (6-4, 236 pounds, 4.5/40) Florida
Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud are expected to be Top-10 picks and maybe Top-5. Will Levis is a first-round pick but likely later in the round. All three should end up with teams looking to start a rookie quarterback at least at some point during the season, if not Week 1. McKee and Richardson are expected to be taken in the first two rounds and potentially the first round. Their performances in bowl games and the NFL Combine will impact their draft slot.
Running Backs
1. Bijan Robinson (6-0, 214 pounds, 4.48/40) Texas
2. Jahmyr Gibbs (5-11, 200 pounds, 4.5/40) Alabama
3. Zach Charbonnet (6-1, 220 pounds, 4.5/40) UCLA
4. Kenny McIntosh (6-1, 220 pounds, 4.5/40) Georgia
5. Zach Evans (5-11, 195 pounds, 4.49/40) Ole Miss
6. Blake Corum (5-8, 210 pounds, 4.5/40) Michigan
7. Devon Achene (5-9, 185 pounds, 4.55/40) Texas A&M
8. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (5-11, 209 pounds, 4.55/40) Kentucky
9. Chase Brown (5-11, 209, 4.55/40) Illinois
10. Kendre Miller (6-0, 220 pounds, 4.5/40) TCU
Bijan Robinson is the running back that will go in the first half of the NFL draft and probably end up a second or third-round fantasy pick depending on where he ends up. He is “the guy” by every analyst out there. Jahmyr Gibbs could go in the first or second round, depending on how badly a team wants a new starting running back.
Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, and Zach Evans currently project as a second or third round pick. But remember, last year there was no first round running back and yet plenty of great picks in the first three rounds – Breece Hall, Kenneth Walker, Rachaad White and Brian Robinson. Dameon Pierce was the 4.02 pick.
Those backs from No. 6 to No. 10 can impact their draft slot with bowl game performances, the NFL Combine and Player Days at their schools.
Wide Receivers
1. Quentin Johnson, (6-4, 201 pounds, 4.5/40) TCU
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6-0, 197 pounds, 4.45/40) Ohio State
3. Kayshon Boutee (6-0, 190 pounds, 4.45/40) LSU
4. Jordan Addison (6-2, 175 pounds, 4.5/40) USC
5. Cedric Tillman (6-3, 215 pounds, 4.5/40) Tennessee
6. Zay Flowers (5-10, 180 pounds, 4.45/40) Boston College
7. Andrei Iosivas (6-3, 200 pounds, 4.5/40) Princeton
8. Xavier Hutchinson (6-3, 210 pounds, 4.6/40-time) Iowa State
9. A.T. Perry (6-5, 206 pounds, 4.55/40) Wake Forest
10. Jalin Hyatt (6-0, 180 pounds, 4.45/40) Tennessee
There is less consensus about where wideouts fall than any other fantasy position. This class is not considered as deep as 2022, but the top receivers are expected to be contributors as rookies.
Quentin Johnson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kayshon Boutee, and Jordan Addison are strongly considered as the Top-4 and a level above the rest of the class. Each may end up as a first-round pick. The 40-times shown are estimates and the NFL Combine will hopefully clear up how fast they really are away from their University P.R. machine says.
All of the other receivers listed above are currently expected to be second or third-round picks, but again – beyond the Top-4 there is little consensus and each could experience dramatic swings in outlook by the time the NFL draft takes place in April.
Tight Ends
1. Michael Mayer (6-4, 251 pounds, 4.7/40) Notre Dame
2. Luke Musgrave (6-6, 250 pounds, 4.7/40) Oregon State
3. Darnell Washington (6-7, 265 pounds) 4.75/40) Georgia
4. Sam LaPorta (6-3, 250 pounds, 4.69/40) Iowa
5. Dalton Kincaid (6-3, 241 pounds, 4.7/40) Utah
The position does little as rookies and Michael Mayer is the only tight end that may be taken in the late first or early second round. He’s the next Cole Kmet coming out of Notre Dame. None of the rest is expected to go prior to the third round.
2022-2023 College Bowl Schedule with 2023 fantasy rookies to watch
Friday, Dec. 16
Bahamas Bowl: UAB vs. Miami (OH), 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA, 3 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, Dec. 17
Fenway Bowl: Louisville vs. Cincinnati 11 a.m., ESPN
New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Wash. State vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Rice, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Oregon State: TE Luke Musgrave
Florida: QB Anthony Richardson
Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Monday, Dec. 19
Myrtle Beach Bowl: Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl: Toledo vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 21
New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama, 9 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 22
Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, Dec. 23
Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m., ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri vs. Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Wake Forest: WR A.T. Perry
Saturday, Dec. 24
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m., ESPN
Monday, Dec. 26
Quick Lane Bowl: Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Camellia Bowl: Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern, 12 p.m., ESPN
First Responder Bowl: Utah State vs. Memphis, 3:15 p.m., ESPN
Birmingham Bowl: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Military Bowl: Duke vs. UCF, 2 p.m., ESPN
Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss, 9 p.m., ESPN
Ole Miss: RB Zach Evans
Thursday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m., ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, 9 p.m., ESPN
Texas: Bijan Robinson
Friday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State, 12 p.m., ESPN
Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA, 2 p.m., CBS
UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet
Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Notre Dame: Michael Mayer
Arizona Bowl: Ohio vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., Barstool
Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Tennessee 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennessee: WR Jalin Hyatt, WR Cedric Tillman
Saturday, Dec. 31
Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 12 p.m., ABC
Iowa: TE Sam LaPorta
Kentucky: QB Will Levis, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas State, 12 p.m., ESPN
Alabama: QB Bryce Young, RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Fiesta Bowl CFP: Michigan vs. TCU, 4 p.m., ESPN
Michigan: RB Blake Corum
TCU: WR Quentin Johnson, RB Kendre Miller
Peach Bowl CFP semifinal: Georgia vs. Ohio State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Georgia: RB Kenny McIntosh, TE Darnell Washington
Ohio State: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, QB C.J. Stroud
Monday, Jan. 2
ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 12 p.m., ESPN2
Illinois: RB Chase Brown
Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Tulane, 1 p.m., ESPN
USC: WR Jordan Addison
Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m., ABC
LSU: WR Kayshon Boutee
Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Penn State, 5 p.m., ESPN
Utah: TE Dalton Kincaid