Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 15

Player analysis and projections can be found in our Start/Bench Tool customized to your myHuddle league scoring and rosters. All…
THE LATEST
Game Analysis 18hr ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 15
Predicting the outcome of all 16 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 1d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 15
Check your waiver wire for these IDP options ahead of Week 15.
Fantasy football podcast 1d ago
The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 186
Week 15 fantasy football news, daily lineup tips, and more!
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 2d ago
Tunnel Vision
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
Fantasy football player inactives 3d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 14
Week 14 weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 14
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 14 sports betting and DFS action.
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 5d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 14
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 14.
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 5d ago
Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 14
Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 14 DFS fantasy football.
Fantasy football player analysis tips and advice 5d ago
Six points with David Dorey (2023 Rookie Edition)
Taking an early look at the top rookies for 2023, where they rank and the schedule for 2022-2023 NCAA Bowl Games with mentions of which (…)
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 6d ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 14
Can the Motor City Kitties keep their momentum going vs. the incoming Norsemen?