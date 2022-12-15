NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 15

The Huddle staff makes its weekly NFL game picks every Thursday.
NFL picks are provided for straight up (moneyline) and against the spread (ATS) NFL pick pools.
Each week’s spread picks are graded by the line as of when the person entered their picks. This will create situations in which a movement of the line can result in two participants having the correct pick but with different teams chosen during an individual game.
NFL Week 15 picks: moneyline & against the spread
Season-to-date rankings: moneyline
Season-to-date rankings: ATS
NFL all-time picks leaderboard: moneyline
|Straight Up
|DMD
|SG
|KP
|HS
|CC
|CJB
|HCG
|2021 Record
|167-104-1
|159-112-1
|179-92-1
|176-95-1
|175-96-1
|176-95-1
|174-97-1
|2020 Record
|161-94-1
|161-94-1
|165-90-1
|164-91-1
|174-81-1
|166-89-1
|172-83-1
|2019 Record
|162-93-1
|156-99-1
|161-94-1
|161-94-1
|164-91-1
|157-98-1
|163-92-1
|2018 Record
|167-87-2
|158-96-2
|179-75-2
|153-101-2
|165-89-2
|157-97-2
|n/a
|2017 Record
|168-88
|161-95
|171-85
|165-91
|180-76
|160-96
|n/a
|2016 Record
|157-97-2
|149-105-2
|156-98-2
|152-102-2
|156-98-2
|139-115-2
|n/a
|2015 Record
|154-102
|137-119
|156-100
|155-101
|165-91
|n/a
|n/a
|2014 Record
|166-89-1
|158-97-1
|164-91-1
|163-92-1
|177-78-1
|n/a
|n/a
|2013 Record
|163-92-1
|160-95-1
|170-85-1
|153-102-1
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Accuracy entering 2022
|1,465-846-9
(63.1%)
|1,399-912-9
(60.3%)
|1,501-801-9
(64.7%)
|1,442-869-9
(62.2%)
|1,356-700-8
(65.7%)
|955-590-7
(61.5%)
|509-272-3
(64.9%)
NFL all-time picks leaderboard: ATS
|ATS
|DMD
|SG
|KP
|HS
|CC
|CJB
|HCG
|2021 Record
|141-130-1
|142-129-1
|154-117-1
|136-135-1
|152-119-1
|143-128-1
|151-120-1
|2020 Record
|118-138
|122-134
|123-133
|129-127
|130-126
|143-113
|130-126
|2019 Record
|121-135
|133-123
|133-123
|139-117
|121-135
|137-119
|139-117
|2018 Record
|132-124
|131-125
|145-111
|133-123
|132-124
|130-126
|n/a
|2017 Record
|129-127
|136-120
|135-121
|132-124
|136-120
|131-125
|n/a
|2016 Record
|110-146
|125-131
|127-129
|124-132
|132-124
|127-129
|n/a
|2015 Record
|125-131
|121-135
|126-130
|123-133
|141-115
|n/a
|n/a
|2014 Record
|122-134
|124-132
|143-113
|132-124
|123-133
|n/a
|n/a
|2013 Record
|115-136-5
|119-132-5
|117-134-5
|117-134-5
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Accuracy entering 2022
|1,113-1,201-6
(48.1%)
|1,153-1,161-6
(50.7%)
|1,203-1,111-6
(51.9%)
|1,165-1,149-6
(50.2%)
|1,067-996-1
(51.7%)
|811-740-1
(52.3%)
|420-363-1
(54.1%)
DMD – David Dorey, SG – Steve Gallo, KP – Ken Pomponio, HS – Harley Schultz, CC – Cletis Cutts, CJB – Cory Bonini, HCG – HC Green
