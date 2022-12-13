The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 186

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, their “too early” 2023 top-12 tight end rankings, and a double helping of DFS pay-ups, stay-aways and value plays. So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel Vision
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 2d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14
Week 14 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 3d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 14
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 14 sports betting and DFS action.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 14
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 14.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 14
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 14 DFS fantasy football.
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 4d ago
Six points with David Dorey (2023 Rookie Edition)
Taking an early look at the top rookies for 2023, where they rank and the schedule for 2022-2023 NCAA Bowl Games with mentions of which (…)
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 5d ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 14
Can the Motor City Kitties keep their momentum going vs. the incoming Norsemen?
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 5d ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 14
All of the smartest wagers to make from around the NFL ahead of Week 14.
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 5d ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 14
Use our staff’s weekly pick’em against the spread and straight up for the win.
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 6d ago
Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 14
Check out where your roster options fit into our Week 14 start/bench tiers.