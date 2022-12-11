Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 14 gameday inactives, weather and notes

KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Amari Cooper, QB Trevor Lawrence, WR Zay Jones, RB Saquon Barkley

Afternoon games: WR DK Metcalf, RB Kenneth Walker III, RB Leonard Fournette

Sunday night:

Monday night: RB Damien Harris, WR Jakobi Meyers

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Brandin Cooks (calf) and WR Nico Collins (foot) are out. QB Jeff Driskel was elevated to the active roster.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: After being activated to the 53-man roster, WR James Washington (foot) is ready to make his season debut, per head coach Mike McCarthy.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, mostly cloudy



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Amari Cooper (hip) didn’t practice Friday, and he’s questionable. TE David Njoku (knee) was limited all week but carries no injury designation.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Hayden Hurst (calf) is out. RB Joe Mixon (concussion) practiced all week and is poised to return. WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited all week, but he’ll play.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, overcast



Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Lamar Jackson (knee) is doubtful with a sprained PCL. He’s not going to play. RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and FS Marcus Williams (wrist) were activated from injured reserve.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson (hip) was initially listed as questionable after being limited all week. The Steelers removed him from the report on Saturday. RB Najee Harris (oblique) managed a full session in Friday and will play.

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, 52% chance of light rain, SW 11 mph



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Corey Davis (illness) had a full practice Friday and will go.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Josh Allen (elbow) practiced all week and will continue playing.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, 30% chance of drizzle



Eagles



Inactives:

Lineup notes: DE Robert Quinn (knee) was placed on IR.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Saquon Barkley (neck) had a neck issue pop up this week, and he’s questionable. He was limited Thursday and Friday. WR Kenny Golladay (illness) is good to go. DL Leonard Williams (neck) is doubtful after not practicing all week.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees, mostly cloudy



Jaguars

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) and WR Zay Jones (chest) are questionable after limited work Friday. One would think Lawrence should be able to play, but there really isn’t any reason to put him at risk, either.

Titans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Treylon Burks (concussion) is out. QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) will continue playing through an ankle injury.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) fully practiced Friday but remains questionable. C Garrett Bradbury (back) is questionable, too, though he was limited Friday. FS Harrison Smith (neck) was limited Friday and also is questionable.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kalif Raymond (illness) is questionable after limited work Friday. RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) and RB Jamaal Williams (hand) mustered a full session in Friday and are ready to roll. WR Jameson Williams (knee) made his debut last week but is expected to see a larger role after just seven snaps. CB Jeff Okudah (illness) is questionable after going two DNPs and a limited session.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, clear



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was downgraded to out on Saturday. QB Patrick Mahomes (foot), RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and RB Isiah Pacheco (shoulder, quadriceps) are all able to play.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring) was placed on IR, which should end his season. WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) also is out. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) will play.

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 44 degrees, mostly cloudy



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB D’Onta Foreman (foot) had a full practice Friday and will play.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kenneth Walker III (ankle), WR DK Metcalf (hip), RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) and TE Will Dissly (calf) are all questionable. Metcalf is a game-time decision, while the others aren’t expected to play. QB Geno Smith (shoulder) and WR Marquise Goodwin (hand) are good to go.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, 35% chance of light rain



Buccaneers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Leonard Fournette (foot) is questionable after not practicing Friday. TE Cameron Brate (illness) is good to go.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) landed on IR with a knee injury. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is also out. DE Nick Bosa (hamstring) is questionable and didn’t practice all week. RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) and WR Deebo Samuel (quadriceps) carry no injury designation.

Sunday Night Football

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 51 degrees (open-air dome)



Dolphins

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (leg) and WR Tyreek Hill (illness) missed some practice time this week, but they’ll play. RT Austin Jackson (ankle) was placed on IR.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: S Derwin James (quadriceps) is doubtful. WR DeAndre Carter (quadriceps) and WR Mike Williams (ankle) practiced Friday and will go.

Monday Night Football

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Patriots

Lineup notes: RB Damien Harris (thigh) and WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) have yet to practice and are worth monitoring Saturday.

Cardinals

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness) upgraded to a full practice Friday. WR Rondale Moore (groin) has been ruled out. WR Greg Dortch (thumb) has practiced all week.